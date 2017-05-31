IWW strike timeline, 1905-1920

Title Date City State Description Source

Striking Tinners and Slaters Join IWW 5/18/1905 Youngstown Ohio Striking tinners and slaters join the IWW. Perryburg Journal 05-18-1905

Cigar Makers End Strike 11/15/1905 Cleveland Ohio Cigar makers' union ends their strike after winning all demands. Montana News 11-15-1905

IWW Scab on Actors Strike 5/8/1906 New York New York IWW members scab on actors on strike for securing a closed shop. The San Francisco Call 05-08-1906

Paper Makers Strike 8/1/1906 New Haven Connecticut Strike in response to discharge of IWW members. Paul F. Brissenden, The I.W.W.: A Study of American Syndicalism, 368

Mine Owners Shut Down Mines 9/13/1906 Goldfield Nevada Mine owners shut down the miners until the Western of Federation of Miners withdraw support for the IWW. The Salt Lake Herald 09-13-1906

Wire and Iron Workers Threaten Strike 9/16/1906 Spokane Washington Wire and iron workers in the IWW notify their employer they will walk out if not granted the nine hour day. The Labor World 09-16-1906

Reno Strike Broken 10/1/1906 Reno Nevada AFL broke a strike of IWW cooks who demanded the 10 hour day. Industrial Union Bulletin 03-30-1907 03-30-1907

Cooks and Waiters Strike 10/16/1906 Reno Nevada Cooks and waiters strike for the 10 hour day and union recognition. The Evening Statesman 10-16-1906

Goldfield Strike 12/1/1906 Goldfield Nevada The IWW Local 77, which represented a variety of town workers, and WFM Local 220 of organized miners, merged to form the WFM-IWW 220 and struck for better wages and shorter hours. Despite the official split of these groups in early 1907, they continued to function collectively and gain eight hour days for among all local businesses by March. Melvyn Dubofsky, We Shall Be All: A History of the IWW, 121

Sit-down Strike in Schenectady 12/1/1906 Schenectady New York Three thousand IWW members stopped work at a General Electric plant by remaining seated in the building. This action was taken in response to the firing of three IWW members and the company's refusal to rehire them. This is the first record of a sit-down strike of the 20th Century. Melvyn Dubofsky, We Shall Be All: A History of the IWW, 126; Michael Hargis, "95 Years of Revolutionary Industrial Unionism," Anarcho Syndicalist Review, #27 and #28

Silk Workers Strike 12/1/1906 West New Brighton Connecticut Strike in response to discharge of IWW members. Paul F. Brissenden, The I.W.W.: A Study of American Syndicalism, 368

General Electic Company Employees Strike 12/11/1906 Schenectady New York Two thousand General Electric Company employees go on strike in protest of the firing of union members. The Sun 12-11-1906

Nevada Miners on Strike 12/24/1906 Goldfield Nevada The population is halved as striking miners leave town en masse. The Minneapolis Journal 12-24-1906

Striking Wobblies Return to Work 1/1/1907 Schenectady New York The 2500 striking Wobblies return to work without winning their demands. The San Francisco Call 01-01-1907

Miners Refuse Offer 1/2/1907 Goldfield Nevada IWW strike organizers reject the mine operators' proposal to end the strike. The Salt Lake Herald 01-02-1907

Lumbermen Strike 2/1/1907 Somers Montana The strike was for official recognition of the IWW. Paul F. Brissenden, The I.W.W.: A Study of American Syndicalism, 368

Portland Lumber and Saw Mill Strike 3/1/1907 Portland Oregon Two thousand lumber workers went on strike under the leadership of Fred Heslewood and Joseph Ettor following ignored requests for improved wages and hours. The strike closed most of the mills in Portland, however mill owners, the AFL, and other local unions cooperated to employ non union workers and reopen the mills. While the strike was lost, organizers emphasized the improved working conditions that resulted regardless. Melvyn Dubofsky, We Shall Be All: A History of the IWW, 129-131; Paul F. Brissenden, The I.W.W.: A Study of American Syndicalism, 368

Textile Workers' Strike 3/2/1907 Skowhegan Maine IWW members held a strike against textile mills in Skowhegan and surrounding towns for wage increases and the right to "live rather than merely exist." Industrial Union Bulletin 03-02-1907 03-02-1907

IWW Ask Workers to Refuse Service to Non-Members 3/10/1907 Goldfield Nevada Striking IWW members ask waiters and store clerks to refuse service to any person not in their union. Bisbee Daily Review 03-10-1907

Bird Cage Workers Strike 3/13/1907 New York New York Bird cage workers' local IWW union call a strike against a factory and talk of a national bird cage workers' union. The Sun 03-13-1907

Lumber Mill Strike 3/15/1907 St. John Oregon Outside IWW members visit lumber mill and convince the workers to strike for a wage increase of $0.25 per day. St. John's Review 03-15-1907

Goldfield Under Armed Guard 3/16/1907 Goldfield Nevada All business close and to remain closed until the town's miners leave the IWW. Hundreds of armed guards keep watch of the streets. New York Tribune 03-16-1907

Mill and Wool workers' Strike 3/16/1907 Portland Oregon IWW organized a strike of over 250 mill and wool workers for a wage increase. Industrial Union Bulletin 03-16-1907 03-16-1907

Miners Leave IWW and Stores Reopen 3/18/1907 Goldfield Nevada Local stores reopen as WFM miners declare themselves separate from the IWW. The San Francisco Call 03-18-1907

IWW Members Asked to Leave District 3/19/1907 Goldfield Nevada Mine owners and business men issue a statement demanding all IWW members to leave the district. The Salt Lake Herald 03-19-1907

Various Strikes 3/19/1907 Portland Oregon The strike of mill workers remained unbroken. Additionally, 143 sewer workers went on strike for the 9 hours day. Industrial Union Bulletin 03-23-1907 03-23-1907

Tacoma Smeltermen Organize and Strike 3/30/1907 Tacoma Washington Smeltermen went on strike for a wage increase of 50 cents per day. Industrial Union Bulletin 03-30-1907 03-30-1907

Tonopah Strike Broken 3/30/1907 Tonopah Nevada AFL broke a strike of waiters and cooks who demanded the eight hour day. Industrial Union Bulletin 03-30-1907 03-30-1907

Wage Increase for Mill Workers 4/6/1907 Aberdeen Washington An IWW strike won a wage increase of 25 cents per day for all mill workers. Industrial Union Bulletin 04-06-1907 04-06-1907

Victory at Paterson 4/6/1907 Paterson New Jersey Several dye shops granted their workers a one dollar wage increase after pressure from the IWW. Industrial Union Bulletin 04-06-1907 04-06-1907

Portland Mill Strike Continued 4/6/1907 Portland Oregon Portland lumber mills remained inoperative as the IWW continued their strike. Industrial Union Bulletin 04-06-1907 04-06-1907

Silk Workers' Strike 4/13/1907 Paterson New Jersey Workers of the New Jersey Silk Company went on strike and won a wage increase. Industrial Union Bulletin 04-13-1907 04-13-1907

A Strike for IWW Control 4/13/1907 Paterson New Jersey Workers in the Kramer Hat Company intending to make it an IWW-only shop went on strike after one man refused to join. After one day of striking, the man joined the IWW. Industrial Union Bulletin 04-13-1907 04-13-1907

Portland Strike Off 4/20/1907 Portland Oregon IWW called off the strike on Portland mills without winning their demands. Industrial Union Bulletin 04-20-1907 04-20-1907

Victorious Strike of Mill Workers 4/27/1907 Skowhegan Maine The strike prompted by the unwarranted firing of 42 IWW members ended with the striking party winning all their demands including "reinstatement of all who were discharged... abolition of the [illegible] system…a day's pay for all poor work instead of piece work, [and] a shop committee elected by the local to meet the company every two weeks to settle all grievances tat may arise." Industrial Union Bulletin 04-27-1907 04-27-1907

Lumbermen Strike 5/1/1907 Missoula Montana Strike for higher wages. Paul F. Brissenden, The I.W.W.: A Study of American Syndicalism, 368; Michael Hargis, "95 Years of Revolutionary Industrial Unionism," Anarcho Syndicalist Review, #27 and #28

Tacoma Smeltermen's Strike 5/18/1907 Tacoma Washington IWW requested all smelters avoid Tacoma as all workers in the smelting company there were on strike. Industrial Union Bulletin 05-18-1907 05-18-1907

Rhode Island Mill Strikers Organized 7/20/1907 Mapleville Rhode Island Striking mill workers joined the IWW with 80 members. Industrial Union Bulletin 07-20-1907 07-20-1907

Locomotive Workers' Victorious Strike 7/20/1907 Paterson New Jersey After seven weeks of striking, IWW locomotive workers win their (unspecified) demands. Industrial Union Bulletin 07-20-1907 07-20-1907

Metal and Machinery Workers' Strike 7/27/1907 Bridgeport Connecticut Twelve hundred IWW member in the metal and machinery industry went on strike, shutting own three plants run by the American Tube & Stamping Co. The topics of contention were low wages and the monthly night-to-day shift switch. Industrial Union Bulletin 07-27-1907 07-27-1907

Bridgeport Metal and Machinery Workers' Strike 8/1/1907 Bridgeport Connecticut The IWW organized and won a strike against the American Tube and Stamping company by recruiting Hungarian immigrants and native Americans. Melvyn Dubofsky, We Shall Be All: A History of the IWW, 126; Michael Hargis, "95 Years of Revolutionary Industrial Unionism," Anarcho Syndicalist Review, #27 and #28

Smeltermen Strike Over 8/12/1907 Tacoma Washington Strike of smeltermen called off without reaching its demands. Industrial Union Bulletin 08-24-1907 08-24-1907

Violence Against Strikers 8/14/1907 Tonopah Nevada The sheriff and deputies met about 200 men engaged in an IWW-organized strike for the eight hour day and made 51 arrests. All those arrested had their charges dropped in court. Industrial Union Bulletin 08-31-1907 08-31-1907

White Goods Makers' Strike 8/17/1907 New York New York The strike of white goods makers entered its tenth week. Several had been arrested, but were released without conviction. Industrial Union Bulletin 08-17-1907 08-17-1907

Metal and Machinery Strike Over 8/31/1907 Bridgeport Connecticut The strike of iron and steel workers in the American Tube and Stamping Co. ended as the company agreed to meet the demands of the laborers. Industrial Union Bulletin 08-31-1907 08-31-1907

White Goods Makers' Strike Over 8/31/1907 New York New York The 12 week long strike of white goods workers ended. Industrial Union Bulletin 09-14-1907 09-14-1907

Weavers' Strike Over 9/14/1907 Mapleville Rhode Island The striking weavers called off their strike after winning their demands of no discrimination against strikers and unionized workers, safer working conditions, and higher wages. Industrial Union Bulletin 09-14-1907 09-14-1907

Lumber Handlers' Strike 10/19/1907 Vancouver B.C. IWW lumber handlers walked out on strike to protest an increase in hours and decrease in wage. Industrial Union Bulletin 10-19-1907 10-19-1907

Lumber Handlers' Strike Called Off 10/30/1907 Vancouver B.C. The striking lumber handlers' unanimously voted to return to work. It is unclear whether or not their demands were met. Industrial Union Bulletin 11-09-1907 11-09-1907

Silk Workers' Strike 11/16/1907 Lancaster Pennsylvania Four hundred IWW silk workers went on strike for shorter work days and increased wages. Industrial Union Bulletin 11-16-1907 11-16-1907

Cloak Makers' Strike 11/18/1907 Cloak makers went on strike. Industrial Union Bulletin 12-07-1907 12-07-1907

Silk Workers' Strike Ended 12/14/1907 Lancaster Pennsylvania Silk workers called off their strike. Industrial Union Bulletin 12-14-1907 12-14-1907

Cloak Makers' Strike Ended 12/14/1907 New York New York The 150 striking cloak makers returned to work Industrial Union Bulletin 12-14-1907 12-14-1907

Roosevelt Recalls Goldfield Troops, Strike Breakers Sent 12/23/1907 Goldfield Nevada President Roosevelt ordered the recall of the federal troops he sent in December, saying that the request by Governor Sparks was based on a misrepresentation of the conditions in Goldfield. Fifty-three strike breakers were brought in from California. Industrial Worker 01-04-1908

Strike Breakers Leave 1/4/1908 Goldfield Nevada As a result of the strike, the mines are in poor condition and many strike breakers are leaving. The strikers are quietly awaiting developments. Industrial Worker 01-04-1908

Mining Strike Continues 1/11/1908 Goldfield Nevada The miners are standing together and many strike breakers have quit. Small businessmen and stockholders are in trouble and there are rumors that leasers and mine owners may "start up with the miners at the old basis." Industrial Worker 01-11-1908

Federal Commission Sides with IWW 1/18/1908 Goldfield Nevada All IWW locals are urged to support the striking miners. The report of President Roosevelt's Commission confirms the contention that the mine owners had the troops sent into the camp in order to enforce a reduction in wages and break up the union. Industrial Worker 01-18-1908

IWW Drives Away Strike Breakers 1/18/1908 Salt Lake City Utah A Goldfield VP hired 120 strike breakers, but IWW members met them at the train depot and were able to get a majority of them to desert. Industrial Worker 01-18-1908

Competing Union Formed 2/8/1908 Goldfield Nevada Mine owners are organizing a scab union, called the Nevada Miners Union, with the intention of competing with and defeating the socialist Western Federation of Miners. Industrial Worker 02-08-1908

Wool Strike Lost 2/15/1908 Dracut Massachusetts After striking and temporarily stopping a new system in which they are required to operate two looms instead of one, woolen weavers have admitted defeat. Industrial Worker 02-15-1908

Railroad Workers Strike 3/14/1908 Beatty Nevada IWW and WFM members went out on strike when the railroads announced a reduction in wages. More than 300 foreigners brought in by the companies refused to scab and left, but native born Americans are filling the strikers places. Industrial Worker 03-14-1908

Lockout of Unionized Tailors 3/14/1908 Los Angeles California Two hundred Journeyman Tailors have been locked out for five months because of their union membership. Strike breakers from the East found only a little low paying work when they arrived. Industrial Worker 03-14-1908

Strike Called Off 3/21/1908 Goldfield Nevada The strike has been called off. The district is overrun with idle men and the large body of revolutionary unionists are seeking other fields. Industrial Worker 03-21-1908

Quarry Workers Strike 4/1/1908 Marble Colorado Paul F. Brissenden, The I.W.W.: A Study of American Syndicalism, 368

French Weavers Strike 4/18/1908 Germantown Pennsylvania A strike at Dobson Badford is still on and donations are requested. Industrial Worker 04-18-1908

Silk Workers Strike 4/25/1908 Hoboken New Jersey Silk workers have been on strike for a small wage increase since March 20. Assistance is requested. Industrial Worker 04-25-1908

Strike Won 5/2/1908 Marble Colorado A strike organized by the IWW and International Union has been won. Industrial Worker 05-02-1908

Protest Called 5/30/1908 Kalispell Montana A resolution was adopted to protest against a contractor who refused to pay union scale wages. Support from other IWW and craft unions is requested. Industrial Worker 06-20-1908

IWW and WFM Allied Against Strike Breakers 7/4/1908 Seattle Washington IWW members are working with WFM representatives to prevent Seattle employment agents from recruiting strike breakers to go to the Treadwell gold mine in Alaska. Industrial Worker 07-04-1908

Textile Worker Strike 8/1/1908 Lawrence Massachusetts Strike in response to wage cuts. Paul F. Brissenden, The I.W.W.: A Study of American Syndicalism, 368; Michael Hargis, "95 Years of Revolutionary Industrial Unionism," Anarcho Syndicalist Review, #27 and #28

French Textile Workers Strike 8/22/1908 Lawrence Massachusetts The French Branch of the IWW Textile Workers Union of Lawrence went on strike two weeks ago, protesting cuts in wages. Assistance is requested. Industrial Worker 08-22-1908

Loggers Organize on Puget Sound 4/15/1909 Seattle Washington Loggers in the Puget Sound have decided to begin striking in order to better their living conditions in the mountains, where they live amongst rats, fleas and sleep 10 in a small shack. Industrial Worker, 04-15-1909

