E20: The 43 Group w/ Daniel Sonabend

12 Rules for WHAT sit down with author and historian Dan Sonabend to discuss his new book about the 43 Group and their legacy.
It might be difficult to imagine fascists had any pull in post WW2 Britain. Yet, when Jewish ex-servicemen returned home they found fascist activity springing up all over London, and especially in the East End.
Some of those ex servicemen decided to do something about it. Joining with other Londoners - Jews, gentiles, men and women - they built a street fighting organisation that physically disrupted fascist activity. They named their new organisation the 43 Group.
