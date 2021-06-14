SI Cobas picket at Fedex attacked by strikebreaking thugs

A report from the SI Cobas base union in Italy on an attack against their members at Fedex. Content warning for violence and graphic images at the linked source.

AT FEDEX – ZAMPIERI IN TAVAZZANO (LODI):

ARMED AGGRESSION TO THE SI COBAS WORKERS.

A WORKER IS AT THE END OF LIFE WHILE THE POLICE IS WATCHING!

FEDEX AND ZAMPIERI MAFIOSI MURDERERS!

A little while ago, around 1.00 am, at the FedEx-Zampieri di Tavazzano, the FedEx SI Cobas workers’ “garrison” from Piacenza was attacked with sticks, fragments of pallets, stones and bottles by about fifty bodyguards hired by the bosses. The squadron led by Zampieri’s clan chiefs, camouflaged among the workers and with the support of some scabs, attacked the “garrison”, made up of about 40 workers of the SI Cobas with bare hands, and for about 10 minutes was left to act undisturbed by the police who were a few steps away and didn’t lift a finger.

The result is a worker from Piacenza with a smashed head, and currently hospitalized at the end of his life !!! The real identity of Zampieri is now evident: a mafia organization that acts with the support of Fedex and with the consent of the police. As happened two weeks ago in San Giuliano Milanese, these criminals have ambushed in an infamous and cowardly way, taking advantage of the less numerous presence of the garrison because of the commitment of workers on other fronts of struggle.

The heroic struggle of the Piacenza workers, in addition to inflicting heavy economic losses on the American giant and its Zampieri henchmen, is helping to reveal once and for all the real identity of Fedex: a criminal association that uses organized crime to repress workers’ protests with blood. We promised it three months ago and we are keeping our commitment: Fedex and Zampieri will have no respite until the job is returned to the Piacenza porters!

Their aggressions only strengthen the workers’ struggle and weaken and discredit the employers’ front! We will continue to respond blow for blow to their violence with the organized force of workers across the supply chain and the entire logistics sector. We will denounce in all places that the accomplices of tonight’s attempted murder are the Draghi government, Minister Giorgetti and the police forces who attack the strikes and assist attacks by armed gangs against the workers!

For this reason, on June 18, we invite all workers to join the national strike of Transport and Logistics, and we invite all proletarians, solidarity networks and movements that intend to oppose the brutality of bosses and dealers, to demonstrate on Saturday 19 June in Rome.

SI Cobas clings to the side of the affected worker, hoping that everything goes well, and calls all its members to mobilize to ensure that this infamous aggression does not go unpunished:

https://www.facebook.com/sicobas.lavoratoriautorganizzati.9/videos/95687...

SI Cobas

AGGRESSIONE ARMATA ALLA FEDEX- ZAMPIERI DI TAVAZZANO (LODI):

UN LAVORATORE E’ IN FIN DI VITA MENTRE LA POLIZIA STA A GUARDARE!

FEDEX E ZAMPIERI MAFIOSI ASSASSINI!

Poco fa, verso l’1,00 di notte, alla Zampieri di Tavazzano il presidio dei lavoratori Fedex di Piacenza è stato aggredito a colpi di bastoni, frammenti di bancali, sassi e bottiglie da una cinquantina di bodyguard assoldati dai padroni.

La squadraccia guidata dai capiclan di Zampieri, mimentizzatasi tra i lavoratori e col sostegno di qualche crumiro ha attaccato il presidio, composto da circa 40 lavoratori del SI Cobas a mani nude, e per circa 10 minuti è stato lasciato agire indisturbato dalla polizia che era a pochi passi e non ha mosso un dito.

Il risultato è un lavoratore di Piacenza con la testa fracassata, e attualmente ricoverato in fin di vita!

E’ oramai evidente la reale identità di Zampieri: un’organizzazione mafiosa che agisce col sostegno di Fedex e col beneplacito delle forze dell’ordine.

Come accaduto due settimane fa a San Giuliano Milanese, questi criminali hanno teso un agguato in maniera infame e vigliacca, approfittando della presenza meno numerosa del presidio rispetto ad altre sere a causa dell’impegno dei lavoratori su altri fronti di lotta.

La lotta eroica dei lavoratori di Piacenza, oltre ad imprimere pesanti perdite economiche al colosso americano e ai suoi scagnozzi di Zampieri, sta contribuendo a svelare una volta per tutte la reale identità di Fedex: un’associazione a delinquere che si serve della criminalità organizzata per reprimere col sangue le proteste dei lavoratori.

Lo abbiamo promesso tre mesi fa e stiamo mantenendo l’impegno: Fedex e Zampieri non avranno tregua finchè non sarà restituito il posto di lavoro ai facchini di Piacenza!

Le loro aggressioni non fanno altro che rafforzare la lotta dei lavoratori e indebolire e screditare il fronte padronale!

