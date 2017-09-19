Cotters and squatters: housing's hidden history

Colin Ward's Cotters and Squatters explores the story of squatter settlement in England and Wales: from our cave-dwelling recent ancestors to the Diggers and on the industrial revolution; and from twentieth-century mass squatting to modern claims that The Land is Ours.
There is a widespread folk belief that if a house could be erected between sundown and sunrise, the occupants had a right to live there. Often enquiry shows this legend to be true: that's the way it happened. This book is full of anecdote and glimpses of surviving evidence of this and other unofficial ways people have housed themselves.
|Attachment
|Size
|cotters-squatters.pdf
|5.16 MB
Comments
Ever wondered why you get random isolated houses by the sides of minor roads in the UK? This book will tell you!
(Clickbaity post aside, this is well worth a read, it's full of interesting snippets of info).