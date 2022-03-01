A Short History of the Anarchist Movement in Japan - La Libertaire Group

A book published by the La Libertaire Group in Tokyo in 1979.

Scanned for archive.org by @NoBonzo

CONTENTS

  • Introduction by Seiichi Miura
  • Illustrations
  • Prologue
  • A historical Sketch by Shilntaro Hagiwara
  • Chronology by Junji Sakairi

DOCUMENTS
compiled and translated by Yoshiharu Hashimoto

  • Prelude
  • Jiyu Minken Undo
  • Toyo Shyakai To
  • A Chichibu Affair (1884)
  • Nakaenism
  • Personality of Atsuke Nakae
  • San Suijin Keirin Mondo (The discussion of Ideal politics by three drunkards)
  • The Anarchist of direct Action
  • How I became a socialist?
  • Why I have changed my thought? by Shyusui Kotoku
  • Taigyaku Jiken (A High Treason Affair)
  • Apologia of Kotoku (A letter from Prison by Kotoku)
  • Poems in Chinese characters by Kotoku
  • Shideno Michikusa - A Diary of loitering on the way to death - by Suga Kano
  • The Age of Winter
  • I like a spirit by Sakae Osugi
  • The expansion of one's life by Sakae Osugi
  • It is a matter of no consequence by Sakae Osugi
  • Anarcho-Syndicalism
  • A Socialized Idealism
  • The First May day in Japan by Kenji Kondo
  • An Age of Collaboration with communism by Kenji Kondo
  • An open struggle against the Bolchevist by Kenji Kondo
  • Sorengo no Ketsuretsu - A split of the General Federation of Labour Unions by Tatsuo Mizunuma
  • A draft of rules of General Federation
  • Anarcho-Terrolism: From his confession by Daijiro Furuta
  • A Kosaka Incident by Daijiro Furuta
  • Anarchism VS. Syndicalism
  • Platform of the Jiyu Rengo Kai
  • Rules of the Jiyu Rengo Kai
  • An appraisal of Syndicalism by Shyuzo Hatta
  • Of the class struggle and the daily struggle by Yuzuru Kubo
  • The Women's Front
  • The facts of Anarchy
  • The slogans of the Women's Front
  • Standing on the Women's Front by Itsue Takamure
  • Three Educators of Anarchism
  • The soliloquy of a bohemian by Jun Tsuji
  • La Dynamique by Sanshiro Ishikawa
  • Nihil
  • Conservatism by Sanshiro Ishikawa
  • Random thougnts on revolution by Sakutaro Iwasa

THE LAST STAGE OF THE ANARCHIST MOVEMENT BEFORE THE WAR

  • The Village Youth Movement
  • What is to be done? by Yasushi Suzuki
  • Museifu Kyosanto Jiken or the Incident of Anarcho-communist: Panty
  • The Black flag came down! by Izumi Maki
  • EPILOGUE
Fozzie
Mar 1 2022

  • Under these circumstances, our course is very difficult to go, but we are tenacious, as we know that the revolution by means of power capture is nothing but a myth... True revolution is that of the people, by people and from bosom of the people. For this we go over craggy hill.

Steven.
Mar 1 2022

Fantastic, I was about to upload this!

Reddebrek
Mar 1 2022

Me too, been leafing through it on the internet archive.

Fozzie
Mar 1 2022

A very cool find, great to have it here.

syndicalist
Mar 2 2022

Good deal.