Anarchism in Korea: independence, transnationalism, and the question of national development, 1919-1984

A regional and transnational history of anarchism in Korea by Dongyoun Hwang. This book provides a history of anarchism in Korea and challenges conventional views of Korean anarchism as merely part of nationalist ideology, situating the study within a wider East Asian regional context.
Following the movement after 1945, Hwang shows how anarchism in Korea was deradicalized and evolved into an idea for both social revolution and alternative national development, with emphasis on organizing and educating peasants and developing rural villages.
|Attachment
|Size
|Anarchism in Korea_ Independenc - Dongyoun Hwang.epub
|703.49 KB
|Anarchism in Korea_ Independenc - Dongyoun Hwang.pdf
|3.5 MB