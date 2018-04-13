WCH E2: The Angry Brigade, part 1

The first of a two-part interview about the Angry Brigade, Britain’s first urban guerrilla group, with John Barker, author, who in 1972 was convicted for being part of the organisation.
Check out John’s website and buy his books here: https://www.theharrier.net/
And check out John Barker’s radical London playlist, a collection of tracks which Brigaders were listening to at the time here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL71HxBMvC6byAUIVUB3Hm_h4HLy26FIKr
This is a detailed history of the Angry Brigade: https://libcom.org/library/angry-brigade-history-britains-first-urban-guerilla-group
And this is a comprehensive chronology of Angry Brigade activities and collection of all their documentation: https://libcom.org/history/angry-brigade-documents-chronology
FOOTNOTES
1. Society of the Spectacle – Guy Debord – you can read it online here: https://libcom.org/library/society-of-the-spectacle-debord
2. King Mob – here is a short introduction to the group: https://libcom.org/history/mob-who-shouldnt-really-be-here-hari-kunzru
ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
Edited by Tyler Hill of the Gods & Ghosts podcast: https://tylerkenthill.podbean.com/
Our theme tune is Bella Ciao, thanks for permission to use it from Dischi del Sole. You can purchase it here: http://www.alabianca.it/store/bravo-records/le-canzoni-di-bella-ciao-aa-vv/ Or stream it here: https://open.spotify.com/album/6yXBmaTSWDKWz45JuE78xi?si=imm7zdnXQrWJWUUEzgNEAQ
Comments
