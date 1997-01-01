Behind the camouflage; a new strike wave in the Bangladeshi garment sector
Garment workers protest - Ashulia, Dec 2016

Following a period of relative quiet after the 2013 Rana Plaza factory disaster, new struggles emerge from the garment factories.

Bangladesh, Bangladeshi garment workers, journalism, military and law enforcement, Red Marriott, strikes, textiles, wildcat strikes
Black Panthers at 50: Reflections on their legacy
Black Panther logo

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Black Panther Party for Self-Defense, founded in Oakland, California. I went to the Oakland Museum of California to see the exhibit "...

Meydan Gazette: "We are being cornered"

Late last month the editor of Meydan anarchist newspaper in Istanbul was ...

Take the power back: breathing space, friendliness and solidarity at work

We felt like writing a basic article about workers' solidarity and daily resistance. It addresses the atmosphere we face at work, where the management regime is so rigid that even small...

Library

Abe Bluestein's post- New Deal pamphlet encouraging self organisation and mass d
Anarchists and the rise of the welfare state

An excerpt from Andrew Cornell's excellent Unruly Equality: US Anarchism in the 20th Century.

anarchism, Andrew Cornell, New Deal, USA

History

Cartoon depicting the fictional Luddite leader Ned Ludd
The Luddites: machine-breaking in regency England

A historical overview and analysis of the Luddite movement 1811-1816 which swept parts of the UK as workers smashed machines to defend their jobs, pay and conditions.

UK, Lancashire, Luddites, Malcolm I Thomis, Nottingham, PDFs, sabotage, social movements, strikes, technology, textiles