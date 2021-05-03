A short comic about the history of May Day. Illustrated by Viro — a Vietnamese artist, with historical support from Working Class History. Available in English and Vietnamese.

A comic about the radical history of May Day, and the Haymarket Affair.

"Eight Hours for Work

Eight Hours for Rest

Eight Hours for What We Will!"

Truyện tranh về lịch sử ngày Quốc tế Lao động mồng Một tháng Năm.

"Tám tiếng làm việc

Tám tiếng nghỉ ngơi

Tám tiếng tùy ý ta chơi!"