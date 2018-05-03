Angela Nagle's Plagiarise Any Nonsense

Nagle's poorly sourced book on the online culture wars includes a copy and pasted definition of a fascist ideology and misrepresents non-binary genders.
As with many other members of the left-wing pundit class, Angela Nagle has been getting a lot more attention than she deserves. We recently stumbled upon some very questionable sourcing in Kill All Normies, which in one case was used as the basis of one of her central arguments in the book.
One consistent barrier to reading Kill All Normies is the lack of citations. If you're very lucky you get a book title and author, or "Interview in x magazine" (without a date), but that's about it. Some of the most contentious information in the book is completely lacking citations of any kind and after some investigation, it looks like this isn't just a stylistic choice.
Up front, we should say we don't really give a shit about plagiarism as such. If there's a news event, and 19 news sources have a similar account of that event, it doesn't necessarily make any difference which source you use as the basis of your own writing - they've probably copied it from another source themselves anyway. A citation can be useful for tracing back the source of a factual inaccuracy, but not necessarily much more than that. If you're writing for an audience that you can reasonably expect shared knowledge, or very informally like on a Tumblr blog, you might skip citations in that case too. None of these apply to the following examples though.
When facts and concepts are themselves contentious, then you should either be able to cite a source, or stand by them as a product of your own original research or ideas. Nagle does neither, and in the cases we cover here, there is a consistent theme of reproducing events and narratives which either do not stand up to scrutiny, or simply repeat alt-right narratives about themselves as Nagle's own analysis of the alt-right.
Who better to talk about fascists than fascists? (via Wikipedia)
The example that set us down this path, was Nagle's description of Aleksandr Dugin's politics, the 'Fourth Political Theory', more commonly known as 'Third positionism'. Third positionism is part of an obscure strain of fascism that aims to mask fascist goals by appropriating left-wing rhetoric and imagery, and has precursors all the way back to the Strasserites and National Bolsheviks in 1920s Germany. It's a very specific tactic to inculcate fascist ideas amongst groups who superficially would not appear to be receptive to them, and given the influence on Richard Spencer, might seem more relevant to a study of the alt-right than one sentence.
Aleksandr Dugin pictured with the flag of his Eurasia Party
So, it was very strange to see Nagle describe Dugin's ideology as 'entirely new' and 'supercede'ing Marxism, liberalism and fascism:
On Radix Journal they draw on the idea of the ‘The Fourth Political Theory’, with reference to the Russian theorist Aleksandr Dugin and the French New Right’s Alain de Benoist, an entirely new political ideology that integrates and supersedes liberal democracy, Marxism and fascism.
(KAN, pp 121)
We googled this and found the Wikipedia entry for the Fourth Political Theory. Just in case Wikipedia had been updated since KAN was published, we used archive.org to verify versions prior to KAN's publication in June 2017. This is the entire entry minus footnotes:
Wikipedia: February 2017:
The Fourth Political Theory (Russian: Четвертая политическая теория, Chetvertaya Politicheskaya Teoriya) is a book by the Russian political scientist and theorist Aleksandr Dugin, published in 2009. In the book, Dugin states that he is laying the foundations for an entirely new political ideology, the fourth political theory, which integrates and supersedes the three past "theories" of liberal democracy, Marxism, and fascism.[1] The book has been cited as an inspiration for Russian policy in events such as the War in Donbass,[2] and for the contemporary European far right in general.[3]
Even without footnotes, Wikipedia is clear that this summary of Dugin's ideas is from Dugin's own description of them in his book. Nagle, rather than simply copying the entry entirely, omits this vital information and presents Dugin's summary of himself as her own, or even worse a generally accepted one. Additionally, she omits Dugin's influence on the Russian and wider European far right, except via Spencer's Radix journal, and has nothing to say about third-positionism as a strategy for promoting fascism. The copypasted version manages to be inferior even to the one-paragraph Wikipedia summary and actively misleading. Save your money and stick with the wikis.
Just how many genders are there on Tumblr
Chapter 5: From Tumblr to the campus wars: creating scarcity in an online economy of virtue, contains a list of non-binary genders (pp 130). This section of the book has already been criticised in reviews for presenting the list 'directly from Tumblr' simply to mock it. When we googled "Cadensgender – A gender that is easily influenced by music." we found only two original references to it.
First was the non-binary wiki's list of poorly attested gender identities. This is what the nonbinary wiki says about the list (retrieved 2016):
This list of poorly-attested nonbinary identities contains any entries that have citations, but still have insufficient notability to move to the main list of nonbinary identities article. This may be because the only source cited is a poor source (such as the MOGAI Archive or other dead links), or because they lack evidence that people have ever held those identities. (For example, terms that were proposed, but were only adopted by one person, or perhaps by nobody at all.)
The other place we found the list was an archived /pol thread where people copy and pasted sections from the list to mock them.
Returning to Nagle's introduction to this list:
It was the subcultural digital expression of the fruition of Judith Butler’s ideas. For years, the microblogging site filled up with stories of young people explaining and discussing the entirely socially constructed nature of gender and potentially limitless choice of genders that an individual can identify as or move between.
