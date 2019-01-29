E19: The IWW in Australia

Episode on the early history of the revolutionary Industrial Workers of the World union in Australia, in conversation with Paula DeAngelis. Paula is a historian and contributed to Wobblies of the World: a global history of the IWW.

Episode 6 of our podcast gives an introduction to the IWW in the US so we recommend listening to that before this unless you are well acquainted with IWW history and terminology already.

FOOTNOTES

– This is a short history of the Australian IWW: https://libcom.org/history/1914-2000-the-australian-iww-and-direct-action

– These are personal recollections of involvement in the Australian IWW: https://libcom.org/library/memoirs-i-w-w-australia-bill-beattie

– This short history of the IWW outside the US has a helpful chronology of the Australian IWW: https://libcom.org/history/brief-history-iww-outside-us-1905-1999

– This article compares gender politics between the Australian and US IWWs: https://libcom.org/history/virile-syndicalism-comparative-perspective-gender-analysis-iww-united-states-australia

– This is a short biography of Tom Barker: https://libcom.org/history/barker-tom-1887-1970

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Thanks to Warren Fahey for permission to use his rendition of the Australian IWW song “Bump me into Parliament”: http://www.warrenfahey.com.au/

You can also stream it on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/4J1ihYA2Q1etEpD2RuKPR1

This episode was edited by Louise Barry from Audio Interference: http://interferencearchive.org/category/publications/audio/

SUBSCRIBE