Lumbermen Strike 5/1/1909 Kalispell Montana Paul F. Brissenden, The I.W.W.: A Study of American Syndicalism, 368

Lumbermen Strike 5/1/1909 Prince Rupert British Columbia Paul F. Brissenden, The I.W.W.: A Study of American Syndicalism, 368

Brewery Workers Strike 5/3/1909 Kalispell Montana The brewery workers of Kalispell have gone on strike to stop the plans to divide Industrial Union into specific crafts. Additionally, they are calling for 6 hour days on Saturday and 10 cent wage increases. They encourage all I.W.W. members to cease consuming Kalispell beer and for saloons to stop purchasing it. Industrial Worker, 05-06-1909

Strike in Montana by the Lumberjacks 5/13/1909 Fortine Montana River drivers and bush cutters have ceased working along the river in Fortine in order to gain better working conditions. Workers have kept to their cabins as logs have pilled up high in the river. They expect a quick victory! Industrial Worker, 05-13-1909

Strikers Appeal for Strike Funds 5/14/1909 Kalispell Montana Members of the I.W.W. in Flathead valley that are striking or wanting to strike, are seeking funds to support the strike. Prices of food, clothes, etc. have gone up in the area and the reduced wages are making striking very difficult in the region. Industrial Worker, 05-20-1909

Lumbermen Vote to Strike 5/16/1909 Somers Montana There was a large meeting at the Somers saw mill on the 16th, as men voted to go on strike on the 20th, joining the trend of set by the river drivers and brewers. Industrial Worker, 05-20-1909; Paul F. Brissenden, The I.W.W.: A Study of American Syndicalism, 368

Kalispell Brewery Workers Still on Strike 5/19/1909 Kalispell Montana The brewers at Kalispell were supposed to sign an agreement with brewery owners agreeing to the workers demands, but they instead opted out at the last minute. They continued to insist that saloons don’t purchase their beer. Industrial Worker, 05-27-1909

The Prince Rupert IWW on Strike 5/20/1909 Prince Rupert British Columbia Railroad workers of the I.W.W. in British Columbia have gone on strike against rotten grub and miserable living/working conditions. Industrial Worker, 05-20-1909

Lumber Strikes of the IWW are in Full Swing 5/27/1909 Fortine Montana The strikes by the log-drivers are in full swing. The river has began flooding and mill owners are beginning to see the power of the I.W.W. Men are encouraged to continue to donate to this strike and help them achieve victory. Industrial Worker, 05-27-1909

Weak IWW Numbers Plague Strike 6/2/1909 Walla Walla Washington I.W.W. numbers are very weak in Walla Walla, making their strike for better wages in the fields very difficult. Ranchers are being stingy with wages and workers are going hungry. Industrial Worker, 06-10-1909

Strike in Montana Continues 6/3/1909 Flathead County Montana The scabs have left the mills officially ceasing their operations. The Flathead County Hangman is threating to arrest them for destruction of property because of the flooding and has even choked an I.W.W. man to death. However, the men still have confidence that the owners will fold over and give into union demands. Industrial Worker, 06-03-1909

New Seattle IWW Activity 6/10/1909 Aberdeen Washington There is a new strike in Aberdeen known as the "Anti-Employment Office League". Industrial Worker, 06-10-1909

Montana Strike Continues 6/10/1909 Fortine Montana The strike in Montana is doing better than ever. Workers have continued on with their efforts to protest and all the logs jammed in the river have flowed into the lake, making them a total loss to the company. Industrial Worker, 06-10-1909

IWW Grows Membership 6/15/1909 Prince Rupert British Columbia Owners have now been hiring workers that are willing to work at the lowest wages, prompting more to leave. Those who have stayed have opted to join the I.W.W., growing its number to 400 and hopefully 1000 by winter. Industrial Worker, 06-24-1909

The Montana Strike 6/17/1909 Flathead County Montana The situation in the area has remained the same. Some arrest have been made against I.W.W. members, but owners are continuing to lose profits as timber continues to be lost. Industrial Worker, 06-17-1909

IWW Gaining Membership 6/17/1909 Prince Rupert British Columbia 125 more men have walked away from the rail line at Prince Rupert. Many are joining the I.W.W. and their will be an open meeting tomorrow for all union members to try and rally a larger membership. Industrial Worker, 06-17-1909

Flathead Strike Industrial Warfare 7/1/1909 Flathead County Montana Two injunctions were signed by a district court judge that forbid members of the I.W.W. from going on any of the companies land, as well as government post offices and highways. This essentially made it illegal for them to go anywhere, and has prompted even more police brutality against the workers. Industrial Worker, 07-01-1909

Strikers on the Fortine River 7/1/1909 Fortine Montana Logs continue to pile up and stay high and dry for some time. The boss at the mill wants to negotiate with the I.W.W. but the Somers Lumber Company has forbidden him from doing so. The workers will continue to strike until their demands are met. Industrial Worker, 07-01-1909

Sheet and Tin Plate Workers Strike 7/1/1909 New Castle Pennsylvania Workers strike for an open shop. Paul F. Brissenden, The I.W.W.: A Study of American Syndicalism, 368

Strike at Wenatchee 7/5/1909 Wenatchee Washington I.W.W. men on a construction job in Wenatchee performed a walk out after employers refused to raise their working wages. Industrial Worker,

Conditions at Flathead Valley 7/15/1909 Somers Montana I.W.W. members continue to strike for better wages. However, they are running low on money and the cost of living in the area continues to go up. Mill owners are buying up the shacks they live in on the mill, trying to get rid of all the I.W.W. workers there. Industrial Worker, 07-15-1909

Prince Rupert Strike Report 7/22/1909 Prince Rupert British Columbia The strike at Price Rupert has been partially successful. At some points along the track where work has stagnated, the government began hiring workers to finish the building of sewers, sidewalks, etc. that were a part of the planned building of the railroad. However, at other places along the track, the railway company continues to pay at the lower wages. Industrial Worker, 07-22-1909

Conditions at Flathead Valley 7/22/1909 Somers Montana Conditions are worse than ever. People continue to come to the city and work for horrible wages. Conditions at Somers continue to stay stagnant because of the poor work quality of the scabs. Industrial Worker, 07-22-1909

Big IWW Strike in Pennsylvania 7/23/1909 Shenango Pennsylvania After one engineer was fired at the Shenango Tin Plant, all workers walked out to strike. Workers left steam engines on part of the plant went up in flames. They expect I.W.W. membership to grow to 450. Industrial Worker, 08-05-1909; Paul F. Brissenden, The I.W.W.: A Study of American Syndicalism, 368

Dam Construction Strike 7/26/1909 Conconully Washington All working men, except carpenters, have gone on strike for better wages on the construction of the Dam in Conconully. They are demanding a 50 cent wage increase despite being offered a 25 cent increase. Industrial Worker, 08-05-1909

Somers Strike 7/29/1909 Somers Montana Workers are encouraged to stay away from Somers. The owner of the mill, Jim Hill, owns all the land, roads, post offices, etc. in the area and is terrorizing I.W.W. workers. Industrial Worker, 07-29-1909

IWW Become Involved in McKees Rocks Strike 8/1/1909 McKees Rocks Pennsylvania As tensions rose between unskilled immigrant and skilled American striking workers of the Pressed Steel Car Company, William Trautmann and other IWW members travelled to McKees Rocks to provide more radical support for the underrepresented immigrants. Melvyn Dubofsky, We Shall Be All: A History of the IWW, 204; Paul F. Brissenden, The I.W.W.: A Study of American Syndicalism, 368

Violence Erupts Between Strikers and Strikebreakers 8/1/1909 McKees Rocks Pennsylvania Six men were killed, six were critically injured and 45 were wounded as violence broke out between the immigrant strikers and the strikebreakers. Most of the injured and killed were among the strikers. Despite the IWW promoting passive resistance and having an a limited presence at McKees Rocks, they were associated with the violence. Melvyn Dubofsky, We Shall Be All: A History of the IWW, 205-6

Strikers Killed by Militia 8/24/1909 New Castle Pennsylvania 10 strikers were killed after the local militia opened fire on them during a protest at the Pressed Steel Plant. Four officers were also killed during the clash. Industrial Worker, 08-26-1909

Strike in Pennsylvania 8/26/1909 New Castle Pennsylvania The Amalgamated Association of Iron, Steel and Tin workers have all gone on strike in Pennsylvania against the United States Steel Corporation. They are asking for funds to help support the strike. Industrial Worker, 08-26-1909

Strikebreakers Clash with Strikers 8/26/1909 Schoenville Pennsylvania 300 strikebreakers were brought in from Chicago and Philadelphia by rail car to keep the steel mills going in Schoenville. They were met by union strikers and got into a huge brawl, preventing any strike breaker from getting in. They are continuing to do this every day. Industrial Worker, 08-26-1909

Settlement Reached 9/1/1909 McKees Rocks Pennsylvania Fearing further IWW interference, employers offered revised terms to strikers which were accepted. Melvyn Dubofsky, We Shall Be All: A History of the IWW, 206

Strike Resumes 9/1/1909 McKees Rocks Pennsylvania Further inspection of the terms presented by the Pressed Steel Car Company and the skilled American workers revealed a delay in wage increases and the continuation of the pooling system of pay. The IWW attempted to organize the immigrant workers who were still awaiting rehire and successfully coordinated a 4000 person walk-out despite the arrest of Trautmann. Melvyn Dubofsky, We Shall Be All: A History of the IWW, 207

End of Strike 9/1/1909 McKees Rocks Pennsylvania Skilled American workers were used to break the strike and form a less radical organization that the Pressed Steel Car Company would acknowledge. Melvyn Dubofsky, We Shall Be All: A History of the IWW, 207

IWW Wins Out McKees Rocks Strike 9/8/1909 Schoenville Pennsylvania The work of the I.W.W. has paid off and strikebreakers have not been able to get through to the factory and have given up completely. With the yards tied up, the Pressed Steel Car Company has offered to meet the demands of the I.W.W. men in order to re-open the factories. Industrial Worker, 09-09-1909

New Castle Strike, IWW is Growing 9/9/1909 Shenango Pennsylvania The Tin Workers Union No. 296 (I.W.W.) has grown to 450 strong. The I.W.W. has set up relief stations in the area for those who need it, and continue to receive applications everyday. The strike in general has grown to 3500 men at the plant, and both the I,.W.W. and the A.A. Tin Workers have agreed that no deal will be made with the company unless the demands of both groups are met. Industrial Worker, 09-09-1909

IWW Membership Growth 10/20/1909 Schoenville Pennsylvania The I.W.W. of McKees Rocks has grown to 4000 members as a result of the strike. Industrial Worker, 10-20-1909

Workers Win in Prince Rupert 10/23/1909 Prince Rupert British Columbia 8 men were arrested for refusing to work unless their wages were raised to 50 cents an hour. After the police were challenged as to why these men were arrested they were released. The next day they were paid the wage of 50 cents an hour. This has been the first major win in Prince Rupert for the I.W.W. Industrial Worker, 10-27-1909

Girl of Seventeen Leads March 10/27/1909 New York New York 5,000 members of the Neckwear Workers' Union marched on the streets of New York demanding higher wages. It was led by a 17 year old girl who invited by the I.W.W. to come to Spokane to speak for the free speech fight occurring there. Industrial Worker, 10-27-1909

Pittsburgh Strike Standard Mfg. Co. 10/27/1909 Pittsburgh Pennsylvania The three factories in the US that manufacture bathtubs, water closet implements, etc. have joined together to form a price monopoly. The workers have retaliated and gone out on strike to protest for safer conditions in the plant and to have Sundays off. Industrial Worker, 10-27-1909

Strike at Train Yard 12/1/1909 Spokane Washington 2500 union men walked out last night at the train yard demanding higher wages, shorter hours and abolishment of a physical examination test. The train yard has begun scabbing for other workers to come fill their place rather than compromise with their demands. Industrial Worker, 12-01-1909

Waist Workers' Strike 12/25/1909 New York New York 15,000 waist workers went on strike in New York, all of them girls. It did not take long for bosses to meet the union demands of better wages. They then celebrated by parading through the streets. Industrial Worker, 12-25-1909

Switchmens Strike 12/25/1909 Spokane Washington The Switchmens' strike has continued on, effecting about 65,000 workers tied to this industry. It has compelled most of these men to go on strike as well until these men get their demands. Industrial Worker, 12-25-1909

Cigar Workers Strike 1/12/1910 Cleveland Ohio London Whiffs Cigar Company fired all IWW members, then informed them they would be re-hired if they left the union. In response, the workers declared a strike. Solidarity 01-29-1910

Car Builders Strike 1/14/1910 Hammond Indiana Car builders unionized and went on strike demanding better wages. The IWW and AFL competed for leadership of the strike. The police deputized special police to attack the workers and kick them out of company housing. All of the IWW officers are soon arrested. Eventually, the mayor asked for a committee of the IWW workers and the company to come together and end the conflict. Industrial Worker, 02-19-1910

Steel Strike in Hammond 1/29/1910 Hammond Indiana Due to unfair back-rent issues, pay cuts, and a payroll system that made it impossible to know how much a worker was going to be paid, a strike was called. Over 1000 workers were on strike with leadership by IWW members. Industrial Worker, 01-29-1910

Railroad Workers' Brief Strike 1/29/1910 Janesville Wisconsin One-third of the 600 men tasked with digging trains out of the stone went on strike for mittens, whisky, and a wage increase. The company immediately provided them with, "good felt mittens, two stiff drinks… and [a] dollar and hour." Solidarity 01-29-1910

IWW Joins Bethlehem Strike 2/26/1910 Bethlehem Pennsylvania IWW organizers joined the 10,000-strong steel mill strike that began a few weeks prior. Solidarity 02-26-1910

Strike Situation at Bethlehem 3/12/1910 Bethlehem Pennsylvania A strike had begun in Bethlehem in hopes of it becoming a general strike, and IWW member Schmidt was going to make a speech to the striking and interested workers. However, the police threatened to arrest him if he spoke in English. The meeting fell apart and the AFL is blamed for ending the strike and giving in and sending workers back to work. Industrial Worker, 03-12-1910

Successful IWW Strike in Portland 3/19/1910 Portland Oregon IWW workers at United Engineering Co. went on strike for a 30 cent/hour raise. Banners and signs were put up in the area telling everyone to stay away. Pickets were stationed around the building. Because of the warnings, the company could not hire replacements and gave the employees the raise within 4 hours. Industrial Worker, 03-26-1910

Accounts of The Strike At Sheridan, Oregon 3/26/1910 Sheridan Oregon 150 Workers at a lumber company went on strike for a 25 cent/day raise. The IWW painted signs that said "Strike on at Sheridan, Ore. Stay Away" and carried the signs in front of employment shark agencies. This prevented anyone from buying these jobs and thus prevented strike breakers. The strike was successful. Industrial Worker, 03-26-1910

Glass Workers Strike at Muncie 4/16/1910 Muncie Indiana Various groups of employees came together to ask management for small raises. Management agreed to some, and after discussing it the workers accepted it. Management then backed out of the offer and refused to negotiate. Many workers are out on strike, and have been blacklisted. IWW members are organizing the strike and say they will stay on strike all summer. Industrial Worker, 04-16-1910; Paul F. Brissenden, The I.W.W.: A Study of American Syndicalism, 368

A. F. of L. Scabs Break Strike 4/23/1910 Muncie Indiana The Ball Bros. glass factory strike has been lost because of AFL actions according to the article. The company was able to work with one craft's union and this got those workers back. This broke the full strike and made it possible to fill the other positions with other AFL "scabs" to break the fight. Industrial Worker, 04-23-1910

Textile Strike 4/23/1910 New Bedford Massachusetts Textile workers voted to strike. Solidarity 04-23-1910

All Local Unions of I.W.W. On Strike in the Steel Industry of the Pittsburg District 4/23/1910 Pittsburgh Pennsylvania All IWW steel unions in the Pittsburgh area are on strike. Conflict began when editors of the paper "Solidarity" were arrested because they wouldn't state who technically owned the paper, which is technically illegal by some state law. Industrial Worker, 04-23-1910