The following are just a few of the ever-expanding list of genders, now in the hundreds, all taken directly from Tumblr.
Most of the examples on the nonbinary poorly-sourced genders page are from the MOGAI archive, a now defunct Tumblr blog. This was a widely-criticised project including among tumblr users, where people could submit gender definitions. It was shut down by the editors in 2015 (CN: link is to a forum thread dedicated to mocking MOGAI and non-binary gender generally), at least in part due to them taking a request to list BOFA-gender seriously.
The important thing to note here is that MOGAI was happy to list completely hypothetical genders that people had made up from scratch. This means literally fictional genders that no-one, not the editors of the blog nor the people submitting them, claimed to identify with at all. Reading the examples, many look like thought experiments or wordplay (even if earnest ones), and as we see with the BOFA example, the project was very prone to trolling. It is quite possible that 4chan users submitted entries to the blog in order to mock them later.
We had not heard of the MOGAI archive before researching this blog post (it is of course not mentioned in KAN), but it's immediately reminiscent of the novelty twitter account @1001ideologies, which only tweets out fictional ideologies such as "405: Georgism-Dengism" "353. Neo-Salafist Larouchism" and "358. Naglean Brezhnevism". You could write a post about the British left and mock the alphabet soup of groups like the CPB, CPGB and CPGB-ML, but if you then added in the CPGB-ML Naglean-Brezhnevist split as an example of an actual group based on someone putting it in their twitter bio in 2017 for a week, no-one would take you seriously. Criticisms of those groups can be made in good or bad faith, but the groups have to actually exist in the first place.
Even if someone independently and earnestly came up with an ideological label that happens to be on the 1001 ideologies list (would Prince Charles call himself an eco-monarchist? Could there be a split in the CPGB-ML based on differing opinions on Nagle and Brezhnev?), 1001ideologies would still be a bad source for the proliferation of ideologies.
It would be quite possible to criticise the MOGAI archive as a harmful project, one prone to troll submissions, ridicule, that would obfuscate and dilute serious attempts to get trans, non-binary and gender-fluid identities recognised. Indeed, non-binary people on Tumblr have already done that. But Nagle uses the list to ridicule the discussion of trans and non-binary issues as a whole, much like the 4chan users that pasted the list uncited themselves.
Indeed, while the Dugin Wikipedia copypasta ultimately belies a certain laziness and failure to treat seriously an increasingly significant far-right trend, the use of a gender list which describes itself as "poorly-attested" in order to criticise all actual non-binary gender identities (a criticism which itself forms a central plank of her book's overall argument) seems significantly more malicious.
- Mike Harman's blog
- Login or register to post comments
Comments
Probably a bunch of other plagiarised stuff in there too, then. If you found that bit, its unlikely that it was the one and only time.
Yeah I have no issue with plagiarism as such, as I don't care about intellectual property rights. However using a made up list of genders specifically to try to discredit non-binary people is very disturbing, although not entirely surprising from someone related to the transphobic Spiked crew
Sure, not keen on intellectual property rights either, but i think theres a distinction between having an idea as your property, and being acknowledged as its originator (or at least, other people not claiming to be its originator). You could be happy to write a song in the public domain and for it to become popular, and still legitimately be annoyed if someone else takes credit for it and tries to build an undeserved reputation as a great songwriter off the back of it, i think.
If I churn out a few thousand words about how expecting authors to do research and cite credible sources is exactly the kind of po-faced moralistic virtue signalling that makes The Left so joyless and is driving the rise of the alt-right, do you reckon I could get a book deal out of it?
Also, I wonder what'd happen if Nagle interviewed Antonio Negri?
So any recommendations for a better book on the "online culture wars"?
Not on "the online culture wars" as such, but this novel's pretty decent on stuff around social media imo. Generally speaking, Real Life, New Inquiry and the Baffler all have some insightful cultural criticism fairly regularly, including online stuff. If you want something on the alt-right specifically, Matthew Lyons' Ctrl-Alt-Delete and the upcoming Insurgent Supremacists both sound worth reading.
There is some more plagiarism that we didn't include in the article, because it's 'just' plagiarism whereas the two examples in the blog post are in my opinion mis-representing the sources.
1. Found by JosephKay76 on twitter: an entire paragraph on the founder of the 'A Voice For Men' MRA blog was cribbed from RationalWiki, the main change being to insert that doxxing was widespread on 'both sides' of the online culture wars. This isn't as egregious as the above examples but it's another example of copypasta and the result being more sympathetic to the alt-right than the original:
https://rationalwiki.org/wiki/Paul_Elam
rationalwiki:
Nagle (page 128/9):
2. Some information on Matthew "An Hero" Henderson looks to have been summarised from a 2008 NYT interview. Nothing particularly wrong with this except the complete lack of sourcing again.
Found here: https://www.goodreads.com/review/show/2139591807?book_show_action=true
3. via e-mail following this blog post being published, not sure if they want to be credited for finding it, so leaving anonymous for now. The bit on the Sokal hoax is also copied from Wikipedia:
Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sokal_affair
Kill All Normies (page 165).
