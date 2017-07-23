Justice for Rash - police kill a twenty year old black man in Hackney

Police chased Rash into a shop, then held him on the floor for several minutes. He stopped breathing and died.

Yesterday on Kingsland Road in Hackney, police chased a twenty year old black man, Rash, into a shop, then held him on the floor until he stopped breathing and died.

It's just one month since the death of Edir Frederico Da Costa (Edson) in Newham who sustained multiple injuries during arrest, went into an induced coma and died days later in hospital.

People are calling for justice on the #JusticeForRash hashtag on twitter.

The image for this article is a still taken from a video posted by @_coinz

With parallels to the #JusticeForEdson case, police have already issued a press statement claiming that Rash choked on bags he had swallowed.

Police have been found to lie about deaths in custody on several occasions, for example when City of London Police withheld statements by three police officers from the coroner, press and family that Ian Tomlinson had been hit in the back by a police officer and pushed to the ground in 2009.

Immediately following the shooting of Mark Duggan in 2011 it was reported by the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) that he had shot at police officers during the incident, this was subsequently withdrawn.

After the shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes in 2005 police briefed that he had been running and jumped a station barrier, again this was disproven within a month of the reports.

CONTENT NOTE: video of police brutality