WCH E3: The Angry Brigade, part 2

Second of our two-part interview with John Barker, Angry Brigade prisoner, covering the arrests, the sensational trial, his time in prison and the political situation upon his release in the late 1970s.

Check out John's website and buy his books here:

And check out John Barker's radical London playlist, a collection of tracks which Brigaders were listening to at the time here:

This is a detailed history of the Angry Brigade:

And this is a comprehensive chronology of Angry Brigade activities and collection of all their documentation:

1. Tyranny of structuralessness – Jo Freeman

2. Stoke Newington police station – one particular notorious incident was the death of Colin Roach in this police station.

3. Bending the Bars – John Barker

4. Hull prison riot – read Angry Brigade prisoner Jake Prescott's account of the riot here:

5. IRA – the Irish Republican Army – the main pro-Irish independence armed group

6. Portuguese revolution – this is a short history of the revolution:

And this is a detailed account and analysis of it:

7. Leninist – following the ideology of Russian Bolshevik leader Vladimir Lenin, particularly with regard to the importance he placed upon a "vanguard" political party

8. Winter of discontent – this is a short history of the Winter of discontent strike wave:

9. Libertarian communism – this refers to communism being implemented not through the state but by the mass of workers ourselves. This is a short introduction to libertarian communism:

10. London cleaners strikes – in recent years mostly migrant cleaners have self-organised numerous successful disputes, mostly through the rank-and-file United Voices of the World and Independent Workers Union of Great Britain

11. Big Flame – this is a partial archive of texts by or about Big Flame:

12. Acorn – a tenants' union and antipoverty organising group.

13. Broadway market occupation – this occupation of a cafe in Hackney, London to prevent its conversion to luxury flats took place in 2006.

14. Criminal Justice Acts – John Barker