Pipe Mill Strike 4/23/1910 Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Workers in the Byers pipe mill call to strike. Solidarity 04-23-1910

Farm Hands Strike At North Yamhill 4/23/1910 Yamhill Oregon Farmhands went on strike when some were fired for teaching and talking about Industrial Unionism. The workers have been on strike for awhile, demanding a 30 cent/hour raise and a decent bunk house. Farmers refusing to give in tried unsuccessfully to hire strike breakers, and now are slandering the reputations of the strikers' wives. Fellow IWW members from Portland have helped bring supplies and sabotage some of the farmers' trees. There's an appeal for additional financial help as the workers have no food money. Industrial Worker, 04-23-1910; Paul F. Brissenden, The I.W.W.: A Study of American Syndicalism, 368

Structural Iron Workers' Strike 5/8/1910 Chicago Illinois Skilled structural iron workers of the Hansel & Ellcock Construction Company went on strike several hundred strong. They called upon the IWW for assistance. After debate between the IWW and the AFL, the strikers voted to be organized by the former. Solidarity 06-04-1910

Striking Textile Workers Appeal for Funds 5/21/1910 New Bedford Massachusetts Textile workers in Massachusetts are on strike and have been for awhile. They are requesting funds from any and all IWW members so that they can continue the fight and not give in. Industrial Worker, 05-21-1910

Cooks And Waiters on Strike in Spokane 5/21/1910 Spokane Washington Despite these workers being associated with the AFL, the IWW is applauding their work because they defied the AFL leadership and went on strike quickly and all together, rather than waiting for AFL approval and red-tape clearing. So far, many employers have agreed to worker demands. However, large companies have held out longer. The Industrial Worker is calling for all scabs to stay away. Industrial Worker, 05-21-1910

Catholic Priests and Austrian Consul Undermine IWW Negotiations for Workers 5/28/1910 Denver Colorado Factory workers in Denver went on strike for a 25 cent/day raise. Despite initial success, the employers convinced Catholic priests and the Austrian consul to advise people to take a 15 cent/day raise instead. The IWW was trying to help and advise workers but the language barrier was too great, as there were workers from all over eastern Europe. Industrial Worker, 07-02-1910

Clothing Workers' Strike 6/4/1910 Chicago Illinois Over 500 workers in the Lamm & Co. Clothing Manufacturers went on strike in protest of the abuse of the young female workers. Solidarity 06-04-1910

Textile Strike Ended 6/18/1910 New Bedford Massachusetts Textile strike ended as AFL weavers returned to work. Solidarity 06-18-1910

Textile Worker Strike Continues 7/2/1910 Rhode Island Textile workers have been on strike for seven weeks here. While the strike is not an IWW strike, many members are leading the strike because the factory workers are not otherwise unionized. They are being slowed by foreign strike-breakers. Industrial Worker, 07-02-1910

Telephone Slaves Strike 7/20/1910 Spokane Washington Shovelers for the Pacific Telephone Co. are on strike for a 25 cent/day raise. They were organized by IWW members. Industrial Worker, 07-30-1910

Wage Increase Won for Smelters 7/23/1910 Denver Colorado The IWW helped win 15 cent per day wage increase for workers in a smelting plant. Solidarity 07-23-1910

Machinists' Strike 7/23/1910 Everett Washington IWW-organized machinists walk out for better conditions. Solidarity 07-23-1910

Victory for the Eight Hour Day 7/23/1910 Lake Point Idaho IWW workers win the eight hour day in an excavating camp. Solidarity 07-23-1910

Strike of Machinists, Boilmakers and Blacksmiths 7/27/1910 Spokane Washington There is a strike of machinists, boilermakers and blacksmiths in Spokane. The unionized strikers were able to convince most non-union workers to quit as well. So far, some factories have agreed to demands. The article is unclear whether the union involved is the IWW. Industrial Worker, 07-30-1910

Automobile Workers' Strike 7/30/1910 Reading Pennsylvania Workers in the Parish Manufacturing Company went on strike. Solidarity 07-30-1910

Intimidation of Workers in Vancouver 7/30/1910 Vancouver Washington An Italian IWW member was arrested for trying to talk "white men" into not scabbing on them in their strike. The Italian excavators are on strike for eight hour days and $2.75/day. The Industrial Worker says to follow this issue and be ready to assist if needed. Industrial Worker, 07-30-1910

IWW Member Bequeaths Lots 8/6/1910 Garfield Washington IWW and other men are refusing to harvest unless they get higher wages. In the meantime, they are singing the IWW song Red Flag, while flying a red flag, and sharing the Industrial Worker. They have already gotten one raise offer, although the expect one more bump in pay. A follow-up a day later says they got the original raise but also better food and an agreement to not discriminate against IWW members. They are asking for an IWW union organizer to come and bring IWW pamphlets and propaganda. Industrial Worker, 08-06-1910

Sewer Digger/ Gas Workers Strike 8/20/1910 San Diego California Sewer diggers and gas line diggers comprised of Mexicans, Greeks, Italians, and Americans are on strike. American workers were getting paid 25 cent/day more. The Mexicans were all IWW members and called the strike and have been supported by most of the other workers. They expect to win the raise. Industrial Worker, 08-20-1910; Paul F. Brissenden, The I.W.W.: A Study of American Syndicalism, 368

Miners' Strike 8/27/1910 Mesa Arizona IWW-affiliated miners strike for a 50 cent per day wage increase. Solidarity 08-27-1910

Update on Sewer Diggers Strike 8/27/1910 San Diego California This is a follow-up on the previous San Diego story. The workers continue to strike and have broader support. The police have not interrupted the strike or disrupted any IWW meetings. In fact, they are said to be encouraging the workers. The workers believe they can spread IWW membership to all of San Diego's working class. Eventually, they got their 25 cent/day raise and a closed shop at the sewer company. Industrial Worker, 08-27-1910

Strike of Mexican Laborers 8/27/1910 San Diego California Mexicans laborers decided to hold a strike against the San Diego Consolidated Gas and Electric Company and the Barber Asphalt Company for higher wages and no discrimination against IWW members. Solidarity 08-27-1910

I.W.W. Compels Uncle Sam to Pay Workers 9/3/1910 Spokane Washington 52 firefighters were laid off by the Forest Ranger, Debitt, who refused to pay them. When the firefighters arrived back in Spokane, they refused to leave without their pay. The 52 stuck together, without any food, and waited for Mayor Pratt to do something. After several days, the Mayor was told by the forestry department to give the men room and board overnight and then to give them their back pay, which the city of Spokane will be reimbursed. The organization was led by IWW men and 43 of the 52 men had joined the IWW by the time they got their pay. Industrial Worker, 09-03-1910

Public Service Workers' Strike 10/1/1910 Providence Rhode Island Public service workers went on strike for increased wages and exclusive employment for unionized workers. Solidarity 10-01-1910

Restaurant Hires Union Employees 10/1/1910 Spokane Washington The Two Jacks restaurant in Spokane has hired a few union employees that have been on strike in Spokane for months. The restaurant's Employer's Association has forbid any restaurant in the city from hiring these workers, but restaurants are beginning to collapse without workers. Industrial Worker, 10-01-1910

Stirton Arrested for Street Meeting 10/8/1910 Detroit Michigan Prominent speaker A.M. Stirton arrested while holding a street meeting. Solidarity 10-08-1910

I.W.W. Boosts Wages and Shortens Hours in Portland 10/8/1910 Portland Oregon Three successive strikes of bridge workers in Portland were led by the IWW. All were successful in gaining either raises or shortened hours. Wages went from $2.25/day to $3/day and hours went from 10 hours/day to 9 hours/day. Industrial Worker, 10-08-1910

Strike in Olean 10/23/1910 Olean New York IWW called for a strike against three public works contractors for increased wages. One and a half weeks later, the strike was settled with the contractors conceding to the IWW's demands. Solidarity 11-19-1910

Meat Packers on Strike 11/5/1910 Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Fifteen-hundred IWW-affiliated meat packers strike for higher wages. Solidarity 11-05-1910

Shoe Workers Strike 12/1/1910 Brooklyn New York Strike for higher wages. Paul F. Brissenden, The I.W.W.: A Study of American Syndicalism, 368

Call to Support Striking Loggers 12/6/1910 Cle Elum Washington The Cascade Lumber Company is trying to reduce wages by 5 cents a day and begin charging for board. The workers immediately went on strike upon finding this out and are adamantly trying to prevent scab workers from showing up. The Industrial Worker is calling for all men to stay away. Industrial Worker, 12-15-1910

Automobile Workers' Strike 12/10/1910 Anderson Indiana IWW automobile workers held a "victorious strike." Solidarity 12-10-1910

Shoe Workers' Strike 12/10/1910 New York New York IWW shoeworkers went on strike for higher wages. Solidarity 12-10-1910

Miners Strike 1/1/1911 La Grande Washington Strike in response to wage cuts. Paul F. Brissenden, The I.W.W.: A Study of American Syndicalism, 368

Boot and Shoe Workers Strike 1/1/1911 New York New York Paul F. Brissenden, The I.W.W.: A Study of American Syndicalism, 368

Strike at Tunnel of Tacoma Power Plant 1/1/1911 Tacoma Washington Drillers, muckers and most other people working on the tunnel of the Tacoma Municipal Power Plant were on strike against Savage & Nichols following a wage cut. Several strikers joined the IWW as a result, and more were likely to follow Industrial Worker, 01-12-1911

Workers Maintain IWW Affiliation 1/30/1911 New York New York Shoe manufacturer A. Garside & Co. was willing to agree to terms with striking workers if the workers agree to drop affiliation with IWW. The workers refused. Industrial Worker, 02-09-1911

Southern Pacific Workers Make Demands 8/3/1911 Southern Pacific (SP) railroad workers submitted a demand for an 8-hour day, higher pay, abolition of personal records, physical exams, etc. Many SP workers were joining the IWW. Industrial Worker, 08-24-1911

Harriman Lines Will Not Grant Demands 9/1/1911 Harriman Lines, a railroad company, refused to acknowledge unions and their demands. They said it made no sense to pay workers more when the market presents them with favorable hiring conditions. Industrial Worker, 09-21-1911

Call for Strike When McNamara Goes to Trial 10/5/1911 Los Angeles California IWW members were called to strike on Oct. 11 when McNamara goes to trial. McNamara is charged with murder as the sole individual responsible for The Times bombing Industrial Worker, 10-05-1911

Strike on Harriman Lines 10/12/1911 An estimated 30,000 workers struck against Harriman Lines for failing to meet their demands. Industrial Worker, 10-12-1911

IWW Men Help Strikers 10/19/1911 IWW members joined in the Harriman strike, distributing propaganda and attempting to help organize. The strike was expected to continue for a long time. Industrial Worker, 10-19-1911

Southern Pacific Discourage Strike Participation with Perks 10/19/1911 Southern Pacific Railroad offered perks to long-time employees for "continuous service" in excess of 10 years. Joining a strike would break continuous service. Industrial Worker, 10-19-1911

Harriman Strike Continues 10/26/1911 Harriman showed no sign of giving in to workers' demands. An end to the strike is still not in sight. Industrial Worker, 11-09-1911

IWW Sabotage Rail Cars 11/16/1911 Bawley California IWW members cut the air lines of all rail cars on the Brawley sidetrack and posted IWW stickers on the cars. Industrial Worker, 11-16-1911

Longshoremen Strike 1/5/1912 Boston Massachusetts 2,500 Boston longshoremen began a general strike to demand a wage increase. Industrial Worker, 01-18-1912

Lawrence Textile Worker Strike 1/12/1912 Lawrence Massachusetts Textile mill workers went on strike in response to wage cuts alongside a state mandated reduction in hours to 55. A few hundred Italian workers voted to strike and through the course of the day, recruited nearly 10,000 people to march the streets throwing stones and ice at factories. Melvyn Dubofsky, We Shall Be All: A History of the IWW, 228; Paul F. Brissenden, The I.W.W.: A Study of American Syndicalism, 368

Textile Strike 1/25/1912 Lawrence Massachusetts The textile strike in Lawrence, MA, continued with a parade that was free from conflict. Industrial Worker, 01-25-1912

Wool Mill Strike 1/25/1912 Lawrence Massachusetts The strike in Lawrence, MA, caused a group of riots in woolen mills that caused several workers, police officers, and citizens to sustain minor injuries. Industrial Worker, 01-25-1912

Striker Killed in Clash with Police 1/29/1912 Lawrence Massachusetts Annie Lopezzi was shot and killed during a clash between police and strikers. Ettor and Giovannitti were arrested in connection to the murder despite weak evidence. Melvyn Dubofsky, We Shall Be All: A History of the IWW, 248

Students Scab at University of Michigan Strike 1/30/1912 Ann Arbor Michigan Firefighters and coal wheelers at the University of Michigan went on strike. They were replaced by students. Industrial Worker, 03-07-1912

Children of Strikers Moved to Foster Homes 2/1/1912 Lawrence Massachusetts To gain publicity and help ease expenses, many strikers sought foster homes for their children for the duration of the strike. Margaret Sanger accompanied 119 children to New York to live in foster homes. Melvyn Dubofsky, We Shall Be All: A History of the IWW, 251

Militia Used On Strikers 2/8/1912 Lawrence Massachusetts The strikers and mill owners in Lawrence have not come close to reaching an agreement. Industrial Worker, 02-08-1912

AFL Expresses Interest in Lawrence Strike 2/15/1912 Lawrence Massachusetts The American Federation of Labor expressed interest in taking over as the representative organization for the strike in Lawrence. Industrial Worker, 02-15-1912

Strike Meeting in Seattle 2/19/1912 Seattle Washington To show solidarity with the Lawrence strikers, workers conducted a meeting in Seattle in order to strategize and take up collections to fund the strike. Industrial Worker, 02-22-1912

Lumbermen Strike 3/1/1912 Aberdeen Washington Paul F. Brissenden, The I.W.W.: A Study of American Syndicalism, 368

IWW Organizer Assaulted in Connection to Lawrence Strike 3/4/1912 Lawrence Massachusetts An attempt on the life of the General Organizer of the I.W.W. was made in connection with the Lawrence strikes. He was critically injured and there were very few initial clues left behind. Industrial Worker, 03-14-1912

Lawrence Strike Continues 3/7/1912 Lawrence Massachusetts The textile worker strike in Lawrence continued. The mill owners offered a wage increase of 5 to 8 percent, but the I.W.W. stood by its demand for 15 percent. Industrial Worker, 03-07-1912

Protest Meeting Held 3/10/1912 Spokane Washington I.W.W. members in Spokane, WA, held a Lawrence strike protest meeting. Industrial Worker, 03-21-1912

Lumber Mill Workers Strike 3/14/1912 Hoquiam Washington Mill workers in Hoquiam, WA, began a strike and picketing for increased wages Industrial Worker, 03-21-1912; Paul F. Brissenden, The I.W.W.: A Study of American Syndicalism, 368

Employers and Strikers Reach a Settlement 3/14/1912 Lawrence Massachusetts Following a series of meetings between IWW and American Woolen Company delegates, the parties negotiated terms for higher wages. The strikers voted to accept the terms, ending the strike. Melvyn Dubofsky, We Shall Be All: A History of the IWW, 253

Strike Still On At Lawrence 3/21/1912 Lawrence Massachusetts The textile strike in Lawrence, MA, continued. More children were being sent to other parts of the country, more small demonstrations occurred, and more unsuccessful negotiations were offered and examined. Industrial Worker, 03-21-1912

Raymond Mob Raids Hall and Deports Strikers 3/25/1912 Raymond Washington Several hundred men in Raymond, WA, went on strike in solidarity with movements in Hoquiam and Aberdeen. In response, a mob invaded their indoor headquarters and arrested many of the strikers. Industrial Worker, 04-04-1912

Lumber Workers Strike Spreads 3/28/1912 Grays Harbor Washington The I.W.W. lumber strike slowly spread throughout Grays Harbor, resulting in more arrests and increased membership within the I.W.W. Industrial Worker, 03-28-1912; Paul F. Brissenden, The I.W.W.: A Study of American Syndicalism, 369

