Class Struggles in the USSR, Third Period: 1930-1941 - Charles Bettelheim

French Marxist Charles Bettelheim's huge work covering the class struggle in the USSR from 1930 to 1941. Split into two parts, 'The Dominated' (looking at the experiences and resistance of workers and peasantry under the ruling Communist Party) and 'The Dominators' (looking at the machinations of the ruling party itself).
This is the final part of Bettleheim's Class Struggle in the USSR series. Earlier parts cover the 'first period' 1917-1923 and the 'second period' 1923-1930.
Scanned and uploaded to the internet by @naufragos1.
- Printer-friendly version
- Login or register to post comments