Electricity protests in Gaza: Hamas suppresses the working class

Power shortages in Gaza, are leading to social unrest. On Thursday 12th January, Hamas security forces broke-up a demonstration that erupted in Jabalya, northern Gaza Strip. But more are likely...

electricity, Fatah, Hamas, Palestine
Looking back at Obama’s bailouts: HAMP
Former Secretary of the Treasury Timothy Geithner

As Obama leaves office, a quick look back at a little known chapter in his administration reveals much about his presidency.

Black Panthers at 50: Reflections on their legacy
Black Panther logo

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Black Panther Party for Self-Defense, founded in Oakland, California. I went to the Oakland Museum of California to see the exhibit "...

Meydan Gazette: "We are being cornered"

Late last month the editor of Meydan anarchist newspaper in Istanbul was ...

Library

Emancipation

An archive of Emancipation, a publication produced by the Anarchist Association of the Americas during the 1980s.

anarchism, Anarchist Association of the Americas, Emancipation, publications, USA

History

Emiliano Zapata
Zapata of Mexico

A detailed look at one of the most iconic rebels in history: Emiliano Zapata by Peter E Newell. Chronicles the development of the Mexican revolution in southern Mexico.

biographies, Emiliano Zapata, guerrillas, Mexican Revolution, PDFs, Peter E Newell, USA