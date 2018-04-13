Archive of the Working Class History podcast. History isn't made by kings and politicians, it's made by all of us. This podcast is about how we, together, have fought for a better world.
For more info about WCH see our website: workingclasshistory.com
Get exclusive early access to episodes, as well as other benefits by supporting WCH on patreon: https://patreon.com/workingclasshistory
You can also listen to the podcast on soundcloud here, or you can find it on most podcast apps like iTunes, Stitcher, TuneIn, Podbean etc. The RSS feed is here.
If you enjoy the podcast, please give us a review on iTunes.
- Printer-friendly version
- Login or register to post comments
Comments
This is a great initiative. Have you had much feed back?
thanks. We haven't really had a big push to advertise it yet, we were going to do that after having a few more episodes recorded and online. So feedback has been relatively limited so far, but it's been good. What do you think so far?