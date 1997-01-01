Behind the camouflage; a new strike wave in the Bangladeshi garment sector
Garment workers protest - Ashulia, Dec 2016

Following a period of relative quiet after the 2013 Rana Plaza factory disaster, new struggles emerge from the garment factories.

Bangladesh, Bangladeshi garment workers, journalism, military and law enforcement, Red Marriott, strikes, textiles, wildcat strikes
Comments (2)
Liberal commentators respond to election catastrophe by lashing out

The catastrophic election results have left Democratic Party hacks lashing out at, well, pretty much everyone for failing to support their miserable candidate.

Libcom traffic analysis 2016
Cat using a smartphone

An overview of visits to libcom.org over the past year.

Comments (7)
Human nature
A human hand montaged with a tree and a cityscape

A review of Jason W Moore's book on world-ecology, Capitalism in the Web of Life.

Library

General Strike, Political Forms, Linking Struggles

What are the limitations of the recent years’ strike mobilisations? Is it possible to go beyond their deadlocks by building a different strategy? Can we link the struggles that have been emerging...

Assembly for the Circulation of Struggles (SKyA), Greece

History

Troops from U.S.S. Boston occupying Arlington Hotel grounds
The US annexation of Hawaii, 1893

An account of the overthrowing of the Kingdom of Hawaii and its annexation orchestrated by an American diplomat, written by Stephen Kinzer.

countries, Hawaii, imperialism, Stephen Kinzer, US intervention, USA