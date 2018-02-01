Kate Mullany and the Collar Laundry Union

A history of the Collar Laundry Union – the first female union in the United States – set up by Kate Mullany, Esther Keegan and others in Troy, New York in 1864.

It was a cold snowy February morning when Kate Mullany left her

home at 34 North 2nd Street in Troy, New York, waved goodbye to her

widowed mother, Bridget, her older sister Mary, her two younger sisters

and her brother Frank to walk to her job at the laundry. Kate and Mary

had been born in Ireland and immigrated to America with their parents.

After the death of their father, and because of their mother’s ill

health they decided that Mary would stay home to care for the family and

Kate would become the breadwinner.

As she walked along River Street, the ice-cold wind off the

Hudson River swirled the snow around her 23-year-old body and chilled

her to the bone. Although she shivered from the cold she knew that after

a few minutes in the laundry she would welcome the cold wind and fresh

air. To take her mind off the cold she began to go over her plan to

organize her co-workers and form a union.

Kate considered herself lucky to be employed by one of the 14

commercial laundries in Troy. In 1864 working in the laundries was

considered a good job even though her peers labeled them sweatshops;

competition for the jobs were fierce.

Kate and the other girls would spend 12 to 14 hours every day

washing with soap; bleaching with chloride of soda; adding dilute of

sulfuric acid to bleach the collars; washing the collar once again with

suds; boiling; rubbing and rinsing; bluing and rolling; starching with

both thin and thick starch; drying; and ironing. The "girls" depended on

each other to do their part of the job properly and even though the

water was boiling hot, their hands were in the bleaches and soap all

day, and many were burned from the irons, they did their best to do it

properly. They only earned 3 to 4 dollars a week and if they damaged any

shirt or collar, their wages would be reduced.

This was all going through her mind as she walked along the

snowy streets. Kate knew that the collar laundresses had asked for

higher wages and they had not been listened to. She had heard her male

neighbors, who were members of the Iron Molders’ Union, talk about the

strength of the union and what could be accomplished if workers banded

together. And she had heard that the cigar makers and the printers

opened their membership to women. She viewed herself as man’s equal as a

worker and knew that the men would support their sisters in this

effort.

She also realized that 90% of the white starched shirts,

collars, and cuffs that had become the mainstay of the wardrobes of men

from middle-class families were manufactured in her hometown. And she

knew many of the women faced a health and safety hazard on the job.

Since the new starching machines were brought in, scores of them had

been badly burned.

Kate knew that over 3,000 women, almost half of Troy’s female

industrial workers were employed in the collar industry; and that the

laundry owners recognized the importance of the ironers by the wages

they paid the respective laundry workers. Washers earned the least,

starchers earned somewhat more, and the ironers were paid wages that

were considerably higher than that received by factory workers and

public laundry workers.1

Organizing would be a monumental task. They all worked 12 to

14 hours a day and many of the girls also had their household

responsibilities. There were no large meeting halls to get together and

discuss the union and it was dangerous in that so many were waiting to

take their jobs. Yet she was determined and on that snowy cold February

morning she knew what she had to do.

Kate was grateful that she did not have household

responsibilities in addition to being the wage earner, so she was able

to devote time to the creation and development of the Collar Laundry

Union. Due to her family circumstances she was accustomed to having

considerable authority with her younger siblings and the experience of

immigration had given her practice with guiding others. She was

conscious of the fact that as a woman she was considered subordinate to

men yet, at the same time, she would be man’s equal as a trade unionist.

She was concerned with women’s issues that were directly related to

working-class families’ daily life and economic goals. Her male allies

shared the view of the women primarily as workers. Male trade unionists

at that time did not refer to women trade unionists as women, that is,

as sisters, but instead referred to cooperation between women and men as

examples of brotherhood and referred to female allies as fellow working

women. 2

Through sheer determination, hard work, and encouragement from

the Iron Molders’ Union, in February of 1864, Kate and her co-worker

Esther Keegan organized approximately 300 women into the first female

union in the country, the Collar Laundry Union.

Shortly after forming the union, at noon on Wednesday,

February 23, 1864, approximately 300 women went on strike from the 14

commercial laundry establishments. That afternoon Kate met with the

women to discuss their demands for a 20 to 25 percent wage increase and

their concerns with the introduction of the starching machines, which

were scalding hot to handle. At first the laundry proprietors would not

bend; they stated that they could not afford to pay the women more

unless they passed it on to collar manufacturers. For five and a half

days Kate, Esther and the others stayed away from their jobs, and then

on February 28th a few of the proprietors gave in to their workers’

demands and the following day other employers followed. The strike had

been a success.3

Kate, Esther, and the other members of the Collar Laundry

Union were grateful to the Iron Molders’ Union No. 2 for their guidance

and inspiration and realized that it was time to make a public statement

that the Collar Laundry Union had a legitimate and prominent place in

Troy’s labor movement. They decided to show that appreciation at the

July 18th 1864 picnic.

Approximately 4,000 working people watched as Kate presented

the elaborately embroidered full-color banner, with a picture of the

interior of a furnace on one side, and the picture of "Justice"

surmounted by an eagle on the other side, to Henry Rockefeller, the

president of the Troy Iron Molders. Ribbons bearing the inscription:

"Presented by the Collar Laundry Union of Troy, to the Iron Molders’

Association" were attached to the banner.