Piano and Organ Workers Strike 4/1/1912 New York New York Paul F. Brissenden, The I.W.W.: A Study of American Syndicalism, 368

Textile Worker Strike 4/1/1912 Willimantic Connecticut Strike for higher wages. Paul F. Brissenden, The I.W.W.: A Study of American Syndicalism, 368

Strike Spreads To Tacoma 4/11/1912 Seattle Washington Mill workers in Tacoma, WA, walked out of work in solidarity with the Grays Harbor strikers. Industrial Worker, 04-11-1912

Coal Miners Win Strike 4/11/1912 Colorado Coal miners in northern Colorado won their strike. Industrial Worker, 04-11-1912

Construction Strike at Salem 4/12/1912 Salem Oregon Oregon Electric Railway workers went on strike, with the I.W.W. at the helm, to negotiate wages, hours, and food. Industrial Worker, 05-09-1912

Lumber Workers Strike 4/15/1912 Bovill Idaho All of the workers at Potlatch Lumber Company in Bovill, ID, went on strike seeking better food and a pay increase of 25 cents. Industrial Worker, 04-25-1912

Streetcar Workers Strike 5/1/1912 Portland Oregon Strike for higher wages. Paul F. Brissenden, The I.W.W.: A Study of American Syndicalism, 368

Chicago Freight Handlers Strike 5/23/1912 Chicago Illinois Freight handlers, checkers, and receiving clerks in Chicago went on strike for better wages and a small increase in holiday time. Industrial Worker, 05-23-1912

Textile Worker Strike 6/1/1912 Clinton Massachusetts Paul F. Brissenden, The I.W.W.: A Study of American Syndicalism, 368

Construction Strike 6/20/1912 White Salmon Washington Employees at the Northwestern Electric, Co.'s damn began a strike under the leadership of the I.W.W. The strike was for better wages and working conditions. Industrial Worker, 06-20-1912; Paul F. Brissenden, The I.W.W.: A Study of American Syndicalism, 368

Textile Strike 7/15/1912 New Bedford Massachusetts The I.W.W. teamed up with the United Textile Workers to help textile workers in New Bedford, MA, to go on strike to protest an unfair wage deduction rule. Industrial Worker, 07-25-1912; Paul F. Brissenden, The I.W.W.: A Study of American Syndicalism, 369

Strikers Attacked by Employer Thugs 7/18/1912 Grabow Louisiana Employees of the Southern Lumber Operators' Association who chose to strike were suddenly attacked by "thugs" who were allegedly sent by their employer. Industrial Worker,

Loggers Strike 8/24/1912 Deep River Washington Loggers in Deep River, WA, went on strike in protest of poor food. Industrial Worker, 09-05-1912

Street Car Strike 9/26/1912 Duluth Minnesota Craftsmen who work on street cars in Duluth, MN, went on strike in order to protest the firing of employees who were instrumental in the attempted formation of their union. Industrial Worker, 09-26-1912

Piano Workers Strike 10/17/1912 New York New York Piano workers in New York City went on strike, bringing the local piano industry to a halt. Industrial Worker, 10-17-1912

Textile Workers Strike 10/31/1912 Little Falls New York Textile workers in Little Falls, NY, have gone on strike in solidarity against wage cuts and the passage of a 54-hour workweek law. Industrial Worker, 11-14-1912; Paul F. Brissenden, The I.W.W.: A Study of American Syndicalism, 369

Cyclone Wire Fence Works Strike 11/1/1912 Cleveland Ohio Strike of Slovenian IWW members Paul F. Brissenden, The I.W.W.: A Study of American Syndicalism, 369

NIUF&LW Strike on American Lumber Company 11/11/1912 Merryville Louisiana The BTW became the Southern District of the National Industrial Union of Forest and Lumber Workers (NIUF&LW) under the IWW. The organization struck against the American Lumber Company in response to the blacklisting of members who reportadly served as witnesses for the defense in the Grabow Riot trial. The 13,000 reported strikers were met with violence. Melvyn Dubofsky, We Shall Be All: A History of the IWW, 218; Paul F. Brissenden, The I.W.W.: A Study of American Syndicalism, 369; Industrial Worker, 11-21-1912

Buffalo Hotel Workers Strike 11/21/1912 Buffalo New York Hotel workers in Buffalo, NY, went on strike. Industrial Worker, 11-21-1912

I.W.W. Tailors Strike at Frost & Co. Seattle 11/21/1912 Seattle Washington Tailors at Frost & Co. in Seattle, WA, went on strike to protest employer discrimination against I.W.W. members. Industrial Worker, 11-21-1912; Paul F. Brissenden, The I.W.W.: A Study of American Syndicalism, 369

Men Strike On Oregon Road 12/1/1912 Portland Oregon 125 railroad workers went on strike in Portland and Eugene in protest against a proposed wage cut of 50 cents. Industrial Worker, 12-12-1912; Paul F. Brissenden, The I.W.W.: A Study of American Syndicalism, 369

Waitress Strike 12/5/1912 Minneapolis Minnesota Waitresses working at the Eureka restaurant in Minneapolis, MN, went on strike against poor food and in favor of a $1 per week wage increase. Industrial Worker, 12-19-1912

Cannery Women Strike 12/18/1912 San Francisco California 150 women workers strike against California Fruit Canneries Association. Workers. They demand $1.25 minimum wage for eight hours work and one full hour for dinner. Industrial Worker 01-02-1913

Construction Camp Strikes 12/28/1912 Portland Oregon Three hundred workers strike for reduced hours with no reduction in wage, Sunday holiday, and no mandatory overtime. The Portland, Eugene, and Easten Railroad is shipping scabs from different parts of the Northwest. Industrial Worker 01-02-1913

Construction Camp Strikes 12/29/1912 Eugene Oregon Three hundred workers strike for reduced hours with no reduction in wage, Sunday holiday, and no mandatory overtime. The Portland, Eugene, and Easten Railroad is shipping scabs from different parts of the Northwest. Industrial Worker 01-02-1914

Stone and Webster Construction Strike 1/1/1913 Big Creek California Strike was for better wages, hours and working conditions Paul F. Brissenden, The I.W.W.: A Study of American Syndicalism, 369

Cannery Workers Strike 1/1/1913 San Francisco California Strike in response to wage cuts. Paul F. Brissenden, The I.W.W.: A Study of American Syndicalism, 369

Textile Strike Won 1/2/1913 Utica New York Strikers will return to work with a raise in wages from five percent to twelve percent on the fifty four hour work week. The winning of this great strike means a great forward step in the textile district of New York. Industrial Worker 01-09-1913

Lumber Strike 1/3/1913 Merryville Louisiana Merryville lumber strike continues despite the company's boasting that it will starve the workers back to work. Industrial Worker 01-09-1913

Governor Loans Guns to Fight Lumber Strikers 1/13/1913 Alexandria Louisiana Merryville is still shut down tight after more than two months on strike. It is reported that the Governor of Louisiana has loaned the American Lumber Company two hundred Springfield rifles. Industrial Worker 01-16-1913

Garment Workers Strike 1/16/1913 New York New York One hundred thousand garment workers strike, affecting more than four thousand shops. Their demands are for the abolition of the sub-contract system, a twenty percent wage increase, time and a half for overtime, double time for holidays, and improved workplace conditions. Industrial Worker 01-16-1913

Lumber Strike Continues 1/18/1913 Alexandria Louisiana Merryville is still down. The company is trying to do the work of thirteen hundred men with about two hundred scabs, suckers, and gunmen. Ripley, President of the Santa Fe railroad intends to whip the I. W. W. to a frazzle Industrial Worker 01-23-1913

Strike Won 1/23/1913 Seattle Washington Twenty five members in the Diamond Shop of M. Vollman and Co., struck for pay for xmas and New Years, and all legal holidays. They went back to work with that demand granted. Industrial Worker 01-23-1913

Rubber Workers Strike 2/1/1913 Akron Ohio Early in February, 300 workers from the Firestone rubber plant walked off the job for better wages. Very few of the strikers were IWW members but the group was eager for organized leadership as the strike grew from 3,500 people on February 15 to 14,000 by February 18. Local authorities responded with beatings and arrests, which quickly undermined the IWW's tenuous leadership in the area. By March 31, the strike was broken with no reported gains. Paul F. Brissenden, The I.W.W.: A Study of American Syndicalism, 369; Melvyn Dubovsky, We Shall Be All: A History of the I.W.W., 286-7

Silk Workers Strike 2/1/1913 Paterson New Jersey Over the previous year, Paterson mills began implementing a four loom per worker system to meet the industry demand for cheaper silk. While this system allowed for potentially higher wages, it raised questions about worker health and safety as well as sustained full employment. When the largest company in town enacted this policy, what began as a small walk-out was expanded to the entire plant through the leadership of IWW Local 152. Paul F. Brissenden, The I.W.W.: A Study of American Syndicalism, 369; Melvyn Dubofsky, We Shall Be All: A History of the IWW, 267-9

Railraod Workers Strike for Promised Raise 2/20/1913 New Castle Pennsylvania Organizer Frank Morris has assumed charge of the four hundred striking section men on the Pennsylvania railroad. They demand an increase of thirty five cents a day, or from $1.75 to $2.10 for 10 hours work. They had been promised this raise and the strike broke out when they opened their envelopes and found the company had lied to them. Industrial Worker 02-20-1913

Railroad and Lumber Officials Threaten Strikers 2/21/1913 Alexandria Louisiana Gunmen, detectives, and officers of the Santa Fe railroad and the American lumber Company began a campaign of violence against the Merryville strikers. Industrial Worker 02-27-1913

Strike Spreads to Other Mills 2/25/1913 Paterson New Jersey The IWW called for all mill and dyehouse workers to strike. 25,000 workers responded, effectively shutting down the industry. The workers demanded higher wages in dyehouses and an eight hour day. Melvyn Dubofsky, We Shall Be All: A History of the IWW, 269-270

Silk Workers Strike 2/27/1913 Hazelton Pennsylvania Altogether about 1400 workers are out on strike for higher wages. Although organizers of the A. F. of L. were on the scene, almost the entire force decided to organize without craft distinction into one industrial union of the I. W. W. Industrial Worker 02-27-1913

Rubber Workers Strike 3/1/1913 Cleveland Ohio Paul F. Brissenden, The I.W.W.: A Study of American Syndicalism, 369

Textile Worker Strike 3/1/1913 Esmond Rhode Island Paul F. Brissenden, The I.W.W.: A Study of American Syndicalism, 369

Tailors Strike 3/13/1913 Seattle Washington As an outgrowth of the tailors strike against M. Vollman & Co., a permanent injunction has been granted against the I. W. W., restraining them from placing more than two pickets in front of any one struck shop. Industrial Worker 03-20-1913

Miners Strike 3/24/1913 Bear Creek Montana We are out on strike against the will of our district and national office. On the twenty third our district president came up and spoke in favor of us going back to work. But in spite of this the vote that was taken shows two for return and thirty seven against. The coal miners are represented by the United Mine Workers (AFL) Industrial Worker 04-03-1913

Smeltermen Strike 3/28/1913 Denver Colorado A strike of two hundred men occurred at the Globeville smelter. This is the third attempt of the slaves to wrest better conditions from the Smelter trust that controls the state. Packing houses, smelters, and other enterprises all employ mixed crews so as to prevent solidarity as much as possible. Industrial Worker 04-10-1913

Haywood Arrested 3/30/1913 Paterson New Jersey After being denied a public meeting in Paterson, Bill Haywood marched approximately 1000 people toward Haledon. Before reaching their destination, Haywood was arrested for disturbing the peace. Melvyn Dubofsky, We Shall Be All: A History of the IWW, 277

Mexican Smeltermen Strike 4/10/1913 El Paso Texas Six hundred Mexicans went on strike against the El Paso Smelter. The strike demands are for an eight hour day, twenty percent increase in wages, discharge of the head surgeon, and no hospital fee to be paid by the men. Industrial Worker 04-24-1913

Bystander Killed in Skirmish 4/19/1913 Paterson New Jersey Modestino Valentino was shot and killed by company detectives during a conflict between strikers and scabs. Melvyn Dubofsky, We Shall Be All: A History of the IWW, 278

Sawmill Strike 4/24/1913 Pilchuck Washington A strike has broken out at Pilchuck, WA. The demands of the men are: the right to organize, sanitary bunkhouses at the camp and mill, pure and wholesome food at the mill cookhouse, fire escape to be put on the three-story bunk house at the mill. Industrial Worker 05-08-1913

Strike Against Electric Companys 4/24/1913 Stockton California One hundred seventy five men are on strike against the two electric companies of Stockton, CA. They are demanding a raise of fifty cents. The I. W. W. is in charge. It will mean a general demand for a raise all over the state if the strike is won. Industrial Worker 04-24-1913

Lumbermen Strike 5/1/1913 Marshfield Oregon Paul F. Brissenden, The I.W.W.: A Study of American Syndicalism, 369

Silk Strike Continues 5/15/1913 Philadelphia Pennsylvania The silk strikers are standing firm at Kensington and refuse to return until the Patterson strike is settled. Industrial Worker 05-15-1913

Sawmill and Camp Crippled by Strike 5/15/1913 Pilchuck Washington The strike at Pilchuck is still on. The sawmill and camp are badly crippled Industrial Worker 05-15-1913

Loggers Strike in Coos Bay 5/22/1913 Coaledo Oregon The foreman of Camp 2 ordered all loggers who were I. W. W.'s or sympathizers to roll up and roll out. About twenty five men left at once. Local 435, which is the headquarters for the Coos Bay loggers immediately called a strike of all Coos Bay logger. The men are demanding a twenty-five percent increase in wages and no discrimination. Industrial Worker 05-22-1913

Strike on in Western Montana Logging Camps 5/22/1913 Missoula Montana Lumber companies want employees to work overtime in order to keep the mills in operation. Workers don't want to work overtime because there are people without a job that need work. Laborers demand more workers in logging camps and no more than nine hours of work in any one day. Industrial Worker 05-22-1913

Striking Silk Workers Need Assistance 5/22/1913 Paterson New Jersey The struggle of the silk workers of the East has spread until it now is the greatest strike the labor movement of this country has ever known. In Paterson, NJ, where the strike started, there are twenty five thousand workers out. In Pennsylvania and NY states the mills are struck. The wheels have ceased to turn in the entire silk industry of America. Industrial Worker 05-22-1913

Marine Transport Strike Continues 5/31/1913 Atlantic and Gulf coasts The Marine Transport Workers strike against United Fruit ships has spread up the Atlantic coast, joined by Sailors Union of the Atlantic (AFL) in New Orleans. But Mr. Bodine, head of the AFL union told sailors in New Jersey and New York to scab on the very ships that are being struck by the men who are buying him his bread and butter. Industrial Worker 06-19-1913

Marine Transport Workers Call Strike Against United Fruit 6/3/1913 New Orleans Louisiana Marine Transport Workers Union has called a strike against United Fruit in concert with the Sailors Union of the Atlantic. The strike was caused by the United Fruit Company cutting wages by five dollars per month. Industrial Worker 06-12-1913

Loggers and Lumber Workers Vote for General Strike 6/5/1913 Puget Sound region Washington The strike vote recently taken shows that there is an overwhelming sentiment among the loggers and lumber workers of the Puget Sound region in favor of declaring a general strike to obtain better working conditions and shorter hours. Beginning June 5th, all loggers and lumber workers of the Puget Sound region are called upon to go on strike unless the workers' demands are met. Industrial Worker 06-05-1913

Lumber Strike Continues 6/7/1913 Missoula Montana The lumber workers strike in this part of the state has settle down to a test of endurance. Industrial Worker 06-12-1913

IWW Pageant Held 6/7/1913 New York New York In hopes of gaining funds and publicity in New York, John Reed organized the march of strikers into Manhattan and a production that featured songs and the reenactment of Paterson strike events. Melvyn Dubofsky, We Shall Be All: A History of the IWW, 280

Lumber Strike 6/8/1913 Seattle Washington Over fifty camps are now affected, employing over five thousand loggers. The strike is gradually spreading and will soon enroll double the number of strikers now out. Industrial Worker 06-12-1913

