Fellow Worker and GDC Member Shot at anti-fascist protest in Seattle

On the evening of Friday, January 20th, a comrade of ours was shot in the stomach in the most public place on the University of Washington’s campus in Seattle – a place called “Red Square” for...

Samuel Kaplan: another mysterious disappearance in Spain
The international group of the Durruti column

A short account of the fate of the Lithuanian anarchist Samuel Kaplan, who fought with the Durruti Column in Spain.

Bay Area bigly tells Trump: Get your small hands off my pussy
Chin Up, Fangs Out sign Oakland women's march

With the inauguration of Donald Trump as president of the United States, protests occurred in at least 370 cities around the world. The following is a subjective account of the Women's Marches...

J20 in Portland: report from a comrade

An anarchist reports from the 'Rise Up and Resist Fascism: Inauguration Day Protest' J20 demonstration in Portland, on the 20th January 2017, which began in Pioneer Courthouse Square,...

Police attack a striking worker, India 2015
Criminal capital: violence, corruption and class in...

Criminal Capital explores the relationship between neoliberalism, criminality and the reshaping of class in modern India. It discusses how the political vocabularies of urban industrial workers...

Elizabeth Gurley Flynn addresses strikers in Paterson, 1913
The rebel girl: an autobiography, my first life 1906-26

An epic firsthand account of women and the working class in the early years of the 20th century by Elizabeth Gurley Flynn. The fiery socialist and Industrial Workers of the World union organiser...

