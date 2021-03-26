The Class Struggle in Africa - Samir Amin

In this 1964 pamphlet, Samir Amin surveys the development of classes and class relations in Africa from the earliest village communities to the neo-colonial formations of his present day. He critiques attempts to transpose traditional European Marxist analyses onto the history of Africa and surveys the prospects for socialism on the continent while expressing scepticism of those who would 'socialist form' to pre-capitalist African social relations.
This text was scanned by Zeyad el Nabolsy.
|Attachment
|Size
|Class Struggle in Africa-Samir Amin.pdf
|8.27 MB