Farmers' protests in India: resources

A compilation of resources about the current wave of strikes and protests by farmers in India, submitted by a reader.

1. A general explainer - https://time.com/5918967/india-farmer-protests/

2. A video that discusses what has led us here and how this effort to corporatize agriculture is anti-farmer and anti- all working class in India - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rXzLrRAdXIM

3. How these protests are also indicative of India's failed democracy - https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2020/12/07/can-indias-protesting...

4. How these Anti-Farmer Laws are not just anti-farmer but also anti all working people - https://thewire.in/rights/farm-laws-legal-rights-constitution

5. Explains the farm bills that are at the heart of these protests. These were passed in September 2020, without input from the opposition and forced through Indian parliament without allowing for the normal times to hear objections from the opposition... a common tactic by the BJP Prime Minister Narendra Modi - https://thepoliticalfix.substack.com/p/the-political-fix-what-you-need-t...

These protests are being covered heavily via social media as many of India's domestic newsrooms are considered propagandists and so speak only for the BJP Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Here are a couple of Instagram accounts that have been covering the protests on the ground.

1. Akshay Kapoor - https://www.instagram.com/p/CIiqvoTJ4Wk/?igshid=1ep6pz47dc2ge

2. Manish-aaaa - https://www.instagram.com/p/CIGsTFNgAAo/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

3. Woman With Opinions - https://www.instagram.com/p/CIGYJdjnb2Q/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

4. Khalsa Aid - https://www.instagram.com/p/CIadQkGBRiU/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

With thanks to the individual who compiled this list of resources.