Lumber Workers Strike 6/10/1913 Missoula Montana Over one thousand men are striking against the ten hour day and conditions in the camps. Industrial Worker 06-19-1913

Workers Walk out of Paper Mills 6/10/1913 Oregon City Oregon One thousand slaves walked out of the paper mills at midnight in protest against damnable conditions. The workers have the eight hour day but it means eight continuous hours without a moment to eat or go to the bathroom. Industrial Worker 06-19-1913

Railroad Construction Strike 6/17/1913 Tucker Utah The strike of railroad construction workers was called on June 9th and about 1300 men came out together, foreigners and all. The companies threaten to use scabs but so far not successfully. Eight fellow workers are in jail in Provo, five charged with inciting to riot and damaging company property, the others with vagrancy. Industrial Worker 06-26-1913

Auto Workers Strike 6/18/1913 Detroit Michigan Six thousand of Studebaker's automobile slaves in revolt. Demands are for an eight hour day, twenty five percent increase and weekly pay. Industrial Worker 06-26-1913

Agruculture Workers Win Strike 6/20/1913 Brawley California Thirsty I. W. W. men pulled a strike and in thirty minutes they succeeded in raising wages five cents an hour and gaining better board for sixty cantaloupe pickers and teamsters. Industrial Worker 07-03-1913

Knitting Mill Strike 6/25/1913 Ipswich Massachusetts A strike has been in this town for the past nine weeks. The Ipswich Knitting Mill is the lowest paid mill in the knitting industry. On June tenth, the strikers were picketing when they were attacked by police. One woman was killed and some other workers were arrested with murder and riot. Murder charge was dropped because of a lack of evidence. Industrial Worker 07-10-1913

Free Press Denied in Paterson 6/26/1913 Passaic County New Jersey Police Chief Bimson said he would break the silk workers strike and Scott referred to him as "strike breaker Bimson." He also called Paterson a "hot-bed of brass button anarchy" Judge Klinert said, "The crime is a very serious one." Scott was sentenced to serve not less than one year in jail. Industrial Worker 06-26-1913

Migratory Lumber Workers Leave Camps During Strike 6/26/1913 Puget Sound Region Washington The strike has been going on for three weeks. Thousands of loggers have drifted out of the region and this seems to be one of the chief drawbacks involved in calling strikes of the migratory workers. Industrial Worker 06-26-1913

Construction Strike Called Off 6/28/1913 Salt Lake City Utah As most of the contractors on the D. & R. G. construction work at Tucker have conceded the twenty cent raise with better accommodations, the strike has been temporarily called off. Industrial Worker 07-10-1913

Lumber Strike Called Off 7/3/1913 Seattle Washington At a special meeting held for the occasion it has been voted to call off the strike of loggers and lumber workers of the Puget Sound Region. This is because of the limited amount of men remaining to do picket duty. A serious drawback to strikes of migratory workers of the West. Industrial Worker 07-10-1913

IWW Member Killed by Strikebreaker 7/13/1913 Paterson New Jersey Vincenzo Madonna was shot and killed by a strikebreaker. Melvyn Dubofsky, We Shall Be All: A History of the IWW, 278

Road Camp Strike Successful 7/14/1913 Prico Utah The fellow workers in the state road camp walked out when one of our number was discharged without pay. All demands were granted in just eight hours. Five workers were arrested on trumped up charges. Industrial Worker 07-24-1913

Mill Strikers Evicted from Company Houses 7/15/1913 Ipswich Massachusetts The mill owners suddenly got busy yesterday morning and began to evict strikers from company houses. Industrial Worker 07-24-1913

Hop Pickers Strike 8/3/1913 Wheatland California In a series of meetings, IWW members such as Richard "Blackie" Ford helped the seasonal hop pickers of the Durst Ranch to draft a list of demands which included a set minimum wage, water availability and improved camps. Durst recruited local law enforcement to dispel a mass meeting, which in turn led to a violent clash between workers and authorities. The Yuba district attorney, a deputy sheriff, a worker and an English boy were killed while many others were injured or beaten. The IWW were blamed for the violence and law enforcement sought out IWW members throughout California in response. Paul F. Brissenden, The I.W.W.: A Study of American Syndicalism, 369; Melvyn Dubovsky, We Shall Be All: A History of the I.W.W., 294-7

Tobacco Workers Strike 9/1/1913 Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Paul F. Brissenden, The I.W.W.: A Study of American Syndicalism, 369

Shoe Workers' Strike 1/24/1914 St. Louis Missouri Strike still in progress Solidarity 01-24-1914

Shelton Strike Ended 1/30/1914 Shelton Connecticut Mill worker's strike ends when a neutral committee headed by a socialist, S.E. Beardsley, decides that I.W.W. tactics are not helpful in the strike. Author calls out the committee as a strike-breaking committee. Solidarity 02-14-1914

Leather Workers' Strike 2/27/1914 St. Louis Missouri Several hundred trunk and bag workers vote unanimously to strike for an eight hour day, the abolition of the contract system, the abolition of piece work, a minimum wage of $10 for women, and a 40 cents per hour scale. Solidarity 03-07-1914

Strikers Throw Eggs at Strikebreakers 3/14/1914 Detroit Michigan Young, striking against Western Union workers throw rotten eggs at strike-breakers in Detroit. Solidarity 03-21-1914

Strikers Attack Train Full of Scabs 3/25/1914 Buffalo New York 1000 strikers from the Gould Coupler Works attack a train that has scabs on board. Nine men are killed and two are fatally wounded. The strike began in January in order to re-instate discharged workers. Solidarity 04-04-1914

Street Car Men Refuse to Haul Soldiers 3/28/1914 Buffalo New York Street car men refuse to take the militia to the Gould strike and choose to quit rather than to scab. Solidarity 04-04-1914

Construction Workers' Strike 4/1/1914 Sacramento California Strike declared on the S.P. railroad tunnel by construction workers demanding the eight hours to constitute a days work, no more than 12 men to one bunk house, higher wages, proper bedding, and free showers with hot and cold water for all. Solidarity 04-11-1914

Tobacco Workers Win Strike 4/11/1914 Chicago Illinois After 19 weeks of striking, tobacco workers in Chicago win their demands. Solidarity 04-11-1914

Lumber Strike 4/18/1914 Bently Louisiana The strike of lumber workers is in its 13th week after being called in response to the boss discharging several members of the I.W.W. Solidarity 04-18-1914

Strike in Oil Fields 4/18/1914 Taft California In the first strike against the Standard oil Co., workers demand an eight hour day, 50 cents more pay, and for their work to be the same as before the strike. The strike has been on for about a month after the company's attempt to add 10 more feet of rivets to the daily tasks of the workers. Solidarity 04-18-1914

Dye House Workers Shut Down Mill 5/2/1914 Lawrence Massachusetts Un-organized dye house workers shut down the Pacific mill. I.W.W tactics are reported to have been used. Solidarity 05-02-1914

Shoe Workers' Strike 5/23/1914 St. Louis Missouri The fight between shoe workers and Hamilton-Broen Shoe Company continues and the company's stocks are dropping. Solidarity 05-23-1914

Striking Factory Workers Call for Aid 5/23/1914 Wakefield Colorado The 1000 men, women and children on strike at the Heywood Bros. and Wakefield Co. factory in Wakefield need support to win against the capitalists. Solidarity 05-23-1914

Westinghouse Plant Workers Strike 6/13/1914 Pittsburg Pennsylvania The Westinghouse plant is tied up. The demands are the recognition of the union, the abolition of the premium and bonus system, distribution of work instead of layoffs, and reinstatement of men discharged for their involvement in the A.C.I.U. Solidarity 06-13-1914

Strike Against Motion Picture Company 6/27/1914 Los Angeles California The I.W.W is carrying out a strike against the Universal Motion Picture Film Co. Their demands are $3 a day, an eight hour workday, places to wash with soap and towels, good drinking water within 150 feet of work spaces, and toilets at least 6 feet deep. Solidarity 06-27-1914

Strike Ties Up Montana Road 7/18/1914 Deer Lodge Montana Workers strike against the Milwaukee Railroad Company. 15 men arrested. Solidarity 07-18-1914

Westinghouse Strike Ends 7/18/1914 Pittsburg Pennsylvania Striking workers decide to return to work en masse. Many are refused employment. Solidarity 07-18-1914

Phila. Longshoremen Maintain Solidarity 8/1/1914 Philadelphia Pennsylvania Longshoremen in the Marine Transport Workers Union have beaten back an employer attempt to break the union's control of the Philadelphia waterfront. 500 pickets greeted a ship that tried to use a scab longshore crew. Solidarity 08-01-1914

Workers Refuse to Scab on Hop Fields 8/15/1914 Sacramento California The Ford and Suhr defense strike is just around the corner. Hindu workers refuse to scab despite being offered high wages. Solidarity 08-15-1914

Hop Pickers Picket Line Disbands 9/1/1914 Wheatland California Picket line disbands on September 1st. Solidarity 09-12-1914

Newsboys Strike 9/19/1914 Saskatoon Saskatchewon Newsboys destroy newspapers in reaction to the rise of the price of the paper. The I.W.W. holds street meetings on their behalf. Solidarity 09-19-1914

Striking Coal Miners Arrested 10/3/1914 Rush Run Ohio Coal Miners involved in the continuing seven month long strike are arrested. Seven men are charged with inciting a riot. Solidarity 10-03-1914

Longshoremen Strike to Reinstate Worker 12/19/1914 Philadelphia Pennsylvania The Longshoremen's branch of the Transport Workers' union held a three hour strike to reinstate dismissed worker Daniel Jones. Solidarity 12-19-1914

Transport Workers Strike in Philadelphia 01/27/1915 Philadelphia Pennsylvania IWW-organized strike demanding 60 cents per hour, time-and-a-half for overtime, and double-time for Sundays and holidays. The bosses and workingmen agree second and last terms, but lower the first to 40 cents per hour. Charles Taylor, one boss, refuses the agreement and turns to non-unionized workers to maintain the low wages of his employees. Solidarity, 02/13/1915

Philadelphia Strike Off 02/11/1915 Philadelphia Pennsylvania MTW called off their strike against Charkes M. Taylor, who in turn allowed the former strikers to return to their jobs. Solidarity, 02/20/1915

Charity Workers Strike 02/15/1915 New York New York Following the advice of the IWW Unemployed Committee, workers tasked with sorting through donated clothing and affiliated jobs strike in demand of a 15 cent wage increase, 8 hour days, and stricter safety and sanitation regulation Solidarity, 02/20/1915

IWW Member Arrested 03/16/1915 Salt Lake City Utah Wobbly arrested for using vulgarities at a meeting and later released. Solidarity, 03/06/1915

IWW Members Refuse Release on the Condition They Never Return 04/01/1915 Sioux City Iowa The 82 IWW men in jail held a series of protests to their incarceration, including refusing to work on the rock pile, hunger strikes, and the burning of blankets so they could address the crowd that gathered when the firemen arrived. After a fight between the security and those in jail, the mayor offered their freedom if they never returned to Sioux City. The Wobblies refused his offer. Solidarity, 04/24/1915

Longshoremen Strike 05/01/1915 Brooklyn New York 800 Longshoremen go on strike. Not specified as an IWW strike. Solidarity, 05/08/1915

Farm Hands Strike 05/01/1915 Indianapolis Indiana 100 Polish farm hands strike for the ten hour day instead of the typical eleven. Not specified as an IWW strike. Solidarity, 05/08/1915

Street Car Strike 06/16/1915 Chicago Illinois Strike of 14000 street car workers in settlement with the mayor. Not specified as an IWW strike. Solidarity, 06/26/1915

Small Harvest Strike 08/01/1915 Ferry North Dakota Six Wobblies strike in protest of low wages, long hours, and poor conditions. Solidarity, 08/28/1915

Machinists Strike 09/01/1915 Waterbury Connecticut Machinists and others strike at a boiler and tube plant to gain a 35 cent per day wage increase. Solidarity, 09/18/1915

I.W.W. Active Among Sugar Workers 10/01/1915 Williamsburg New York I.W.W. prepared to aid in the strike of up to 4,000 sugar workers in the American Sugar Refining Company. Solidarity, 10/09/1915

Paper Mill Strike Successful 1/25/1916 Holyoke Massachusetts IWW ended their strike at the Chemical paper mill after a pay raise of $2.40 per week and a reduction to and eight or nine hour day. Another strike begun at another local paper mill. Solidarity, 02/05/1916

Coal Miners Strike 3/24/1916 Castle Gate Utah Coal miners in Castle Gate, Utah have gone on their first strike in thirteen years. Demanding a wage raise and change in environment, they were defeated when other workers came to take their places. Industrial Worker, 03-24-1917

Railroad and Wheel Manufacturing Strikes 4/8/1916 Chicago Illinois One railroad strike and two wheel manufacturing strikes for higher wages, fixed hours, and improved conditions organized by the IWW. Solidarity, 04/08/1916

Shoe Workers Strike Successful 4/8/1916 Detroit Michigan Local 177, a shoe-making IWW group, made 36 of the 42 shops at which their members work union shops through striking. Those union shops agreed to shorter hours and overtime pay on weekends. Solidarity, 04/08/1916

IWW Aid Striking Quarry Members 4/11/1916 Lohrville Wisconsin IWW aid striking quarry members, whose demands were then granted. Solidarity, 04/29/1916

Motion Picture Workers Strike 4/15/1916 Los Angeles California The motion picture workers went on strike. Industrial Worker, 04-15-1916

Seamen Strike 4/15/1916 Seattle Washington The Puget Sound seamen went on strike after 12 years of being unorganized and having no pay raise in 9 years Industrial Worker, 04-15-1916

Miners Strike 5/1/1916 Porterville California Miners went on strike and their bosses raised wages by twenty-five cents to avoid strikers asking for more. The IWW demanded 3.50 a day with an eight hour work day and a housing maximum at seventy-five cents a day. This was ignored by the bosses and on May 1st, three hundred men of eight hundred went on strike. Industrial Worker, 05-20-1916

Grain Workers Strike on May Day 5/1/1916 Wappatoo Island Oregon May first is also considered International Workers' day as well as May Day. The working class uses this day to voice the issues of their jobs. As many as sixteen hundred grain elector workers went on strike. By May second it had reached two thousand men. Industrial Worker, 05-06-1916

Machinists Strike 5/6/1916 Cincinnati Ohio Thirty-five hundred machinists went on strike. Apparently, some of the shops gave into their demands. Industrial Worker, 05-06-1916

Marine Strike Successful 5/6/1916 New York New York IWW strikers win wage increases for marine workers. Solidarity, 05/06/1916

Street Car Strike Demands Met 5/6/1916 Pittsburgh Pennsylvania A successful street car strike happened. All of their demands were met except for wages. Industrial Worker, 05-06-1916

IWW Aid Auto Workers Strike 5/13/1916 Detroit Michigan IWW aid strike of auto workers for the eight hour day, wage, increase, overtime for Sundays and holidays, and no discrimination against strikers. Solidarity, 05/13/1916

Strike at Ballard 5/16/1916 Ballard Washington Five men who worked for Ballard Merchants-Delivers went on strike on May 16 for a twenty cents a day raise. Industrial Worker,

Machinists Strike 5/16/1916 Youngstown Ohio There was a strike of two thousand machinists. Their demands were an eight-hour work day, a closed shop and with a fifty cent an hour minimum wage. Industrial Worker, 05-06-1916

Pennsylvania Railway Workers Strike 5/20/1916 Baltimore Maryland One thousand trackmen from the Pennsylvania Railway went on strike. They wanted an eight hour work day and twenty-five cents an hour. Industrial Worker, 05-20-1916

Kelsey Wheel Works Strike Won 5/20/1916 Detroit Michigan The strike, with the help of the IWW, A. C. Christ and T.B. Webber, in Kelsey Wheel Works won the eight hour work day, an increase in wages and other concessions not mentioned in the article. Industrial Worker, 05-20-1916

Another IWW Strike Won 5/20/1916 Santa Idaho Two camps were able to gain two-bits a day more. Industrial Worker, 05-20-1916

Another IWW Strike Won 5/20/1916 St. Maries Idaho Strikers in the Bronson's and Cox's camp were able to gain more pay. Industrial Worker, 05-20-1916

Alaska Railway Workers Strike 5/20/1916 Alaska About 1,200 to 1,500 workers form the United States government's Alaska railway went on strike. US Commissioner Mears and a federal commission began discussions. However, the workers were suspicious so they went on strike again. Concessions were made to the workers but were not listed in the article. Industrial Worker, 05-20-1916

Marine Transport Workers Lead Parade 5/27/1916 Philadelphia Pennsylvania 3000 members of the Marine Transport Workers of the IWW march along the waterfront, leading to strikes in three non-union docks. Solidarity, 05/27/1916

Iron Miners Strike 6/1/1916 Mesabi Range Minnesota The predominantly immigrant miners of the Mesabi Range participated in a seemingly spontaneous strike in response to expensive housing and goods, long hours and poor pay. The group was led by radical Finns who quickly drew the attention and aid of IWW organizers. Paul F. Brissenden, The I.W.W.: A Study of American Syndicalism, 369; The Encyclopedia of Strikes in American History, eds. Aaron Brenner, Benjamin Day, and Immanuel Ness, 465

Quarry Workers Strike 6/1/1916 Red Granite Wisconsin Strike in response to discharge of IWW members. Paul F. Brissenden, The I.W.W.: A Study of American Syndicalism, 369

Seattle Dock Workers Strike 6/3/1916 Seattle Washington Twelve hundred members of the Seattle United Dock Workers went on strike to get a raise of fifty-five cents an hour and a dollar for overtime. They tried to affiliate with the International Longshoremen's Union of Seattle, which has nine hundred members, but were unsuccessful.

