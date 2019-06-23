Mao's China and After: A History of the People's Republic - Maurice Meisner

Mao's China and After: A History of the People's Republic - Maurice Meisner.

Fantastic in-depth critical history of the failure of China's 'transition to socialism', analysing the degree to which it lived up to its egalitarian rhetoric as it navigated the uneasy relationships between democracy and bureaucracy, socialism and capitalism.

Attachment
maurice-meisner-maos-china-and-after-a-history-of-the-peoples-republic-third-edition.pdf24.69 MB

  • the fact of the matter is that the Communist state, far from being an obstacle to Chinese capitalism, has been its essential agent and promoter.

    Maurice Meisner