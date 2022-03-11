libcom upgrade update: changes beginning March 18

The major upgrade we happen working on for the past 4 years is moving forwards rapidly, and we anticipate major changes to the site on March 18, 2022. Read more about the upcoming changes and what they mean for our users below.

As we mentioned in our last update, we will be launching a basic, functioning version of the upgraded website. After launch we will be gradually making improvements and updates from that point onwards.

In particular, a number of extremely serious problems with the existing site will be fixed. Major improvements include:

– responsive design, adapting to your device, particularly smartphones

– reinstating a Search function for the site

– fixing new user registrations, so new users will be able to register and begin contributing to the site simply and easily

– fixing user account problems, like password resets. Users will be able to reset their passwords automatically if there are any issues with their account

– increasing security by better encrypting user information and eliminating insecure communication channels

– fixing the paging error, where now tag navigation frequently breaks

– massively simplifying the website structure, which is extremely complex and unwieldy at present.

As part of this upgrade, we will be getting rid of some poor quality and/or little-used features. These include:

– private messages for users

– user profile information

– libcom bookmarks

So as a reminder, if you have information you want from your user profile, or from your old bookmarks or messages, please ensure you get what you need from them by the end of March 17. And if you want to exchange contact information with anyone you have to date communicated with exclusively through libcom private message, please do so at your earliest opportunity. Because after the upgrade all of this information will be deleted.

Existing user accounts will still exist, don't worry about that. By user profile information, we mean the stuff like About me political labels, union membership, favourite thinkers lists like this one: https://libcom.org/user/14070

As we mentioned last time, this upgrade will result in increases to our hosting costs. libcom.org is only able to remain online because of support from you, our readers and contributors. So if you appreciate our site, please consider joining us on patreon to help us cover our costs and remain online: https://www.patreon.com/libcom

In solidarity,

libcom.org