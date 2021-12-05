Root & Branch pamphlets

Links to our archive of pamphlets published by US libertarian socialist group, Root & Branch.
1. Reprints of part 1 and part 2 of Workers' councils - Anton Pannekoek
2. No class today, no ruling class tomorrow. Lessons of the student strike
3. The mass strike in France May-June 1968 - ICO
4. The sitdown strikes of the 1930s. From baseball to the bureaucracy - Jeremy Brecher [probably]
5. The Seattle general strike, 1919
6. Portugal : Anti-fascism or anti-capitalism?
7. I Don't Want to Change My Lifestyle - I Want to Change My Life - Peggy Hopper and Steve Foldz
