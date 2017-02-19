CRAC-PC: take the arms and the destiny of our lives in Guerrero, Mexico

CRAC-PC (Regional Coordinator of Communitary Authorities – Communitarian Police) has achieved substancial changes in the life of more of 153 communities, in 22 municipalities of Guerrero state, since October 1995. Changing completely the concept that we have of “police”, for these territories, the “comunitarios” (volunteers) become guardians elected by their own regional assemblies, guarding day by day, the dreams of their families and communities.

CRAC-PC, TAKE THE ARMS AND THE DESTINY OF OUR LIVES!

(DOCUMENTARY ABOUT CRAC-PC, ARMED GROUP IN GUERRERO, MEXICO)



Ruptura Colectiva (RC)

History is written with the look and the despair screams, not only with the happening ink. CRAC-PC (Regional Coordinator of Communitary Authorities – Communitarian Police) exists more beyond of an organizative mechanism that have achieved sustancial changes in the life of more of 153 communities, in 22 municipalities of Guerrero state, principally in the regions of “La Montaña” y “Costa Chica”, since October 1995.

The arms tired, the ever alert look and the rifle - or a little gun - in the hands of more than 2,600 volunteers that conform the CRAC-PC, it gives a total turn to the concept that we have of “police”. For this territories, the “comunitarios” (volunteers) become in guardians elected for his own regional assemblies resguarding day by day, the dreams of their families and communities.

Audiovisual creation, methodology and praxis: Demián Revart

Ruptura Colectiva (RC) / Creative Commons / 2016

