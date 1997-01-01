A popular front of the right?

Rather than being purely fascist or a mysterious contradictory collection of personalities, the Trump Administration can be best seen as a popular front...

Why we liberate Mother Earth through direct action in Cauca?: a resistance message from Colombia to the world

From "The Guanabano" in Corinto, Cauca, one of the millenary liberators of Uma Kiwe (Mother Earth) explains what the dreams of the Nasa people in the ancestral lands, that are realised through...

Trade union leader released after three days of protests across Italy
Aldo Milani, SI Cobas national coordinator.

The national coordinator of the Si Cobas trade union was released on bail yesterday after his...

Barack Obama and the triumph of neoliberalism
Barack Obama with economic advisor Robert Rubin (right)

Democratic Party icon Robert Rubin's evasion of prosecution for criminal activities related to the housing bubble represents a notable triumph in the history of neoliberalism.

Library

Crystal-gazing the amber fluid and other Wobbly poems

A short book of poetry by anarchist artist Carlos Cortez, a long-time member of the Industrial Workers of the World.

History

Emiliano Zapata
Zapata of Mexico

A detailed look at one of the most iconic rebels in history: Emiliano Zapata by Peter E Newell. Chronicles the development of the Mexican revolution in southern Mexico.

