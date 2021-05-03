A short comic about the history of May Day. Illustrated by Viro — a Vietnamese artist, with historical support from Working Class History. Available in English and Vietnamese.
A comic about the radical history of May Day, and the Haymarket Affair.
"Eight Hours for Work
Eight Hours for Rest
Eight Hours for What We Will!"
Truyện tranh về lịch sử ngày Quốc tế Lao động mồng Một tháng Năm.
"Tám tiếng làm việc
Tám tiếng nghỉ ngơi
Tám tiếng tùy ý ta chơi!"
|Attachment
|Size
|MayDay_History_English.pdf
|4.51 MB
|MayDay_History_Vietnamese.pdf
|4.6 MB
Comments
Great stuff!