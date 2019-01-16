E16: Women in the early IWW

Support this podcast and get benefits like early access to episodes and more on patreon: patreon.com/workingclasshistory

Episode 6 of our podcast gives an introduction to the IWW in the US so we recommend listening to that before this unless you are well acquainted with IWW history and terminology already.

FOOTNOTES

– Everett massacre: here is an extensive collection about these events: content.lib.washington.edu/pnwlaborweb/index.html

– Mother Jones: this is her autobiography – libcom.org/library/autobiography-mother-jones

– Lucy Parsons: this is a short biography – libcom.org/history/articles/1853-lucy-parsons

– Emma Goldman: this is a short biography – libcom.org/history/articles/1869-1940-emma-goldman

– Spokane free speech fight: this is a short history – libcom.org/history/1908-10-spo…e-free-speech-fight

– Lawrence textile strike: this is a short history – libcom.org/history/articles/la…textile-strike-1912

– Paterson: this article about Italian anarchists in Paterson covers the IWW and the silk strike: libcom.org/history/patersons-i…e-salvatore-salerno

– This is a photo gallery of women in the IWW: reuther.wayne.edu/image/tid/1941

– Immigrant girl, radical woman: a memoir from the early 20th century by Matilda Rabinowitz is a great, illustrated account of one leading IWW woman organiser. You can get it here: amzn.to/2JJOKo6

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

– Thanks to the Salt Lake Tribune for permission to use the recording of Rebel Girl, performed by Alyeah Hansen in 2015. Check out the full video here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=e_tz3wPgLUw

And take a look at their excellent Legacy of Joe Hill homepage: local.sltrib.com/charts/joehill/landingpage.html

– Edited by Daniel Waldorf

