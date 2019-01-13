E12: The League of Revolutionary Black Workers in Detroit

Episode about the League of Revolutionary Black Workers in Detroit in the late 60s/early 70s, in conversation with Herb Boyd, author of Black Detroit and former member of the group, and Dan Georgakas, author of Detroit I Do Mind Dying.

This is a short history of the League: https://libcom.org/library/league-revolutionary-black-workers

– Detroit: I Do Mind Dying, by Dan Georgakas and Marvin Surkin is the definitive book on the league, available here: https://www.haymarketbooks.org/books/458-detroit-i-do-mind-dying

– Black Detroit, by Herb Boyd is available here: https://www.amazon.com/Black-Detroit-Peoples-History-Self-Determination/dp/0062346628

– This is an archive of content about the League: https://libcom.org/tags/league-revolutionary-black-workers

– Finally Got the News – a documentary made at the time about the group can be seen here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=gw2Wr-odBJg

– Facing Reality – archive by and about them here: https://libcom.org/tags/facing-reality

– James Boggs – this is a great text by Boggs about his experiences: https://libcom.org/library/american-revolution-pages-negro-workers-notebook

– Grace Lee Boggs – archive by and about her here: https://libcom.org/tags/grace-lee-boggs

– Martin Glaberman – archive by and about him here: https://libcom.org/tags/martin-glaberman

– The 1967 Detroit rebellion – https://libcom.org/history/detroit-riot-1967

– Bristol Radical History Group – here is the video of the talk with General Baker: https://www.brh.org.uk/site/events/dagenham-drum-and-the-league-of-black-revolutionary-workers/

– Edited by Abbey Little

– Music used under fair use is Please Mr. Foreman by Joe Lee Carter. Buy it online here: https://www.amazon.com/Please-Mr-Foreman/dp/B06WWGLJ4B/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1534344007&sr=8-1&keywords=Please+Mr.+Foreman++-+Joe+Lee+Carter+-