Industrial Worker, 06-03-1916

Fishermen Strike 6/10/1916 San Francisco California Fishermen went on strike and with the help of the IWW they won. Industrial Worker, 06-10-1916

National Guard Placed on Seattle Waterfront in Response to Strike 6/10/1916 Seattle Washington The International Longshoremen's Association went on strike three days after the Seattle United Dockworkers went on strike. In order to strike, they broke a clause in their Employers' Union that required them to give a two-month's notice. They only provided one month notice. Secretary Wilson told employers not to give into the demands of the workers "presently". The Washington National Guard was placed on the Seattle waterfront. Industrial Worker, 06-10-1916

Miners Strike Successful 6/10/1916 Minnesota IWW aided and organized striking miners who demand an 8 hour days and 3 dollar per day minimum. Solidarity, 06/17/1916

Strikers Organize 6/16/1916 Virginia Minnesota The strikers from the Steel Trust have been illegally driven out of Virginia, Minnesota. Minnesota has made it illegal to strike; strikers could either leave peacefully or be driven out. The strikers have made their own police force for protection since the law isn't on their side but with their bosses. There has been no violence yet, but the strikers made it clear they will strike back if they get attacked first. Industrial Worker, 06-24-1916

Miners Strike 6/17/1916 Aurora Minnesota Three local strikes for miners started in Minnesota. They were unorganized at first but with the help of the IWW their numbers increased. The Steel Trust Law and Order had arrested Arthur Boose, an IWW organizer, and thirteen other workers as a way to contain the strike. Their lawyer was potentially kidnapped. By June 13th, the IWW got a special wire from Minneapolis, Minnesota stating that the strikers are asking for a pay raise, an eight-hour workday, and payment for all workers as soon as they quit. The strike is spreading to other miners and the IWW believes they can win the strike. Over 1000 workers have joined the IWW. Industrial Worker, 06-17-1916

Peninsular Tunnel Strike News 6/17/1916 Portland Oregon Small strikes are occurring in Portland. One in particular was the St. Johns Peninsular tunnel closure. They wanted better wagers and better sanitary conditions. Oregonians accused the IWW of starting trouble. The IWW has mixed views of the strikers, calling them slaves, but overall the IWW excited about the progress happening. Industrial Worker, 06-17-1916

River-Drivers Win Strike 6/17/1916 St. Maries Idaho The river-drivers on Marble Creek went on a strike for a pay raise, which they won. Industrial Worker, 06-17-1916

Riot in Hibbing 6/21/1916 Hibbing Minnesota Following the initiation of a miners strike, company bosses deputized a group of mine guards and company enforcers to deal with striking workers. A riot was caused when a group of these deputized enforcers confronted striking miners. The Encyclopedia of Strikes in American History, eds. Aaron Brenner, Benjamin Day, and Immanuel Ness, 467

IWW Members Arrested, One Killed in Steel Strike 7/1/1916 Duluth Minnesota The steel strike is still going in Minnesota. By June 28th, sixteen thousand miners had joined the strike. 15 IWW members had been arrested for unlawful assemblage and one man had been killed. The IWW asked for more funds. Industrial Worker, 07-01-1916

International Longshoremen's Association Strike Continues 7/1/1916 San Francisco California After the International Longshoremen's Association (ILA) had been striking for three weeks, they made a temporary deal with the bosses saying they would be paid the union pay scale. So, for a little bit the ILA went back to work, but the employers went back on their word. Only some of the employers were offering to pay the union scale in hopes of breaking the union up. However, many workers refused to work at these fair jobs to avoid having the union break a part. Industrial Worker, 07-01-1916

Quarry Workers Strike Successful 7/8/1916 Red Granite Wisconsin Quarry workers' strike ended in the fulfillment of their demands and the reinstatement of IWW who had been fired due to their membership status. Solidarity, 07/08/1916

Construction Workers Strike Successful 7/15/1916 New Bedford Massachusetts Construction workers organized with IWW and won the hour day and 25 cents per hour. Solidarity, 07/15/1916

Workers Killed by Scabs in Waterfront Strike 7/15/1916 San Francisco California Some of the union men from the ILA have gone back to work, working alongside scabs. Scabs killed two workers. Industrial Worker, 07-15-1916

ILA Ask Members to Return to Work 7/22/1916 The executive board of the ILA asked its members to return to work. They offered several solutions that included returning wages back to pre strike, allowing some scabs to remain or allowing scabbing to occur in cites such as Seattle, where members of the ILA had won better union rights. These options were not well received. Industrial Worker, 07-22-1916

IWW Aid Striking Miners and Gain Membership 7/22/1916 Minnesota Thousands of striking miners join the IWW. The IWW sent over thirty organizers to aid the strikers. Solidarity, 07/22/1916

Miners Strike 8/1/1916 Scranton Pennsylvania Paul F. Brissenden, The I.W.W.: A Study of American Syndicalism, 369

Cuyna Range Miners Strike Grows 8/9/1916 Duluth Minnesota The miners strike has spread to Cuyna Range. Ten mines and five pits had to close down. About fourteen hundred went on strike there. The Steel trust had to raise wages. Industrial Worker, 08-12-1916

Dock Workers Strike 8/12/1916 Superior Minnesota 300 dock men strike for a 40 cent increase in daily wage. Solidarity, 08/12/1916

Lumber Workers Win Strike 8/26/1916 Sedro Woolley Washington Lumber workers refused to work until everyone got a twenty-five cent pay rise. The IWW said the group used their strategy of "unite and win" to increase their pay by 25 cents. Industrial Worker, 08-26-1916

IWW Farmers Lead Successful Strike 9/2/1916 Rosalia Washington A successful strike was lead by two IWW farmers. They were able to increase their wages. Industrial Worker, 09-02-1916

Miners Call Off Strike 9/17/1916 Mesabi Range Minnesota After winning a ten percent pay raise, the miners called of the strike and returned to work. While not all conditions were met, the group did not have the resources to continue the strike. Paul F. Brissenden, The I.W.W.: A Study of American Syndicalism, 369; The Encyclopedia of Strikes in American History, eds. Aaron Brenner, Benjamin Day, and Immanuel Ness, 465-8

Mine Strike Called Off 9/23/1916 Chicago Illinois The mine strike was called off on September 17th. The strikers plan to strike later now that they are better organized and funded. Two hundred and sixty one are under arrest for conspiracy, unlawful assemblage, and rioting. Industrial Worker, 09-23-1916

Miners Strike Called Off 9/30/1916 Mesabi Range Minnesota Three-month long strike called off without reaching their goals of better wages and improved living conditions. Solidarity, 09/30/1916

Miners Strike 10/1/1916 Old Forge Pennsylvania Paul F. Brissenden, The I.W.W.: A Study of American Syndicalism, 369

Successful IWW Fisherman Strike 10/7/1916 Pittsburg California The American Federation of Labor (AFL) had attempted to organize California fishermen four times previously but was unsuccessful. The IWW has 300 fishermen recruited. The boss attempted to cut the price of fish down to 4 cents a pound (instead of 5) so the men went on strike. After 20 days of striking the bosses gave in. Industrial Worker, 10-07-1916

Macaroni Workers Strike 10/14/1916 Long Island New York Macaroni Worker's local 301 of the IWW went on strike. Solidarity, 10/28/1916

AFL Aids Puget Sound Seamen Strike by Refusing to Feed and House Scabs 10/28/1916 Everett Washington The AFL is helping out by not housing and feeding the scabs that are taking over the jobs Puget Sound seamen were striking from. The men from the steamer Caicque had the money to purchase food and lodging but were refused. The unions opposed their work. Eventually, they had to stay on the barge. Industrial Worker, 10-28-1916

Successful Small Strikes Raise Awareness of IWW 11/4/1916 Wenatchee Washington There had been several successful strikes in the farming community. The unions tend to be on the smaller size, around 30 or less men. They are raising awareness about IWW and better rights. Industrial Worker, 11-04-1916

Murder Charges Brought Against Strikers 12/9/1916 Duluth Minnesota There is a murder charge for eight of the strikers form the Iron Miners' strike for alleged rioting, assault and kindred charges from picketing. Those who have gone to court so far have been dealing with shady strategies to convict the men. However, the US Steel Corporation announced a raise of their wages. Industrial Worker, 12-09-1916

Some Jailed IWW Members Go On Hunger Strike 12/9/1916 Everett Washington Some of the 74 people on trial for the incident in Everett went on hunger strike in protest of the poor quality and lack of food. Solidarity, 12/09/1916

Miners Willing to Strike for Steel Workers 12/16/1916 Miners are willing to strike for prisoners for the Steel Trust company. Industrial Worker, 12-16-1916

Lumber Camps Strike 12/30/1916 Bemidji Minnesota Eight camps in the Backus and Brooks Company, a lumber business, went on strike. The 700 strikers demanded an 10 dollar per month pay increase, the nine hour day, cleaner living conditions, better food, and no discrimination against "union men (I.W.W.)". Solidarity, 01/13/1917

Lumberworkers Strike 1/3/1917 Bemidji Minnesota Lumberworkers across Northern Minnesota begin a mass strike. According to meeting details, they strike to gain a 25 cent raise, fair working hours during the weekend, and no discrimination between union and non-union workers. Several other pieces on the same strike appear in this edition of the paper. Industrial Worker, 01-06-1917

Lumberworkers Strike 1/3/1917 Duluth Minnesota Lumberworkers across Northern Minnesota begin a mass strike. According to meeting details, they strike to gain a 25 cent raise, fair working hours during the weekend, and no discrimination between union and non-union workers. Several other pieces on the same strike appear in this edition of the paper. Industrial Worker, 01-06-1917

Lumberworkers Strike 1/3/1917 International Falls Minnesota Lumberworkers across Northern Minnesota begin a mass strike. According to meeting details, they strike to gain a 25 cent raise, fair working hours during the weekend, and no discrimination between union and non-union workers. Several other pieces on the same strike appear in this edition of the paper. Industrial Worker, 01-06-1917

Lumberworkers Strike 1/3/1917 Virginia Minnesota Lumberworkers across Northern Minnesota begin a mass strike. According to meeting details, they strike to gain a 25 cent raise, fair working hours during the weekend, and no discrimination between union and non-union workers. Several other pieces on the same strike appear in this edition of the paper. Industrial Worker, 01-06-1917

Lumberjacks Strike 1/6/1917 Gemmell Minnesota Minnesota lumberjacks go on strike for a 25 cent per day wage increase, the removal of the Sunday night shift, Saturday shifts being on 8 hours, the changing from day to night shift every week, and equal treatment of unionized workers. Solidarity, 01/06/1917

Saw Mill Workers Strike 1/6/1917 Virginia Minnesota 1500 saw mill workers strike for better condition.* not specified as an IWW strike. Solidarity, 01/06/1917

Appeal for Strike Funds 1/11/1917 Bemidji Minnesota Minnesota lumberworkers, on strike since early January, put out a call for strike funds, as the protest is ongoing. Over 1000 men are on strike. Industrial Worker, 01-20-1917

Appeal for Strike Funds 1/11/1917 Duluth Minnesota Minnesota lumberworkers, on strike since early January, put out a call for strike funds, as the protest is ongoing. Over 1000 men are on strike. Industrial Worker, 01-20-1917

Appeal for Strike Funds 1/11/1917 International Falls Minnesota Minnesota lumberworkers, on strike since early January, put out a call for strike funds, as the protest is ongoing. Over 1000 men are on strike. Industrial Worker, 01-20-1917

Appeal for Strike Funds 1/11/1917 Virginia Minnesota Minnesota lumberworkers, on strike since early January, put out a call for strike funds, as the protest is ongoing. Over 1000 men are on strike. Industrial Worker, 01-20-1917

Lumberworkers Released From Jail 1/12/1917 International Falls Minnesota Five lumberworkers jailed during the "monster strike" of lumbermen in Northern Minnesota have been released. The reasons for their arrests are unclear, and likely were an effort to weaken strike organization. Industrial Worker, 01-20-1917

Lumber Strike Near Aberdeen 1/13/1917 Aberdeen Washington Forty lumberworkers in the Aberdeen area strike in favor of a 25 cent raise. This was not an IWW strike. Industrial Worker, 01-13-1917

Gunmen Hired by Lumber Companies 1/13/1917 Gemmell Minnesota 50 gunmen hired by the lumber companies to protect the camp against the 800* striking lumberjacks. Note: an earlier article said thousands were striking. This says 800. Solidarity, 01/13/1917

Military Support Called to Break Strike 1/20/1917 Bemidji Minnesota Greater military support is called to Northern Minnesota: "Bachaus says that unless the sheriffs can break the strike the paper mills will have to close." Industrial Worker, 01-20-1917

Military Support Called to Break Strike 1/20/1917 Duluth Minnesota Greater military support is called to Northern Minnesota: "Bachaus says that unless the sheriffs can break the strike the paper mills will have to close." Industrial Worker, 01-20-1917

Military Support Called to Break Strike 1/20/1917 International Falls Minnesota Greater military support is called to Northern Minnesota: "Bachaus says that unless the sheriffs can break the strike the paper mills will have to close." Industrial Worker, 01-20-1917

Murders Follow Construction Worker Strike 1/20/1917 Tucker Utah Migratory construction workers go on strike in Tucker, Utah for shorter hours and a better wage. After the strike was called off, a string of violent murders were enacted by non-union individuals. Industrial Worker, 01-20-1917

Military Support Called to Break Strike 1/20/1917 Virginia Minnesota Greater military support is called to Northern Minnesota: "Bachaus says that unless the sheriffs can break the strike the paper mills will have to close." Industrial Worker, 01-20-1917

Pearl Button Makers Strike 1/22/1917 New York New York 1000 button makers held a strike for increased wages. Solidarity, 02/17/1917

Lumberworkers Strike Continues 1/27/1917 Bemidji Minnesota The "monster strike" of Northern Minnesota lumberworkers continues. The Industrial Worker reports that more than 4000 lumberworkers are involved. The article reports solidarity between lumberworkers and sawmill workers, both of whom are forced to live in squalid conditions with low wages. Industrial Worker, 01-27-1917

Lumberworkers Strike Continues 1/27/1917 Duluth Minnesota The "monster strike" of Northern Minnesota lumberworkers continues. The Industrial Worker reports that more than 4000 lumberworkers are involved. The article reports solidarity between lumberworkers and sawmill workers, both of whom are forced to live in squalid conditions with low wages. Industrial Worker, 01-27-1917

