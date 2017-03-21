Southern Insurgency: The Coming of the Global Working Class - Immanuel Ness

Across the Global South, new methods of combating industrial capitalism are evolving in ambitious, militant and creative ways. Southern Insurgency examines these organizations in three key countries: China, India and South Africa. In each case he considers the broader historical forces at play: imperialism, the trade union movement, the class struggle and the effects of the reserve army of labor. For each case study, he narrows his focus to reveal the specifics of each grassroots insurgency: the militancy of the miners in South Africa, the new labor organizations in India and export promotion and the rise of worker insurgency in China.
