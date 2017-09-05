Nazis discovered in white supremacist military group?

Four members of one of the world's most dangerous white supremacist terrorist organisations have been arrested and accused of being members of a banned neo-Nazi terrorist group.

Four men have been arrested under suspicion of being members of proscribed neo-Nazi youth group National Action (NA). All four are serving soldiers in the British Army according to the Ministry of Defence.

Anti-fascists are largely unsurprised that neo-Nazis would consider joining the British Army, an organisation with one of the worst track records of racist violence in the entire history of humanity.

The four men arrested by West Midlands police are a a 22-year-old from Birmingham, a 32-year-old from Powys, mid Wales, a 24-year-old from Ipswich and a 24-year-old from Northampton. The four are being held in the West Midlands

In a statement, police said the suspects were arrested "on suspicion of being a member of a proscribed organisation (National Action) contrary to sec 11 of the Terrorism Act". Being a member of NA can lead to 10 years in jail.

It is relatively common for members of extreme right-wing organisations to join their respective nations' militaries. Earlier this year inspections were ordered at every German army barracks after Nazi memorabillia was found at two of them.