For alternatives, if you want straight factual stuff and summaries, then https://rationalwiki.org/wiki/Main_Page is pretty good. I was very skeptical (pun not intended) of rationalwiki because of the name, but whatever the actual politics behind it the articles are generally well written and useful (and they cite sources). Probably why Nagle copied from it.
Just to say I absolutely do not trust the Baffler. For one they regularly publish Nagle. For two they just published this piece on third-positionists Cody Wilson and Amir Taaki and spent a good section of the interview calling them 'crypto-anarchists' (more like crypto-fash amirite etc. etc.) only going into their third-positionism later on.
(Taaki was the person who crashed a meeting at the 2015 bookfair).
https://thebaffler.com/salvos/anarchists-guns-and-money-siegel
Whereas the Institute of Social Ecology published this outing Taaki recently: http://social-ecology.org/wp/2018/01/the-new-reactionaries-amir-taaki-alt-right-entryism-and-rojava-solidarity/
The problem with the plagiarism is that it just shows a piss poor understanding of neo-fascism or even a desire to investigate it beyond its surface proclamations, but somehow writing a "definitive" book on the alt-right. Instead, she'd rather whine about online SJWs and play the same game the right does by obsessing over how "not normal" they are. Of course, she'll get to be on tons of documentaries and news reports anyway.
Ah, apologies, I'd not seen that piece before, am currently pretty behind on my reading generally - looking into it now, I notice that one of their tech writers is Yasha Levine, former editor of the eXile, which also sounds like a publication with a less-than-stellar editorial line (as in, regularly publishing nazbols - sorry for lack of links but should be easy to google).
Moving back to the OP, it strikes me that there's an interesting piece to be written about the emotional need that texts like Kill All Normies meet - and while I certainly don't want to revive the great vampire wars of 2013, I think it's hard to talk about KAN without also having that other text in mind, since Nagle certainly wants to position herself in that lineage. Like, my rough hypothesis would be that social media, or certain types of conversations on social media, are experienced by a lot of people as hurtful and wounding, and for whatever reason a lot of people find writing like Nagle's to be a salve for that pain, which helps enough that they're willing to completely skim over a lot of the content. Maybe that's a bit of a stretch, but I do feel that it's worth having some explanation as to why so many people - presumably including an editor at some point? - were able to read that bit without at the very least going "hang on, this blend of nationalism and socialism which is being presented as wholly new and innovative here actually kinda reminds me of something I've heard of before..."
No idea where to go with that thought from there, though.
No need to apologise, I think it was just published this week (there's no date on it but seems to be in their May/June '18 issue) - I'd literally just read it an hour or two before seeing your comment, but they've published some very questionable stuff in the past too.
Whoah, eXile used to publish Eduard Limonov who literally co-founded Russia's National Bolshevik party with Dugin.
Hmm I think about it very differently to this, but it's an interesting point. I think there's two main audiences for the book, and that partly explains its reception:
1. If we look at the past week, there have been dozens of thinkpieces about incels, many quoting Nagle, aimed at people who are best described as 'not online very much'. The book therefore serves as 'academic' (lol, given the contents of this blog post) thinkpiece fodder for liberal comment journalists interpreting the culture wars for the uninformed. It's a primer, and that audience both does not understand the subject matter well enough, nor the underlying political assumptions well enough, to take it at any more than face value. I haven't read Jonathan Haidt's Righteous Mind but it feels in a similar genre for "what the fuck are culture wars and what can we do about it" people, except for the alt-right instead of the Tea Party.
2. On the 'left', there are three functions:
- a diagnosis of the 'failure of the left' over the past decade or three.
- it provides an internal scapegoat for this failure ('tumblr liberals') who via their various faults ('subdivision of identities', call outs, talking about mental illness and disability in public) can then be used to discipline the parameters of discussion - i.e."you can't talk about crazy stuff like x because it is unrealistic/liberalism and will push people to the right", and "when you criticise whatever complete bollocks social democratic policy I'm pushing it's because you're mentally ill and engaging in toxic identity politics". The people for whom it fulfils this function then also provide further academic or journalistic endorsement for the first group.
- part of the premise of the book is to actually discourage political polemic and discussion, to characterise criticism as unhealthy and divisive etc., so there's an incentive to gloss over its faults for people who agree with that premise and present a unite dfront.
There have been a lot of critical reviews written of KAN, and I don't think I've seen a single person try to rebut one whether Nagle or anyone else. Generally defenders claim that people haven't read the book when they point to a review, and just will not engage with substantive criticism in the reviews themselves.
those three functions are spot on from the discussions i've seen.
Okay, but remember Wikipedia itself is fully versioned, with every edit getting a permanent and linkable ID, which provides much more fine-grained digging than the wayback machine.
I did use that for Wikipedia too, but nonbinary wiki has moved domain since the book was published so archive.org was the only option there. Also couldn't find history option on rationalwiki.