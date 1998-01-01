Rather than being purely fascist or a mysterious contradictory collection of personalities, the Trump Administration can be best seen as a popular front...
From "The Guanabano" in Corinto, Cauca, one of the millenary liberators of Uma Kiwe (Mother Earth) explains what the dreams of the Nasa people in the ancestral lands, that are realised through...
The national coordinator of the Si Cobas trade union was released on bail yesterday after his...
Democratic Party icon Robert Rubin's evasion of prosecution for criminal activities related to the housing bubble represents a notable triumph in the history of neoliberalism.
Library
A brief text discussing the likely impact of Trump's economic policies (in so far as he has coherent policies) and the social and economic forces behind them.
History
A detailed account of the overthrow of nationalist Iranian Prime Minister Mossadegh by the CIA at the behest of the British and American governments, written by Stephen Kinzer.
Organise
Libcom's organising toolkit - guides to organising at work, in your local area and more.