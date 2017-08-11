Black and white on the buses: the 1963 colour bar dispute in Bristol

A detailed pamphlet by Madge Dresser on the Bristol bus boycott, when a mass campaign defeated the TGWU union's bar on black and Asian people working in bus crews.
|Attachment
|Size
|black-white-buses.pdf
|2.98 MB
