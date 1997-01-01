Barack Obama and the triumph of neoliberalism
Barack Obama with economic advisor Robert Rubin (right)

Democratic Party icon Robert Rubin's evasion of prosecution for criminal activities related to the housing bubble represents a notable triumph in the history of neoliberalism.

Italian base union organiser arrested: strike across Italy!
Aldo Milani.

Following the arrest of Aldo Milani, national coordinator for base union SiCobas, by police in Modena, strikes have started in the logistics warehouses of Emilia Romagna and Milan, awaiting the...

Samuel Kaplan: another mysterious disappearance in Spain
The international group of the Durruti column

A short account of the fate of the Lithuanian anarchist Samuel Kaplan, who fought with the Durruti Column in Spain.

Library

Militancy: highest stage of alienation - Organisation...

A critique of the role of the political militant, its misery and arrogance; written by Dominique Blanc and published by the OJTR in France, 1972.

activism, anarchism, Dominique Blanc, Leninism, Maoism, OJTR, Stalinism, state socialism, Trotskyism

History

Cuban and MPLA troops, 1970s
The 27 May in Angola: a view from below

A historical paper by Lara Pawson about the 1977 massacre of around 25,000 black members and supporters of the Marxist-Leninist national liberation movement the MPLA, by the MPLA government...

Angola, Lara Pawson, Leninism, massacres, MPLA, national liberation, PDFs, repression, state socialism