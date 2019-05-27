WCH Crime: The Columbia Eagle mutiny

Working Class History are delighted to be launching the first season of our new occasional podcast, WCH Crime, where true crime meets the struggle for a better world. Our first series is about the Columbia Eagle mutiny in 1970, perhaps the most spectacular act of resistance to the Vietnam war, when two sailors hijacked their ship transporting thousands of tonnes of napalm for US forces, and sailed it to Cambodia. But they never could have predicted what would happen next...

WCH Crime will feature cases where people have faced criminal charges for their beliefs or political activities, and will look at cases where people have been framed or even killed by the state. It will be in the same feed as the regular Working Class History podcast. To subscribe, find us on your favourite podcast app or follow the hyperlinks at the bottom of this page.

Part 1:



Part 2:



Part 2.1: bonus episode

Part 3:



Part 4:



Part 4.1: bonus episode

Pictured above are the two mutineers: Alvin Glatkowski, left, and Clyde McKay, right, superimposed on the ship.

We speak to Al about his experiences, in addition to Vietnam war-era sailor and historian Roberto Loiederman.

MORE INFORMATION





The SS Columbia Eagle, c1970 | Image courtesy of The Eagle Mutiny by Richard Linnett and Roberto Loiederman





Clyde McKay in Cambodia, 1970 | Image courtesy of The Eagle Mutiny



Larry Humphrey in Cambodia, c1970 | Image courtesy of The Eagle Mutiny



US military investigators aboard the Columbia Eagle, 1970 | Image courtesy of The Eagle Mutiny



Clyde, left and Al, right, in Cambodia in front of their prison ship, 1970 | Image courtesy of The Eagle Mutiny

News footage of the captain and the ship after the mutiny



Al, 2018

For a detailed history of the events, we recommend the book The Eagle Mutiny, by Roberto Loiederman and Richard Linnett.

To find out more about different aspects of the Vietnam war check out the other WCH podcast episodes in our Vietnam war series:

CORRECTION

Part 1: We erroneously say that Al was born in Norfolk, Virginia. Al was born in the military base at Ford Gorgon in Georgia. He later moved to Norfolk for his high school years.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

These episodes were written by WCH and Daniel Woldorff

Editing by Daniel Woldorff

Music composed by Austin Coulson: https://www.mixcloud.com/tsonazores/

Outro episode for episode 3 is Deep Water by the RJ Phillips Band. Stream it here: https://soundcloud.com/hillipsand/deep-water

