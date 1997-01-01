Following a period of relative quiet after the 2013 Rana Plaza factory disaster, new struggles emerge from the garment factories.
The catastrophic election results have left Democratic Party hacks lashing out at, well, pretty much everyone for failing to support their miserable candidate.
An overview of visits to libcom.org over the past year.
A review of Jason W Moore's book on world-ecology, Capitalism in the Web of Life.
Library
What are the limitations of the recent years’ strike mobilisations? Is it possible to go beyond their deadlocks by building a different strategy? Can we link the struggles that have been emerging...
History
An account of the overthrowing of the Kingdom of Hawaii and its annexation orchestrated by an American diplomat, written by Stephen Kinzer.
Organise
Libcom's organising toolkit - guides to organising at work, in your local area and more.