Lumberworkers Strike Continues 1/27/1917 International Falls Minnesota The "monster strike" of Northern Minnesota lumberworkers continues. The Industrial Worker reports that more than 4000 lumberworkers are involved. The article reports solidarity between lumberworkers and sawmill workers, both of whom are forced to live in squalid conditions with low wages. Industrial Worker, 01-27-1917

Lumberworkers Strike Continues 1/27/1917 Virginia Minnesota The "monster strike" of Northern Minnesota lumberworkers continues. The Industrial Worker reports that more than 4000 lumberworkers are involved. The article reports solidarity between lumberworkers and sawmill workers, both of whom are forced to live in squalid conditions with low wages. Industrial Worker, 01-27-1917

Longshoremen Strike 2/1/1917 Philadelphia Pennsylvania Strike in solidarity with sugar workers strike. Paul F. Brissenden, The I.W.W.: A Study of American Syndicalism, 369

Sugar Workers Strike Continues 2/9/1917 Philadelphia Pennsylvania The Pennsylvania sugar strike continues. As the IWW has become more involved, many sugar workers are becoming union men. In an act of solidarity, IWW longshoremen on sugar docks and IWW seamen on sugar boats are striking as well. There are over 5000 striking sugar workers, 1500 striking longshoremen, and 100 striking seamen. Industrial Worker, 02-24-1917

Lumber Strike Called Off 2/10/1917 Duluth Minnesota Central Strike Committee of Minnesota called off lumber strike after winning a wage increase and better food and camp conditions. Solidarity, 02/10/1917

Pennsylvania Sugar Workers Strike 2/10/1917 Philadelphia Pennsylvania Workers at every sugar refinery in Pennsylvania have gone on strike. Regardless of job, all employees are participating. Many of these workers have joined the IWW during their involvement with the strike. The workers are demanding a 5 cent/hr increase in wages. In a display of working class solidarity, waterfront workers in Philadelphia have pledged not to handle a single pound of sugar until the sugar workers' struggle is rewarded. Industrial Worker, 02-10-1917; Paul F. Brissenden, The I.W.W.: A Study of American Syndicalism, 369

Sugar Refinery Workers Strike 2/10/1917 Philadelphia Pennsylvania 5000 sugar refinery workers held a strike for a wage increase of five cents an hour. IWW longshoremen refuse to ship related cargo in solidarity. Solidarity, 02/10/1917

Unsuccessful Strike for Railway Workers 2/10/1917 Seattle Washington Railway workers were hired by the Great Northern Railway to shovel snow near a tunnel. The wages were so poor that the men would not have been able to afford food during the few weeks they spent there. The strike was ultimately unsuccessful. Industrial Worker, 02-10-1917

Sugar Workers Strike 2/17/1917 Philadelphia Pennsylvania Over 5000 Pennsylvania sugar workers continue to be on strike. The article details that their regular workday had been from 11-14 hours, with each worker making around 25 cent/hr. The workers are demanding a raise of 5 cents an hour. As more workers have joined the strike, the strike has become more organized and looks to be successful. Industrial Worker, 02-17-1917

Lumberworkers Strike 2/24/1917 Bellingham Washington Sixty-five workers from the Bloedel-Donovan Lumber Company have gone on strike for a raise in wages, currently at two dollars a day. The company has sent for new workers to replace them. Although this is not an IWW organized strike, the newspaper calls for IWW members to aid the striking lumbermen. Industrial Worker, 02-24-1917

Unorganized Strike Fails as AFL Members Scab 2/24/1917 Sacramento California An unorganized strike took place in Sacramento, when many were hired, some IWW men, to work for Libby, MacNeill & Libby's at Lockport (job unclear). Upon arriving at the job site, the workers found poor living conditions and their low wage too intolerable, and began an unorganized strike. More skilled carpenters and members of the AFL promised to strike with them, but did not. The strike was unsuccessful as AFL union men took their places. Industrial Worker, 02-24-1917

Strike on Oil Fields 2/24/1917 Vinita Oklahoma IWW members working for Sinclair & Cudaby Pipe Company struck for increased wages and won. Solidarity, 02/24/1917

Violence Against Striking Sugar Workers 2/27/1917 Philadelphia Pennsylvania The Pennsylvania sugar strike continues for its fourth week. The strikers are positive they will have a success. However, on February 21st, police attacked the strikers, shooting one man to death and wounding many others. Violence has continued, as the strikers are beaten and arrested continuously. Industrial Worker, 03-03-1917

IWW Strike 3/1/1917 Ironton Michigan 100 IWW struck and received their demands of for increased wages, removal of the contract system, and "the right to enter and leave on company time." Solidarity, 03/24/1917

Lumber Workers Strike 3/10/1917 Bonners Ferry Idaho Lumbermen at Paige's Camp in Bonners Ferry, Idaho have gone on strike to protest their living conditions. All lumber jacks in the area are said to be IWW men, though the bosses say they will no longer hire IWW men. Industrial Worker, 03-10-1917

Successful IWW Steel Strike 3/10/1917 San Francisco California IWW steel workers for the South Pacific Steel company organized a successful strike, winning eight hour days, 31.5 cent/hr wages, and time and a half for overtime. The bosses of the steel company kidnapped one of the IWW men in hopes to barter with the strikers, but it became clear that they would not. The man was released, and the strikers were rewarded with better conditions. Industrial Worker, 03-10-1917

Lumber Workers Threaten to Strike Over Poor Living Conditions 3/10/1917 Sedro Woolley Washington Workers for the Lyman Lumber Company are threatening strike, as bosses demand workers to cut more lumber in one day than possible, and the lumbermen live in poor conditions. Industrial Worker, 03-10-1917

Black Workers Join Longshoremen Strike, Face Arrest and Shooting 3/17/1917 Baltimore Maryland Longshoremen strike called off after winning a wage increase and the 25 jailed IWWs released. Nine black workers who joined the strike were arrested and several shot at by police. Solidarity, 03/17/1917

Miners Strike 3/17/1917 Brainerd Minnesota 200 miners held a strike in protest of the blacklist that led to the termination of a unionized worker. Solidarity, 03/17/1917

IWW Workers on S.S. Franklin Strike 3/24/1917 Norfolk Virginia IWW members on the S.S. Franklin went on strike for a 10 dollar per month wage increase. Their demand was granted after a few hours, making them the highest paid ship workers on the East coast. Solidarity, 03/24/1917

Irrigation Construction Workers Strike 4/1/1917 Exeter California Strike for higher wages and better hours. Paul F. Brissenden, The I.W.W.: A Study of American Syndicalism, 369

Marine Transport Workers' Strike 4/14/1917 Philadelphia Pennsylvania IWW sailors went on strike and won a ten dollar per month raise. Solidarity, 04/14/1917

Paper Mill Strike 4/16/1917 Camas Washington Over 600 paper mill workers in Camas, Washington have gone on strike. They are demanding a raise of 50 cents per day as well as an eight hour work day. At this time, they are not organized, but the IWW is hopeful. Industrial Worker, 05-01-1917

Workers Arrested in Ditch Diggers Strike 4/21/1917 Exeter California Workers digging irrigation ditches in California have gone on strike against the boss, James Kennedy. Several workers have been arrested for assault and battery. Industrial Worker, 04-21-1917

Sugar Workers Strike Continues 4/21/1917 Philadelphia Pennsylvania The sugar workers strike is continuing very successfully. Striking workers have found secure jobs elsewhere, and the strike continues, well funded. Those wishing to donate are urged to send funds to the IWW in Everett. Industrial Worker, 04-21-1917

Strike 4/21/1917 Strathmore California 200 men went on strike for increased wages and the eight hour day. A police officer arrested two of them on charges of assault with a deadly weapon on an officer. Solidarity, 04/21/1917

Mill Workers Strike 4/25/1917 Eureka Montana Mill workers in Eureka, Montana, have gone on strike for a wage of $5 per eight hour day. The owner of the mill spent $300 bringing in replacement workers, but once they arrived it was revealed that all of them were IWW men and would not work. Industrial Worker, 05-01-1917

River Drivers Strike Won 4/25/1917 St. Maries Idaho A strike has been won by river drivers in St. Maries, Idaho. The strikers declared victory with a $5/8 hour day, from a $3.5/12 hour day. The strike is said to be the shortest in the history of the lumber Industry. Industrial Worker, 05-01-1917

River Drivers Strike 4/28/1917 Spokane Washington "River Drivers" joined the lumber strike that begun in Montana. Solidarity, 04/28/1917

Lumberjacks Strike 4/28/1917 Montana Lumberjacks went on strike for better living conditions, higher wages, the eight hour day, fair treatment of unionized workers, and other basic demands. Solidarity, 04/28/1917

Fruit Pickers Go on Strike 5/1/1917 Alhambra California Over 200 Mexican and Japanese fruit pickers have gone on strike. Packing houses have been closed down due to their actions. Bosses have requested more workers to be brought in by train. Industrial Worker, 05-01-1917

Macaroni Workers Strike 5/5/1917 Chicago Illinois 800 macaroni workers went on strike to win higher wages, the eight hour day, fair treatment to unionized workers, no employment for non-unionized workers, and overtime pay. Solidarity, 05/05/1917

Lumber Strike Won 5/5/1917 Maries Idaho After three days, striking lumber workers win their demands and return to work. Solidarity, 05/05/1917

Silk Weavers Strike 5/5/1917 Paterson New Jersey Silk weavers went on strike for increased wages. Solidarity, 05/05/1917

Lumber Workers Strike 5/5/1917 Spokane Washington Lumber workers in Spokane, Washington, have declared a strike for $5/8 hour day. The boss, a Mr. Bronson, hired outside workers, or "scabs", to take their places, but found that the "scabs" were in fact IWW men who proceeded to join the other workers in the strike. Industrial Worker, 05-19-1917

Strike of Construction Workers 5/12/1917 La Crosse Washington Construction workers at three separate camps in La Crosse, Washington, have gone on strike for a variety of reasons. One camp may give in to the demands, Industrial Worker, 05-12-1917

Shuh and Michele Strike Won 5/12/1917 Paterson New Jersey Strikers won their demands and returned to work. Solidarity, 05/12/1917

Funds Needed for River Drivers 5/19/1917 Eureka Montana The strike of mill workers in Eureka, Montana continues. "Scab" workers hired by the bosses are leaving. Funds are needed. Industrial Worker, 05-19-1917

Smelters Win Strike 5/19/1917 Prescott Arizona Smelters won their demand of a 12.5% increase in wages. Solidarity, 05/19/1917

Construction Workers Strike Successful 5/19/1917 Seattle Washington A five day strike in the Seattle area by construction workers has ended in victory. Bosses have agreed to hire IWW men and pay wages of $3/day or more for eight hours. Industrial Worker, 05-19-1917

"No Compromise" Say River Drivers 5/21/1917 Fortine Montana River Drivers in the Eureka area of Montana continue their strike on the Fontine River. Some "scabs" have been hired, but business is still slow. Industrial Worker, 05-26-1917

River Workers Strike Won 5/25/1917 Brief Washington One of the shortest strikes of IWW history has been won in Brief, Washington by river workers. Industrial Worker, 06-02-1917

Teamsters Strike 6/2/1917 Atkins Iowa Fifty IWW won a strike for higher wages and better conditions. Solidarity, 06/02/1917

Macaroni Workers' Strike Called Off 6/2/1917 Chicago Illinois IWW strike called off due to AFL interference. Solidarity, 06/02/1917

IWW Members Arrested for Conspiracy 6/2/1917 Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Fifteen Wobblies arrested on charges of conspiracy against the US and released. Solidarity, 06/02/1917

Mine Workers Win Strike 6/5/1917 Jerome Arizona Mine workers in Jerome, Arizona have won a strike for an increase in wages. Industrial Worker, 06-09-1917

Miners Strike 6/7/1917 Swansea Arizona Miners went on strike for the "Miami scale." Solidarity, 06/23/1917

Miners Strike Won 6/9/1917 Jerome Arizona Striking miners won their demands of wage increases, the abolition of the contract system, sliding scale, and hospital fees, and fair treatment for unionized workers. Solidarity, 06/09/1917

Miners Strike 6/9/1917 Mayer Arizona Miners went on strike for the "Miami scale [and] recognition of the grievance committee." The strike was one the next day. Solidarity, 06/23/1917

Strike Victory 6/9/1917 Monroe Washington Striking IWW members and workers at a logging camp in the Monroe area have succeeded in their demands for better living conditions and the right to organize. Industrial Worker,

Miners Strike and Five Mines Close 6/12/1917 Butte Montana Miners in Butte, Montana have gone on strike for the right to assemble and organize. Over five mines have closed down. Industrial Worker, 06-16-1917

Miners Strike 6/16/1917 Butte Montana Butte's five largest mines shut down by a strike in protest of low wages, long hours, and the unsafe conditions that lead to over 100 deaths. Solidarity, 06/16/1917

Lumber Workers Strike 6/16/1917 Sandpoint Idaho One hundred and thirty lumber workers in Sand Point, Idaho, have gone on strike for better food and board. Industrial Worker, 06-23-1917

River Workers Win Strike 6/16/1917 St. Marie Montana River workers on the St. Maries river in Montana have won a strike for a $5 wage for eight hours. They have begun to organize a fund for other striking river workers nearby. Industrial Worker, 06-16-1917

Lumber Workers Strike in Solidarity 6/23/1917 Cle Elum Washington Lumber workers have gone on strike at the camps of Cascade Lumber Company near Cle Elum, Washington. Strikers are demanding an eight hour day for the same wages as they had been working ten hour days for. They also demand better food and housing. Industrial Worker, 06-23-1917

Lumber Strikes Spread 6/25/1917 St. Maries Idaho Influenced by similar strikes in Northern Idaho, Montana, and Eastern Washington, lumber workers near St. Maries, Idaho, have gone on strike for better working conditions and to protest unfair charges. Industrial Worker, 06-30-1917

Miners Strike 6/26/1917 Bisbee Arizona Over 25000 miners went on strike in support of the striking miners in Butte. Solidarity, 06/30/1917

Miners Strike 6/26/1917 Globe Arizona Over 25000 miners went on strike in support of the striking miners in Butte. The miners' strike halt production in nearly all mines and smelters in Arizona. Solidarity, 06/30/1917

Miners Strike 6/26/1917 Jerome Arizona Over 25000 miners went on strike in support of the striking miners in Butte. Solidarity, 06/30/1917

Miners Strike 6/26/1917 Miami Arizona Over 25000 miners went on strike in support of the striking miners in Butte. Solidarity, 06/30/1917

Miners Strike 6/30/1917 Butte Montana Miners in Butte, Montana have gone on strike to protest a number of issues, including extremely poor working conditions, unsafe practices, ill-treatment, and low wages. Several unions are on site, and all are participating. Industrial Worker, 06-30-1917

Miners Strike 6/30/1917 Butte Montana 12000 miners went on strike for the abolition of the "rustling card" system, respect for Montana mining laws, removal of the State Mine Inspector, the right to free speech and organization, the abolition of black lists, and higher wages. Solidarity, 06/30/1917

Lumber Strike Continues 6/30/1917 Fortine Montana The strike on the Fontine River and other surrounding rivers continues with success. Although some men have been arrested in the picketing efforts, the force remains strong. A strike has already been won at Homestead Creek, where increased wages for a five-hour day have been achieved. Industrial Worker, 06-30-1917

Fruit Pickers Strike Successful 6/30/1917 Lewiston Idaho Fruit pickers near Lewiston, Idaho have achieved success in their demands for an eight hour day with wages of $3/day. IWW spirit is strong. Industrial Worker, 06-30-1917

Lumber Workers General Strike 6/30/1917 General strike of miners begun in Idaho and spread to the neighboring regions. The strike demanded better food, shorter hours, and the right to organize. Solidarity, 06/30/1917

Miners Strike 7/2/1917 Bisbee Arizona The miners' strike halt production in nearly all mines and smelters in Arizona. Solidarity, 07/07/1917

Production Halted by Miners Strike 7/2/1917 Jerome Arizona The miners' strike halt production in nearly all mines and smelters in Arizona. Solidarity, 06/30/1917

Miners Strike Halts Production 7/2/1917 Miami Arizona The miners' strike halt production in nearly all mines and smelters in Arizona. Solidarity, 06/30/1917

