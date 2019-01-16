E18: Anti-Zionism in Israel, part 2.

Concluding part of our two-part episode on a people’s history of Zionism and opposition to it within Israel, in conversation with former members of socialist group Matzpen: Moshe Machover, Haim and Udi.
For more information and further reading, see the show notes of part 1.
Support this podcast and get early access to episodes and other benefits here: patreon.com/workingclasshistory
ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
Edited by Louise Barry
Thanks to Max Blumenthal (twitter.com/MaxBlumenthal) for permission to use audio from video clips which are here: youtu.be/MwjKa9v6OAY and vimeo.com/19444809
