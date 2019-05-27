WCH Crime: The Columbia Eagle mutiny

Working Class History are delighted to be launching the first season of our new occasional podcast, WCH Crime, where true crime meets the struggle for a better world. Our first series is about the Columbia Eagle mutiny in 1970, perhaps the most spectacular act of resistance to the Vietnam war, when two sailors hijacked their ship transporting thousands of tonnes of napalm for US forces, and sailed it to Cambodia. But they never could have predicted what would happen next...
WCH Crime will feature cases where people have faced criminal charges for their beliefs or political activities, and will look at cases where people have been framed or even killed by the state. It will be in the same feed as the regular Working Class History podcast. To subscribe, find us on your favourite podcast app or follow the hyperlinks at the bottom of this page.
Part 1:
Part 2:
Part 2.1: bonus episode here for our $5+ patreon supporters
Part 3:
Part 4:
Part 4.1: bonus episode here for our $5+ patreon supporters
Pictured above are the two mutineers: Alvin Glatkowski, left, and Clyde McKay, right, superimposed on the ship.
We speak to Al about his experiences, in addition to Vietnam war-era sailor and historian Roberto Loiederman.
MORE INFORMATION
News footage of the captain and the ship after the mutiny
For a detailed history of the events, we recommend the book The Eagle Mutiny, by Roberto Loiederman and Richard Linnett.
To find out more about different aspects of the Vietnam war check out the other WCH podcast episodes in our Vietnam war series:
- E14: The Vietnam war with Noam Chomsky and a member of the Vietnamese Women’s Union – about the geopolitics of the conflict and human cost, especially on women
- E10-11: The GI anti-war movement – about the resistance within the US military
- E8: The strike wave – about the wave of strikes which took place in the US during the war
CORRECTION
Part 1: We erroneously say that Al was born in Norfolk, Virginia. Al was born in the military base at Ford Gorgon in Georgia. He later moved to Norfolk for his high school years.
ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
These episodes were written by WCH and Daniel Woldorff
Editing by Daniel Woldorff
Music composed by Austin Coulson: https://www.mixcloud.com/tsonazores/
Outro episode for episode 3 is Deep Water by the RJ Phillips Band. Stream it here: https://soundcloud.com/hillipsand/deep-water
