Justice for Rash - police kill a twenty year old black man in Hackney

Police chased Rash into a shop, then held him on the floor for several minutes. He stopped breathing and died.
Yesterday on Kingsland Road in Hackney, police chased a twenty year old black man, Rash, into a shop, then held him on the floor until he stopped breathing and died.
It's just one month since the death of Edir Frederico Da Costa (Edson) in Newham who sustained multiple injuries during arrest, went into an induced coma and died days later in hospital.
People are calling for justice on the #JusticeForRash hashtag on twitter.
The image for this article is a still taken from a video posted by @_coinz
With parallels to the #JusticeForEdson case, police have already issued a press statement claiming that Rash choked on bags he had swallowed.
Police have been found to lie about deaths in custody on several occasions, for example when City of London Police withheld statements by three police officers from the coroner, press and family that Ian Tomlinson had been hit in the back by a police officer and pushed to the ground in 2009.
Immediately following the shooting of Mark Duggan in 2011 it was reported by the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) that he had shot at police officers during the incident, this was subsequently withdrawn.
After the shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes in 2005 police briefed that he had been running and jumped a station barrier, again this was disproven within a month of the reports.
CONTENT NOTE: video of police brutality
This is the video of officers that work for the @metpoliceuk killing a young black man in Hackney and no news have covered it @linkuptv pic.twitter.com/btc2lMCa9M
Comments
Horrible, obviously.
[OP said "2011" - MH has now changed it]
In fact , he was killed in 2009. I thought this had an interesting take on the events surrounding the cop murder of Ian Tomlinson:
http://jdarchive.files.wordpress.com/2012/05/chaos_theory_bw.pdf
Stop peddling lies or inaccurate statements until an inquest has taken place - you are merely whipping up anti police feeling by posting inaccurate politically motivated statements - don't suppose you would retract once facts come to light?
Cambs
I think you might have wandered into the wrong place. Anti-police feelings is what we do.
Anti-police feeling? Here? It's unthinkable.
If police have done wrong prosecute - why hashtag justice for... when there is no confirmation of cause of death - I suppose an open totally reformed open police force would deem you irrelevant?
Nothing better to do on a Sunday, officer?
Barking up the completely wrong tree Fleur! This is the problem people who are the general public just get sick of the " everyone's against us" lobby - let me guess by any chance are you a member of Socialist Worker?
Socialist Worker? Lol. You've definitely come to the wrong place. Maybe you should look at the content of this site before you start proselytizing.
Not trying to convert anyone - just trying to understand why anyone would try and stoke up further anti-police feeling by using such inflammatory words like murder when no one knows the truth yet!
Cambs42 is clearly already familiar the well-known Leninist underbelly of this site. But this poses a problem: how can we be spreading anti-police feelings when we are pro-Cheka?
A conundrum you will have to work out in your own time DTA
Statement by Chief Superintendent Simon Laurence, borough commander for Hackney:
]: "In the early hours of Saturday officers attempted to stop a car on Kingsland Road, E8.
"A man, who was in the car, was pursued on foot before entering a shop where he was seen to be trying to swallow an object. He was then taken ill.
"He was taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service where, sadly, he died later that morning. Our thoughts remain with his family and friends.
"The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) has launched an independent investigation to establish what happened and has viewed the officers' body worn video.
"There is likely to be speculation over the next few days regarding what led to this man becoming ill, so I would encourage people to keep up-to-date with the IPCC's statements, as and when they are released.
"All police officers are fully aware that they will be asked to account for their actions - officers are not exempt from the law and we would not wish to be."[/i]https://uk.yahoo.com/news/man-dies-trying-swallow-object-during-police-chase-081700701.html
Not one word about Rashan being held down on the floor - first by one then by two policemen - until he stopped moving
All joking aside, haven't you seen the video? 2+minutes, premium shot of a pig dragging that young man to the back of the shop, dropping him to the floor and choking him to death. What kind of witless idiot can look at that and not recognize murder when they see it in glorious technicolour? You want to wait for the murderous cunts to whitewash evidence, perform a character assassination on the young man who had the life choked out of him by a cop, then go ahead. Your touching faith in the criminal justice system is sweet and naive and completely the sort of delusional bullshit that I can't be bothered wasting my precious time arguing about.
And who's going to reform the Met? Cressida Dick? She's got the blood of Jean Charles de Menezes on her hands. Killing civilians have never got in the way of a police career.