The History of May Day

A May Day History Comic

A short comic about the history of May Day. Illustrated by Viro — a Vietnamese artist, with historical support from Working Class History. Available in English and Vietnamese.

A comic about the radical history of May Day, and the Haymarket Affair.

"Eight Hours for Work
Eight Hours for Rest
Eight Hours for What We Will!"

Truyện tranh về lịch sử ngày Quốc tế Lao động mồng Một tháng Năm.

"Tám tiếng làm việc
Tám tiếng nghỉ ngơi
Tám tiếng tùy ý ta chơi!"

AttachmentSize
MayDay_History_English.pdf4.51 MB
MayDay_History_Vietnamese.pdf4.6 MB

Posted By

Mèo Mun
May 3 2021 15:18

Tags

Share


  • "Eight Hours for Work, Eight Hours for Rest, Eight Hours for What We Will!"

    Eight-hour Day movement

Attached files

Comments

Steven.
May 3 2021 16:41

Great stuff!