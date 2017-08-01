The Hilo massacre, 1938

Detailed history of the Hilo massacre, Hawaii's Bloody Monday, when police opened fire at a crowd of unarmed striking longshoremen, injuring 50, written by William J. Puette in 1988.
|Attachment
|Size
|Hilo-massacre-1938.pdf
|1.91 MB
Detailed history of the Hilo massacre, Hawaii's Bloody Monday, when police opened fire at a crowd of unarmed striking longshoremen, injuring 50, written by William J. Puette in 1988.
