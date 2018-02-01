Lessons of the Spanish Revolution - Vernon Richards

A critical account and assessment of the Spanish civil war and revolution, particularly focusing on the successes and failures of the anarchist organisations, written by Vernon Richards.
|Attachment
|Size
|lessons-spanish-revolution.pdf
|9.07 MB
Comments
Nice addition to the library