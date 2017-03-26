The brief summer of anarchy: the life and death of Durruti - Hans Magnus Enzensberger

Durruti, Morin, Jover, Faber and Ascaso - Paris 1926

Hans Magnus Enzensberger’s non-fiction “adventure novel” about Buenaventura Durruti and the Spanish anarchist movement (ca. 1917-1937), first published in Germany in 1972, consisting of a more or less chronological “collage” of “translated, abridged and rearranged” excerpts from “reports and speeches, interviews and proclamations … letters, travel narratives, anecdotes, pamphlets, polemics, newspaper articles, autobiographical texts, flyers and propaganda leaflets” (including extensive selections from the eyewitness accounts of Simone Weil, Ilya Ehrenburg, H. E. Kaminski, Mikhail Koltsov, Ricardo Sanz and Jesús Arnal Pena), punctuated by the author’s “Commentaries”.

AttachmentSize
The Brief Summer of Anarchy.pdf835.98 KB
Brief Summer of Anarchy, The - Hans Magnus Enzensberger.epub361.73 KB
Brief Summer of Anarchy, The - Hans Magnus Enzensberger.mobi394.92 KB

