A Short History of the Anarchist Movement in Japan - La Libertaire Group

A book published by the La Libertaire Group in Tokyo in 1979.
Scanned for archive.org by @NoBonzo
CONTENTS
- Introduction by Seiichi Miura
- Illustrations
- Prologue
- A historical Sketch by Shilntaro Hagiwara
- Chronology by Junji Sakairi
DOCUMENTS
compiled and translated by Yoshiharu Hashimoto
- Prelude
- Jiyu Minken Undo
- Toyo Shyakai To
- A Chichibu Affair (1884)
- Nakaenism
- Personality of Atsuke Nakae
- San Suijin Keirin Mondo (The discussion of Ideal politics by three drunkards)
- The Anarchist of direct Action
- How I became a socialist?
- Why I have changed my thought? by Shyusui Kotoku
- Taigyaku Jiken (A High Treason Affair)
- Apologia of Kotoku (A letter from Prison by Kotoku)
- Poems in Chinese characters by Kotoku
- Shideno Michikusa - A Diary of loitering on the way to death - by Suga Kano
- The Age of Winter
- I like a spirit by Sakae Osugi
- The expansion of one's life by Sakae Osugi
- It is a matter of no consequence by Sakae Osugi
- Anarcho-Syndicalism
- A Socialized Idealism
- The First May day in Japan by Kenji Kondo
- An Age of Collaboration with communism by Kenji Kondo
- An open struggle against the Bolchevist by Kenji Kondo
- Sorengo no Ketsuretsu - A split of the General Federation of Labour Unions by Tatsuo Mizunuma
- A draft of rules of General Federation
- Anarcho-Terrolism: From his confession by Daijiro Furuta
- A Kosaka Incident by Daijiro Furuta
- Anarchism VS. Syndicalism
- Platform of the Jiyu Rengo Kai
- Rules of the Jiyu Rengo Kai
- An appraisal of Syndicalism by Shyuzo Hatta
- Of the class struggle and the daily struggle by Yuzuru Kubo
- The Women's Front
- The facts of Anarchy
- The slogans of the Women's Front
- Standing on the Women's Front by Itsue Takamure
- Three Educators of Anarchism
- The soliloquy of a bohemian by Jun Tsuji
- La Dynamique by Sanshiro Ishikawa
- Nihil
- Conservatism by Sanshiro Ishikawa
- Random thougnts on revolution by Sakutaro Iwasa
THE LAST STAGE OF THE ANARCHIST MOVEMENT BEFORE THE WAR
- The Village Youth Movement
- What is to be done? by Yasushi Suzuki
- Museifu Kyosanto Jiken or the Incident of Anarcho-communist: Panty
- The Black flag came down! by Izumi Maki
- EPILOGUE
|Attachment
|Size
|AShortHistoryoftheAnarchistMovementInJapan_text.pdf
|15.58 MB
Comments
Fantastic, I was about to upload this!
Me too, been leafing through it on the internet archive.
A very cool find, great to have it here.
Good deal.