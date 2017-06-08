What now? Fighting austerity in a hung parliament

Whatever the result of the general election, we need to be building a movement capable of creating a better world.
Whether it's to wrest reforms from a minority Labour government, or defend ourselves against the onslaught of an increased majority for Theresa May, politics happens in our everyday lives through the wage relationship at work and the state outside it. Organising in our workplaces and communities is essential to building a movement that can transform society, regardless of the electoral cycle.
There are groups already doing that in the UK, right now. Local solidarity groups, national campaigns, radical media and archival projects, anarcho-syndicalist and revolutionary unions all exist and welcome new members and volunteers.
We list some of these below, pick one and figure out how to join or support them.
SolFed
You can join SolFed from anywhere in the UK. They organise retail/food service workers against wage theft and more.
Sisters Uncut
@SistersUncut w/ several local groups, organise against cuts to domestic violence services. Just occupied and transformed Holloway Prison.
IWW
The IWW is a revolutionary union that currently focuses on organising precarious workers (but membership is open to all who agree with the preamble). They've had some successes recently with the Deliveroo strikes.
Anti Raids Network
Immigration enforcement vans regularly disrupted. @AntiRaids spreads information on the location of raids and attempts to disrupt them. This is the start of the pipeline for the deportation and detention system, although there's also a funnel into the deportation system that's contested by organisations in this list.
Housing Action Southwark and Lambeth
@housingactionsl support homeless and inadequately housed people against Southwark and Lambeth councils which regularly deny basic duties.
Schools ABC
@schools_abc is organising a boycott against the schools census immigration data collection. Already withdrawn for 2-5 year olds, the campaign to stop collection for 5-18 year olds is ongoing.
LSE Cleaners
Cleaners at the London School of Economics have been on strike for weeks, organising with @UVWunion.
Cleaners at LSE organising for better pay and conditions with @UVWunion.
Disabled People Against Cuts
DPAC are involved in taking action to fight austerity cuts that affect disabled people.
Docs not Cops
Border controls are being expanded into basic services like the NHS, but @DocsNotCops are organising against this by refusing to implement immigration checks for pre-charging.
NELMA
North East London Migrant Action organises with migrants, especially families w/ no recourse to public funds. They're currently looking for volunteers. https://nelmacampaigns.wordpress.com
Unity Centre Glasgow
The Unity Centre in Glasgow provides practical support and solidarity to migrants in Glasgow. They also need funds! You can donate from anywhere.
Lesbians and Gays Support the Migrants
@lgsmigrants.@lgsmigrants locked on to delay Stansted deportation charter flight. Counter demo against far-right demonstration in Manchester this Sunday.
Homes Not Borders
Homes Not Borders campaign against the 'hostile environment' right to rent scheme, part of the current extension of border controls everywhere in society.
Adapted from our running twitter thread on election day.
- libcom's blog
Comments
When one "cause" becomes more important that the others, there always begin a division and separation because the "cause" itself is the cause of differences, and makes it favorable for the elite to select a side to cover their identity. We need a universal movement that encompasses all these "cause" that creates this segmentation of the Left, we really need to focus on the working class and really learn their nature, their characters, their principles in life. The working class don't need our sympathy or pity, they all mean nothing, just a hypocrites viewpoint of the elites. Become one of us is all they want.
''they'', ''they'' ''their'' ''their'' or a multifaceted ''we'' ''we'' We can guess at what sarda might mean but 'they' don't post very helpful explanations. A working class 'unity' can neither be proclaimed nor discovered by some external scientific investigation into ''the working class'' as a separate entity from ourselves, but can only emerge through a process of conflict, argument, and clarification in the process of struggle that includes us. Oh no I'm starting to talk the same way as sarda - better stop now!
The above libcom list are just some examples of actual baseline organising around specific material problems people face now - I don't think anyone thinks that such separate initiatives are in themselves a solution to the inter-related problems of working class life in a crisis ridden system that requires a mass based politicised struggle of the whole class to make any significant headway but it at least demonstrates that collective struggle is still possible.
No Spikey, you're wrong, Homes not Borders, Nelma et al are definitely segmenting the left into a sort of moulding bourgeois orange. End the segmentation! May the grape of revolution ripen on the vine of universal movement!!!
And I thought I'm the only one who notice this segmentation. Makes it easy for the bourgeoisie like "how to apply divide and rule without even trying".
What the fuck are you even on about? It's not as if these groups are competing.
To whom is that question directed?
Sarda.
Thank fuck for that. I thought you may have thought I was serious!
There is a real issue (in terms of both objective and subjective conditions) about how separate struggles might become part of a wider class based social movement and there are dangers involved in mixing solidarity between self-organised struggles and simple reform campaign politics etc. but sarda doesn't address these with any substance. Merely making unsupported statements do not enable a serious discussion to take place.
For now the issue on "climate change" is gaining popularity that even some government leaders have adopted this to their agenda, not because there is sincerity to the issue but merely for the purpose overshadowing other issues, and for you to think these groups are not competing with each other then why form a different groups in the first place? Do you think that the ruling class have nothing to do with all of these? They will "pick" which "cause" advocacy will be more beneficial(profitable) for them, and they will make sure these groups will compete for attention.
So people who doesn't know how to put substance in their statement will not be heard. Karl Marx put a lot of "substance" in his three fat volume text but did a serious discussion between workers took place?