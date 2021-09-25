Wildcat (London, 1970s)

Partial online archive of Wildcat, a monthly anarchist newspaper produced in London in the 1970s.

10 issues were published between September 1974 and July 1975. Contributors included Wynford Hicks and Nicolas Walter.

This Wildcat is not to be confused with the communist Wildcat newsletter and journal of the 1980s and 1990s.

Comments

Splits and Fusions
Sep 26 2021 16:19

And here is the centre spread pullout from issue 1
https://www.dropbox.com/s/h7xze7cfcoucdgy/Wildcat%20no1%20Inside%20Story...

Fozzie
Sep 26 2021 18:39
Nice one, will grab that soon also and upload here too.

Steven.
Sep 26 2021 22:29

Great stuff