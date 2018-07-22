E07: The West Virginia mine wars, 1902-1922

Podcast episode on the West Virginia mine wars 1902-1922. We speak with Catherine Moore and others from the West Virginia Mine Wars Museum, as well as some striking West Virginia teachers about the conflicts, and how they are remembered today.



This is a short overview of the mine wars: https://libcom.org/history/west-virginias-mine-wars-1920-1921

Find out more about the museum here: https://www.wvminewars.com/

– Mother Jones – you can read her autobiography here: https://libcom.org/library/autobiography-mother-jones

– Matewan (1987 film) – you can purchase it here: https://amzn.to/2JrLxIG

– The battle of Blair mountain: this is a photo gallery of the conflict – https://libcom.org/gallery/battle-blair-mountain-1921-photo-gallery

– West Virginia teachers strikes – this is a short overview of what happened: https://libcom.org/library/no-promises-insurgent-teachers-strike-west-virginia

