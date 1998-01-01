A popular front of the right?

Rather than being purely fascist or a mysterious contradictory collection of personalities, the Trump Administration can be best seen as a popular front...

Donald Trump, fascism, Juan Conatz, USA
Why we liberate Mother Earth through direct action in Cauca?: a resistance message from Colombia to the world

From "The Guanabano" in Corinto, Cauca, one of the millenary liberators of Uma Kiwe (Mother Earth) explains what the dreams of the Nasa people in the ancestral lands, that are realised through...

Trade union leader released after three days of protests across Italy
Aldo Milani, SI Cobas national coordinator.

The national coordinator of the Si Cobas trade union was released on bail yesterday after his...

Barack Obama and the triumph of neoliberalism
Barack Obama with economic advisor Robert Rubin (right)

Democratic Party icon Robert Rubin's evasion of prosecution for criminal activities related to the housing bubble represents a notable triumph in the history of neoliberalism.

Library

Trump painting
Trump and trade war - Mouvement Communiste/Kolektivně...

A brief text discussing the likely impact of Trump's economic policies (in so far as he has coherent policies) and the social and economic forces behind them.

2016 US elections, Donald Trump, economics, globalisation, Hillary Clinton, Kolektivne Proti Kapitalu, Mouvement Communiste, nationalism, politicians, USA

History

Roosevelt with the Shah of Iran
The Iranian coup, 1953

A detailed account of the overthrow of nationalist Iranian Prime Minister Mossadegh by the CIA at the behest of the British and American governments, written by Stephen Kinzer.

UK, Anglo-Iranian Oil, CIA, countries, imperialism, Iran, oil, Stephen Kinzer, US intervention, USA