Electricity protests in Gaza: Hamas suppresses the working class

Power shortages in Gaza, are leading to social unrest. On Thursday 12th January, Hamas security forces broke-up a demonstration that erupted in Jabalya, northern Gaza Strip. But more are likely...

Craftwork, electricity, Fatah, Hamas, Palestine
Comments (4)
Calling all junglists: a short report from Amazon Hemel Hempstead

A good friend and former colleague of ours from west London worked at Amazon in Hemel Hempstead in the run up to Christmas 2016.

Comments (2)
Looking back on Obama's deportation regime

The Obama administration's approach to illegal immigration was to severely enforce penalties for immigration related crimes. This approach led to record deportation numbers and an unprecedented...

Radical education in Liverpool

A very brief look at some examples of radical schooling in Liverpool during the 20th century. A version of this article appeared in The Blast, a non-regular publication of Liverpool Class Action...

Library

Libertarian analysis

An archive of Libertarian analysis, a publication produced out of New York during the 1970s that attempted to build links between "left" and "right" libertarians.

1970s, anarchism, Libertarian analysis, PDFs, publications

History

CNT-FAI militants during the Spanish revolution
Anarchist organisation: the history of the FAI

The first book-length history of the Iberian Anarchist Federation (FAI) from 1927 until it was repressed at the end of the Spanish Civil War in 1939, written by one of its members, Juan Gómez...

anarchism, CNT, FAI, groups, Juan Gómez Casas, PDFs, Spain, Spanish civil war