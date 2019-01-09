E10: The GI resistance in Vietnam, part 1

During the later years of the Vietnam war, a little-known but powerful rebellion developed within the ranks of the US forces. In this two-part episode, we talk about the GI resistance to the war with Jerry Lembcke, a Vietnam army veteran, now sociologist and author, and Bart, a navy veteran about their experiences.

This article gives a good general overview of the GI resistance movement: https://libcom.org/history/1961-1973-gi-resistance-in-the-vietnam-war

Listen to part 2 here: https://libcom.org/library/e11-gi-resistance-vietnam-part-2

This is our short video history of the movement: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PzhM9eDoM80

This is our GI resistance merchandise in our online store: https://working-class-history.myshopify.com/collections/vietnam-gi-resistance

You can get Jerry Lembcke’s books here: https://www.amazon.com/Jerry-Lembcke/e/B001HCZKCS/ref=sr_ntt_srch_lnk_1?qid=1533499864&sr=1-1

– Vietnam: the collapse of the armed forces by Marine Colonel Robert D Heinl Jr: https://libcom.org/history/vietnam-collapse-armed-forces

– USS Constellation mutiny: more information about that in this article https://libcom.org/history/1961-1973-gi-resistance-in-the-vietnam-war

– USS Columbia Eagle mutiny: https://libcom.org/history/ss-columbia-eagle-mutiny-1970-steven-johns

– The class war at home: check out our episode 8 for more about class struggle in the US at the time: https://libcom.org/library/e08-vietnam-war-strike-wave

– This is a workers’ whistleblowing guide: https://libcom.org/organise/workplace/articles/whistle-blowing.php

– This is a workers’ working to rule guide: https://libcom.org/organise/workplace/articles/work-to-rule.php

– This personal account of the movement has info about “search and avoid”: https://libcom.org/history/aint-marchin-anymore-gis-revolt-vietnam-dave-blalock

– The Bravo Company mutiny: https://libcom.org/history/gi-revolts-breakdown-us-army-vietnam

– The Presidio mutiny: https://libcom.org/history/presidio-mutiny-1968-randy-rowland

– This is a short history of the war by Howard Zinn: https://libcom.org/history/articles/vietnam-war

– GI resistance photo gallery: https://libcom.org/gallery/gi-resistance-vietnam-war

– Check out the excellent documentary, Sir, No Sir!: https://www.amazon.com/Sir-No-Suppressed-Movement-Vietnam/dp/B000IB0DE4

– This episode was edited by Stephanie Hydal: www.stephaniehydal.com/portfolio/

Music and sound effects used are as follows:

– “Ain’t Going to Study War no more” by Leon Lishner and Friends – http://freemusicarchive.org/music/Leon_Lishner_and_Friends/Songs_For_The_Dawn_Of_Peace/26_-_Aint_Gonna_Study_War_No_More_Down_by_the_Riverside_USA licensed under a Attribution-ShareAlike License. https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/legalcode

– Coming Home by Stefano Vita is licensed under a Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike License – http://freemusicarchive.org/music/Stefano_Vita/Step_By_Step/06_-_Stefano_Vita_-_Coming_Home

– All I Survey by Robert Warrington (c) copyright 2012 Licensed under a Creative Commons Noncommercial Sampling Plus license – http://dig.ccmixter.org/files/RobertWarrington/39365 Creative Commons Non Commercial sampling Plus 1.0 – https://creativecommons.org/licenses/nc-sampling+/1.0/legalcode

– Sabotage by Dead Moon – licensed under a Attribution-Noncommercial-Share Alike 3.0 United States License http://freemusicarchive.org/music/Dead_Moon/Live_at_WFMU_on_Joe_Belocks_Show_on_9272001/Sabotage

– I look for Peace by Kathy Lowe – http://freemusicarchive.org/music/Kathy_Lowe/Above_Water/I_Look_for_Peace

– When the ants go marching (Partial) by Howie Mitchell

http://freemusicarchive.org/music/Howie_Mitchell/~/16_AntsGoMarchingIn licensed under Creative Commons

– Black Magik Tyrannosaurus Dracula is licensed under a Attribution NonCommercial-NoDerivatives (aka Music Sharing) 3.0

– Flare: jameswrowles – https://freesound.org/people/jameswrowles/sounds/248219/ – Creative Commons 3.0

– Humming and Strumming by Andy G. Cohen is licensed under a Attribution License – http://freemusicarchive.org/music/Andy_G_Cohen/Layers_1240/Andy_G_Cohen_-_09_-_Humming_and_Strumming

– Cultural birth,death ceremony(deff, dumb, n dope . . .) by greyguy (c) copyright 2010 Licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution Noncommercial (3.0) license – http://dig.ccmixter.org/files/greyguy/28755 Ft: Clarence Simpson

– We will not be shipwrecked By Robert Farmer –http://freemusicarchive.org/music/Robert_Farmer/Solo_Guitar_Instrumentals/

licensed under a Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike License.

– Small by Town Hall –http://freemusicarchive.org/music/Town_Hall/Roots__Bells/Town_Hall_-_Roots__Bells_-_05_Small, licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 License. Based on a work at http://townhall.bandcamp.com/album/roots-bells

Listen and subscribe to WCH on the following podcast services: Soundcloud | iTunes | Stitcher | Podbean | TuneIn | Spotify | Google Play