Copper Miners Win Strike 7/7/1917 Bisbee Arizona Copper miners near Bisbee, Arizona have won a strike for better working conditions. No violence took place, making it difficult for bosses to shut down the strike. Industrial Worker, 07-14-1917

Miners Strike 7/7/1917 Butte Montana The Butte miners' strike reached 15000 participants. Electricians, blacksmiths, and boilermakers joined the strike in solidarity. Solidarity, 07/07/1917

General Strike In Woods And Mines 7/7/1917 Arizona An enormous general strike involving over 15,000 workers is taking place across Montana, Idaho, Washington, and Arizona, as lumberjacks and mineworkers come together for their rights. Demand highlights include 1) an eight hour day with a minimum $3 wage, 2) Time and a half for overtime and double time on Sundays/holidays, 3) Improved food and cleanliness standards, 4) Improved sleeping conditions, and 5) no discrimination against workers for attempting to better their conditions. Industrial Worker, 07-07-1917

General Strike In Woods And Mines 7/7/1917 Idaho An enormous general strike involving over 15,000 workers is taking place across Montana, Idaho, Washington, and Arizona, as lumberjacks and mineworkers come together for their rights. Demand highlights include 1) an eight hour day with a minimum $3 wage, 2) Time and a half for overtime and double time on Sundays/holidays, 3) Improved food and cleanliness standards, 4) Improved sleeping conditions, and 5) no discrimination against workers for attempting to better their conditions. Industrial Worker, 07-07-1917

General Strike In Woods And Mines 7/7/1917 Montana An enormous general strike involving over 15,000 workers is taking place across Montana, Idaho, Washington, and Arizona, as lumberjacks and mineworkers come together for their rights. Demand highlights include 1) an eight hour day with a minimum $3 wage, 2) Time and a half for overtime and double time on Sundays/holidays, 3) Improved food and cleanliness standards, 4) Improved sleeping conditions, and 5) no discrimination against workers for attempting to better their conditions. Industrial Worker, 07-07-1917

General Strike In Woods And Mines 7/7/1917 Washington An enormous general strike involving over 15,000 workers is taking place across Montana, Idaho, Washington, and Arizona, as lumberjacks and mineworkers come together for their rights. Demand highlights include 1) an eight hour day with a minimum $3 wage, 2) Time and a half for overtime and double time on Sundays/holidays, 3) Improved food and cleanliness standards, 4) Improved sleeping conditions, and 5) no discrimination against workers for attempting to better their conditions. Industrial Worker, 07-07-1917

General Lumber Strike Continues 7/10/1917 Idaho The general lumber strike across Montana, Idaho, and Washington continues. Industrial Worker, 07-14-1917

General Lumber Strike Continues 7/10/1917 Montana The general lumber strike across Montana, Idaho, and Washington continues. Industrial Worker, 07-14-1917

General Lumber Strike Continues 7/10/1917 Washington The general lumber strike across Montana, Idaho, and Washington continues. Industrial Worker, 07-14-1917

Construction Workers Strike 7/14/1917 Pasco Washington Construction workers went on strike for a wage increase to $3.50 for an 8 hour day. Solidarity, 07/14/1917

Coal Miners Strike 7/14/1917 Colorado Coal miners formally declared strike. Solidarity, 07/14/1917

Smelters Strike 7/17/1917 Salt Lake City Utah Smelters near Salt Lake City, Utah, have struck for better wages. Industrial Worker, 07-07-1917

Oil Workers Win Strike 7/18/1917 El Dorado Kansas IWW oil workers won strike that demanded a wage increase of 50 cents per day. Solidarity, 07/28/1917

General Strike of Lumber Workers 7/21/1917 Seattle Washington Lumber Workers Industrial Union 500 announced general strike. Solidarity, 07/21/1917

Ice Workers Strike 7/22/1917 Fargo North Dakota Ice workers strike for the ten hour day, weekly pay periods at $20 per week, overtime pay, and exclusive employment for IWW members. Solidarity, 07/28/1917

Lumber Strike Still Spreading 7/24/1917 Aberdeen Washington The lumber strike in Montana, Idaho, and Washington continues to spread, reportedly from the Pacific Ocean to North Dakota. Little violence has occurred. Industrial Worker, 07-28-1917

Oregon Joins Big Lumber Strike 7/30/1917 Oregon Lumber workers in Oregon have joined the massive lumber strike spreading from North Dakota to the coast. Lumber jacks and mill workers alike have joined the strike under the IWW banner. The article includes multiple updates on other strike happenings, including one comical situation where lumber bosses attempted to do the work of their erstwhile laborers. Industrial Worker, 07-30-1917

Ship Yards Shut Down Due to Lumber Strike 8/1/1917 Aberdeen Washington Due to the effects of the massive lumber strike, ship yards in Aberdeen, Washington have shut down. Industrial Worker, 08-01-1917

Oil Workers Win Strike 8/3/1917 Drumright Oklahoma 25 Wobblies and 75 others went on strike for a 50 cent per day wage increase and improved conditions. Their demands met in three hours. Solidarity, 08/11/1917

Iron Miners Strike 8/4/1917 Virginia Minnesota Iron miners declared general strike. Not specified as an IWW action. Solidarity, 08/04/1917

General Lumber Strike Continues 8/4/1917 General strike of Lumber Workers' Industrial Union No. 500 remained strong with participants in the tens of thousands across the West. Solidarity, 08/04/1917

Murder of Frank Little Impacts Workers 8/8/1917 Butte Montana The hanging of Frank Little has had a great effect on working culture in Butte, Montana. The noted labor leader was murdered in secret by "masked vigilantes". Workers have gone on strike to protest, while others have spoken out against it publicly. The identities of the murderers are believed to be known. Industrial Worker, 08-08-1917

General Lumber Strike Continues 8/11/1917 Washington General lumber strike remained strong. Solidarity, 08/11/1917

Miners Strike Continues 8/18/1917 Butte Montana Mines remained unproductive due to the massive strike. Solidarity, 08/18/1917

General Lumber Strike Continues 8/20/1917 General lumber strike announced their demand for the release of "class war prisoners." Solidarity, 08/25/1917

Lumber Strike Continues 9/1/1917 Spokane Washington The eleventh week of the lumber strike has begun as lumber men and other workers realize the power they hold, especially as a studied, organized force. "Scabs" are being turned away in the mills, as there is little lumber to process. Industrial Worker, 09-05-1917

Metal and Coal Miners Strike 9/5/1917 Shasta California Metal and coal miners in the Shasta, California area have come together to strike and create conversation surrounding their treatment as workers. Members of the United Mine Workers have published a list of resolutions regarding their employment and unity. Multiple mines are closed because of strike activity. Industrial Worker, 09-05-1917

Seattle Shipbuilders Strike; Refuse Handle Scab Lumber 9/15/1917 Seattle Washington The lumber strike continues with many effects apparent. Two ship building companies in Seattle have agreed to only purchase lumber from mills that have granted eight hour days. Industrial Worker, 09-15-1917

US Aviation Camp Strike 10/1/1917 Lake Charles Louisiana 1700 men working at the US Aviation Camp went on strike, demanding 60 cents an hour and an 8 hour day. Industrial Worker, 10-03-1917

Boston Freight Handlers Strike 10/3/1917 Boston Massachusetts More than 1000 dock freight handlers went on strike today, demanding an advance in wages and an 8 hour day instead of 9. Industrial Worker, 10-03-1917

Miners Strike Continues 10/3/1917 Butte Montana A four month long miners' strike endures, and it seems that victory is close to hand. Industrial Worker, 10-13-1917

IWW Members Fired Following Steel Workers Strike 10/3/1917 Irondale Washington Workers at a steel plant briefly went on strike over unfair treatment and hours. They went back to work pending a settlement, but the strike committee and two members of the IWW were immediately fired. Industrial Worker, 10-03-1917

Shipyard Workers Strike 10/3/1917 Seattle Washington Ten thousand shipyard workers went on strike at 10 am demanding raises averaging between 15 and 33 cents an hour. Seven thousand are on strike in Portland, OR, and a similar but smaller strike occurred in San Francisco. Industrial Worker, 10-06-1917

Logging Camps Report Quitting and Strikes 10/3/1917 Montana Workers in logging camps in multiple locations report events including quitting en masse, strikes, etc. Industrial Worker, 10-03-1917

Logging Camps Report Quitting and Strikes 10/3/1917 Washington Workers in logging camps in multiple locations report events including quitting en masse, strikes, etc. Industrial Worker, 10-03-1917

Copper Miner Strike 10/17/1917 Portola California A strike was declared at Walker Mining Company when most of the workers walked out over poor working conditions. Industrial Worker, 10-27-1917

Phone Employees to Arbitrate 10/26/1917 Seattle Washington Every girl in the Seattle telephone exchanges walked out at Midnight on Friday, but returned a few hours later when promised that their demands would be sorted in a few days' time. Industrial Worker, 10-27-1917

Lumber Workers Refuse to Supply Lumber for Unfair Mines 11/17/1917 Montana Lumber workers in Montana have walked out on the job after discovering that the lumber they were working on was supplying unfair mines. This was a display of solidarity. Industrial Worker, 11-17-1917

Copper Miner Strike Continues 12/1/1917 Butte Montana Copper miners in Butte, Montana, continue to strike after 22 weeks. Around 20,000 miners are actively striking daily. Industrial Worker, 12-01-1917

Will Take Short Day 1/26/1919 Lawrence Massachusetts Textile workers hold a mass meeting and voted to work only eight hours a day, six days a week. They planned on working eight hours then walking out without accepting a decrease in pay. Solidarity 02-01-1919

Orange Pickers Strike 2/25/1919 Los Angeles California Over 1500 orange pickers walked out on strike in hopes of winning the eight hour day and 50 cents per hour. The IWW did not begin the strike, but organized the strikers after it was called. New Solidarity 02-25-1919

Silk Weavers Strike 2/25/1919 Paterson New Jersey Over 25,000 silk weavers went out on a strike jointly backed by the AFL and the IWW for the 44 hour week. Several shops had granted the demands by the time of publication. New Solidarity 02-25-1919

Bisbee Deportees Compensated 6/21/1919 Bisbee Arizona The Bisbee miners deported during a strike compensated by the mining company with the following amounts: 1200 for married men with children, 1000 for married men without children, and 500 for single men. New Solidarity 06-21-1919

Strike for the Mooney Defense 7/4/1919 Chicago Illinois Several industries including metal and coal miners went on strike all over the country to protest the imprisonment of Tom Mooney. New Solidarity reported this strike was the largest in Chicago history. New Solidarity 07-19-1919

Miners Strike 9/13/1919 Oatman Arizona Miners went on strike for increased wages, the six hour day, safer conditions requiring more men per machine, and the abolishment of the contract and bonus systems. New Solidarity 09-13-1919

Strike Off 9/20/1919 Oatman Arizona Miners' strike called off after winning a 50 cent wage increase. New Solidarity 09-20-1919

Strike Against American Writing Paper Co. 11/22/1919 Holyoke Massachusetts IWW called a strike against the American Writing Paper Co., one of a string of nine strikes in the Massachusetts mill industry in recent times. New Solidarity 11-22-1919

Walkout on Pasco Ditch 2/24/1920 Pasco Washington IWW members ditch workers walk out after being denied a raise from of 60 cents, from $4.40 to $5.00. Industrial Worker, 03/06/1920

Meeting at Snohomish Lumber Camp 3/12/1920 Snohomish Washington IWW members In the Snohomish Lumber Company camp unanimously passed a motion to slow down their work in protest of poor conditions. Industrial Worker, 03/26/1920

Longshoremen Strike 4/9/1920 Seattle Washington Over 500 longshoremen and truckers declared strike against all port commission work in protest to the port commission's recent plan to force union and non-union employees to work together and to reduce monthly pay by $26.40. Industrial Worker, 04/16/1920

Switchmen Sidetrack Corrupt Labor Fakirs 4/11/1920 Port Jervis New York IWW crew operating the Chicago Express carrying milk, mail, and 250 passengers pulled into a siding and abandon their train to attend IWW-aligned railroad workers' meeting. Upon their return, the crew took only the milk and mail cars, leaving the passenger cars in the siding. Industrial Worker, 04/16/1920

Miners Strike 4/18/1920 Butte Montana Miners unanimously voted to strike in demand of 6 hour day and seven dollar minimum, two men per machine, the elimination contract bonuses, and the release of all "class war political prisoners." Industrial Worker, 04/23/1920

IWW Appeals to Europe Through Letters 5/8/1920 Bill Haywood sent thousands of letters to workers in Western Europe calling for: A campaign against workers coming to US to "deprive] American capitalists of labor power," a strike against commercial vessels from the US bearing goods, a strike against serving American tourists, and a boycott of all American-made products Industrial Worker, 05/08/1920

Strike Transformed into Slowdown 5/13/1920 Butte Montana A mass meeting of striking miners voted to make the "off-the-job" strike enacted on 04/12/1920 an "on-the-job" strike, meaning the workers vow to purposefully and drastically reduce efficiency. Industrial Worker, 05/22/1920

Longshoremen Call Off Strike 5/14/1920 Seattle Washington Longshoremen call off strike, one of a series beginning on 04/09/1920 Industrial Worker, 05/22/1920

Rail and Transport Strike Cause Daily Loss of 1,000,000 5/15/1920 Manager of the Traffic Bureau of the Merchants'' Association estimates $1,000,000 was lost every day due to the rail and transport strike that began seven weeks before the publication of this article. Industrial Worker, 05/15/1920

Marine Transport Workers Strike 5/26/1920 Philadelphia Pennsylvania Members of the Marine Transport Workers Industrial Union went on strike for higher wages to counteract the increased cost of living. Industrial Worker, 06/12/1920

Miners Strike 5/29/1920 Kansas Miners in Kansas held a strike in protest of new explosives being used and wage-related issues. Industrial Worker, 05/29/1920

Copper Miners Threaten Strike 6/5/1920 Utah Copper miners threatened their employers with a strike unless they are granted higher wages, better living conditions, and the release of all "class war" prisoners. Industrial Worker, 06/05/1920

Longshoremen Strike 6/7/1920 Philadelphia Pennsylvania All cargo on the East Coast was reported to have stopped shipment due to the continued strike of the longshoremen, who are asking for a 20c/hour increase in wage. Industrial Worker, 06/19/1920

Miners Strike 6/20/1920 Bingham County Utah Utah Miners joined the IWW and held a strike until their demands (unspecified) were to be met. Industrial Worker, 07/10/1920

Scab Commits Murder 6/26/1920 Philadelphia Pennsylvania A non-union worker hired by a shipping company during the continued longshoremen strike shot and killed an unarmed striker before fleeing the scene and shooting at least three others Industrial Worker, 06/26/1920

Longshoremen Call Off Strike 7/24/1920 Philadelphia Pennsylvania Longshoremen and related workers returned to work after winning pay increase of one dollar per day. Industrial Worker, 07/24/1920

Railroad Workers Indicted 8/5/1920 Chicago Illinois Forty-one railroad workers were indicted on charges of violating the Lever Act and the Siberman Anti-Trust law with their strikes. Industrial Worker, 08/14/1920

Railroad Construction Camps Closed 8/12/1920 Portland Oregon Work camps shut down as their 175 IWW-aligned workers strike in demand of $5 minimum wage and a removal of hospital fees. Industrial Worker, 08/21/1920

One Dead and Several Injured in Riot Instigated by Strikebreakers 8/14/1920 Denver Colorado A riot in Denver was instigated by armed strikebreakers attempting to operate railroad cars despite the weeklong strike by the employees of the Denver Tramway Company. The riot ended in the death of one striker and the injury of forty to fifty other people. Industrial Worker, 08/14/1920

Construction Workers Strike 8/31/1920 Chitwood Oregon Half of all workers at an Oregon construction site walked out in protest of unsanitary conditions. Industrial Worker, 09/11/1920

Lumber Boycott Called 10/16/1920 Eagle Gorge Washington Due a strike in reaction to hostile management, IWW called for a boycott against the Page Lumber Company. Industrial Worker, 10/16/1920