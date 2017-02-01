Why we liberate Mother Earth through direct action in Cauca?: a resistance message from Colombia to the world

From "The Guanabano" in Corinto, Cauca, one of the millenary liberators of Uma Kiwe (Mother Earth) explains what the dreams of the Nasa people in the ancestral lands, that are realised through direct action are: food sovereignty and self-management, self-organization of their economic activities, respect for indigenous governances and expansion of education under the worldviews of ethnic groups and peoples of Colombia, are some of the goals.
Revolución Internacional / World Revolution
Ruptura Colectiva (RC)
Why we liberate Mother Earth through direct action?: A message of resistance from the Northern Cauca for the world
- Ruptura Colectiva - RC's blog
- Login or register to post comments
Comments
I support the struggles of agricultural proletarians wherever they might be. However, what this lot stand for (including demands for localism, self-management and "indigenous governance") are reactionary, and actually help capitalism (whilst pretending to be "revolutionary" or "radical").
Even the most high-minded, democratic, cooperatively-managed enterprise will either have to play by capitalism's rules (i.e. to attract investment) or be outcompeted by its ruthless competitors, and as for 'sovereignty', in contemporary capitalism such a thing doesn't really exist.
As for indigenism – this pretends that the working-class, on the basis of some shared identity, forms a 'community' with local elites, and shares interests with these parasites, simply because of their identity. Indigenism encourages proles to believe that their material interests are, above all, tied to the economic success of the 'community' to which they belong. In this way, individual advancement, entrepreneurship and self-help become the virtues of 'responsible', 'upstanding' or (worst of all) 'inspirational' individuals within these 'communities'. The propaganda of such virtues obscure the imperative of class struggle, 'right' and 'wrong' is judged according to the interests of the 'community'. Such notions allow the state to deal with grievances particularly, separately and incrementally, in a half-hearted and cynical manner, it ensures the persistent isolation of sections of the working-class from one another, it ensures the disunion of struggles, preventing their universal, class-wide generalisation. Indigenism neatly conceals the fact that the interests of the proletariat, sooner or later, lead it into an open and direct confrontation with the state and capital – wherein victory entails their complete dissolution, not an alternative configuration (e.g. communalism, localism, self-governance) – in practice, this means, for example, no more bosses/cops/politicians/patriarchs, not 'nicer' native bosses/cops/politicians/patriarchs. In such struggles, victory can only be achieved by shaking-off all voices, including from within the 'community', that denounce the struggle.
Against the myth of communal belonging, against the illegitimate demands for localism or self-governance, communists uphold internationalism – and oppose all forms of communalism, self-managed capitalism and democratism.