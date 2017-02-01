Why we liberate Mother Earth through direct action in Cauca?: a resistance message from Colombia to the world

From "The Guanabano" in Corinto, Cauca, one of the millenary liberators of Uma Kiwe (Mother Earth) explains what the dreams of the Nasa people in the ancestral lands, that are realised through direct action are: food sovereignty and self-management, self-organization of their economic activities, respect for indigenous governances and expansion of education under the worldviews of ethnic groups and peoples of Colombia, are some of the goals.