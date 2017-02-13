World without visa

Jean Malaquais

The most famous novel of libertarian communist author Jean Malaquais, set in Marseille under Vichy control prior to the German occupation. Dozens of characters feature in this acclaimed novel of human dislocation and degradation.

AttachmentSize
WWV-part-1.pdf10.33 MB
WWV-part-2.pdf10.94 MB
WWV-part-3.pdf11.48 MB