Continueremo a rispondere colpo su colpo alla loro violenza con la forza organizzata dei lavoratori di tutta la filiera e dell’intero settore della logistica.

Denunceremo in tutte le sedi che i complici del tentato omicidio di stasera sono il governo Draghi, il ministro Giorgetti e le forze di polizia che attaccano gli scioperi e assistono inermi alle aggressioni di bande armate contro i lavoratori!

Per questo il 18 giugno invitiamo tutti i lavoratori ad aderire allo sciopero nazionale del Trasporto merci e Logistica, e invitiamo tutti i proletari, i solidali e i movimenti che intendono opporsi alla brutalità di padroni e mazzieri a manifestare sabato 19 giugno a Roma.

Il SI Cobas si stringe al fianco del lavoratore colpito, augurandosi che tutto vada per il meglio, e chiama tutti i propri aderenti alla mobilitazione per far si che questa infame aggressione non resti impunita:

https://www.facebook.com/sicobas.lavoratoriautorganizzati.9/videos/95687...

11 giugno

SI Cobas nazionale

اعتداء مسلح بفيديكس في تافاتزانو (لودي) :

شغيل على أعتاب الموت بينما الشرطة تتفرج!!!

فيديكس ودزامبياري مافيا وقتلة!!!

قبل قليل، حوالي الساعة الواحدة صباحًا، وأمام مخازن دزامبياري في تافاتزانو تعرض عمال فيديكس ببياتشانزا المعتصمون لاعتداء عنيف بالعصي وشظايا المنصات والحجارة والزجاجات من قبل حوالي خمسين حارسا شخصيا تحت إمرة أرباب العمل.

فقد قامت هذه العصابة التي تتلقى أوامرها من زعماء تزامبياري بالتخفي بين الشغيلين وبالهجوم، بدعم من بعض كاسري الإضراب، على المعتصمين الذين يتراوح عددهم حوالي 40 شغيلا خالي اليدين والتابعين لنقابة سي كوباس. ودام هذا الإعتداء لمدة 10 دقائق تقريبا بينما كان أعوان الشرطة، الذين كانوا على بعد خطوات قليلة، يتفرجون ولم يحركوا ساكناً.

وكانت النتيجة هي أن عاملا من بياتشينزا قد سقط على الأرض مُهشّم الرأس، وهو الآن في قسم الإنعاش بالمستشفى على أعتاب الموت.

أصبحت هوية دزامبياري واضحة الآن: هي تنظيم مافيا تعمل بدعم من فيديكس وبموافقة الشرطة.

مثلما حدث بالضبط قبل أسبوعين في سان دجوليانو ميلانيزي، عندما نصب هؤلاء المجرمون كمينًا حقيرا وجبانًا، مستغلين عدد المعتصمين القليل مقارنة بباقي الأمسيات بسبب ارتباط الشغيلين بجبهات نضالية أخرى.

إن النضال البطولي لشغالي بياتشانزا، بالإضافة إلى إلحاق خسائر اقتصادية فادحة بالعملاق الأمريكي وأتباع دزامبياري، يساعد في الكشف بشكل نهائي عن الهوية الحقيقية لـفيديكس: هي مؤامرة إجرامية تستخدم الجريمة المنظمة لقمع احتجاجات الشغيلين بالدم.

لقد وعدنا بذلك منذ ثلاثة أشهر وهانحن ملتزمون بوعدنا: لا هدنة مع فيديكس ودزامبياري طالما لم يتم إرجاع حمالة بياتشانزا إلى عملهم!

فهذه الاعتداءات لا تؤدي إلا إلى تقوية النضال العمالي وإضعاف وتشويه سمعة أرباب العمل!

سنستمر في الرد على عنفهم عبر قوة تنظيم العمال في جميع أنحاء سلسلة الإمداد وقطاع الخدمات اللوجستية بأكمله.

سنُدين المتواطئين بأحداث القتل التي حصلت هذا المساء في كل مكان وهم حكومة دراجي والوزير دجيوردجيتي وقوات الشرطة الذين يهاجمون الإضرابات ويقفون مكتوفي اليدين أمام اعتداءات العصابات المسلحة ضد الشغيلين!

ولهذا السبب ندعو جميع الشغيلين للانضمام إلى الإضراب الوطني الذي يشمل نقل البضائع والخدمات اللوجستية والمزمع تنظيمه يوم18 يونيو، وندعو جميع البروليتاريين والمتضامنين والحركات التي تريد معارضة وحشية أرباب العمل والبلطجية للتظاهر يوم السبت 19 يونيو في روما.

تشد نقابة سي كوباس على يد العامل المتضرر، آملة أن يتعافى في أسرع وقت، وتدعو جميع أعضائها إلى التعبئة لضمان ألا يمر هذا العدوان المشين دون عقاب:

https://www.facebook.com/sicobas.lavoratoriautorganizzati.9/videos/95687...

سي كوباس الوطنية