William H. Sylvis, the president of the Iron Molders’

International Union was present at the picnic. Mr. Sylvis had been the

president of the Philadelphia Iron Molders local which had helped to

establish the international union. In an article in the New York Sun

regarding Mr. Sylvis’ election as president the reporter wrote that his

name was as "familiar as a household word." Kate made it a point to meet

Mr. Sylvis and to inform him of the activities of the Collar Laundry

Union. This was the beginning of a long friendship.

1866 was an important year for Kate and the Collar Laundry

Union. That was the year the Union, under Kate’s leadership, voted to

donate one thousand dollars to the molders’ Great Lock-Out. The

contribution received favorable attention in the press and the Troy

Trades’ Assembly invited the Collar Laundry Union to affiliate. The

Assembly also added a section of books relating to women to its Labor

Free Library and Reading room.

Also, in 1866, after a short strike, Collar Laundry Union members’ earnings increased from $8 to $14 per week.

Kate and her fellow union officers Ann Tellers, Secretary;

Sarah McQuillan, Treasurer; and Esther Keegan, Vice President,

demonstrated their leadership and good business sense by maintaining

higher wages for their members than most working women earned. They also

accumulated a larger treasury than those of many men’s locals, and were

able to offer benefits to their members, even during illness and family

death.

In August of 1866 William Sylvis convened a congress of

national labor leaders in Baltimore. The National Labor Union grew out

of this congress and would represent all workers, including women.

President Sylvis acknowledged in his address that prejudices existed

against the employment of women. "It was natural that male workers had

objected to the introduction of female labor when used as a means to

depreciate the value of his own." He ended his address to the assembly

by saying "We trust, therefore, that the workingmen of America will

protest against this iniquitous system, and lend their powerful

influence to effect a reform, and in no manner can they do so more

thoroughly than by aiding in the formation of those labor associations

in which experience has demonstrated their own safety lies."4

Kate recognized the ability of her members and realized that

they were just as competent as gentlemen. She also realized that the

same level of competence did not exist with other women’s groups and she

offered to send her members to help women organize. The Collar Laundry

union would pay their expenses until such time as the women could

educate some of their own.5

In July 1868, Kate led the ironers in a walk out and shortly after going out on strike they received an increase.

In September 1868 Kate traveled to New York City to attend the

National Labor Congress meeting held in Germania Hall. Three other

women were delegates; Mary Kellogg Putnam, representing Working Women’s

Association No. 2 of New York City; Miss Susan B. Anthony representing

Working Women’s Association No. 1, New York City; and Mary A. MacDonald,

representing the Working Women’s Protective Labor Union of Mount

Vernon, NY.6

During the conference, Kate was nominated for the post of

second Vice President. The delegates praised her for showing great

ability in organizing, building up the treasury of the Collar Laundry

Union, and for her humanitarian work in support of her fellow union

members.

Kate was elected but decided to relinquish the office because the first vice president was also from New York State.

On the last day of the Congress, William Sylvis appointed Kate

assistant secretary, the first time a woman had been appointed to a

national labor union office. Her responsibilities would include

corresponding with working women and coordinating national efforts to

form working women’s associations.

He said in his closing speech that: "We now have a recognized

officer from the female side of the house – one of the smartest and most

energetic women in America; and from the great work which she has

already done, I think it not unlikely that we may in the future have

delegates representing 300,000 working women."7

During this period Susan B. Anthony, Elizabeth Cady Stanton

and others from the suffrage movement attempted to enlist working women

to their cause. Kate, like many from the working class, viewed

themselves as men’s equals as workers and trade unionists but not as

men’s political equals. Kate did establish a friendship with Susan

Anthony and the other suffrages and did seek their assistance in some

business matters.

In September 1868, members of the Collar Laundry Union joined

with thousands of Troy’s trade unionists in processions, and at

meetings, and with a $500 contribution, all in support of the NYC

Bricklayers who had gone out on strike for the 8-hour day.

In 1869 Kate was able to move her family to a three-story

brick double row house located at 350 Eighth Street. It was a grand

house and Kate was proud to be able to provide such accommodations for

her family. Kate would remain in this house until 1875.

In March 1869 the starchers successfully struck for higher wages.

In May 1869 the Collar Laundry Union, approximately 450

strong, demanded raises of 1/2 cent, 1-1/2 cent, and 2 cents per dozen

piece raise. This time the laundry owners decided they had had enough.

They formed a coalition with the collar manufacturers and met the

Union’s demands with bitter opposition and the determination to kill the

Collar Laundry Union.

Only a few days after the strike began the molders announced,

"We will to a man support our fellow working women who are now

struggling for their just dues and independence. Our hand is in theirs

and the purse in it." The molders opened their hall to the Collar

Laundry Union and donated $500 per week to them.8 A huge rally was held

and 7,000 people, even the merchants and professional people of Troy,

extended substantial sympathy and support.

The manufacturers pressured the laundry owners into holding

out indefinitely against the union by refusing to send new collars and

cuffs to any laundry employing union ironers. The collar makers also

helped laundry owners obtain a new non-union workforce by helping to

recruit and train new workers. 9

In early June Kate and her fellow officers decided that they

would beat the laundry owners at their own game by establishing a

cooperative laundry. Local manufacturers decided that they had to stop

the laundresses before they started by preventing out-of-town collar

makers from supplying the cooperative with new collars. The local

manufacturers were successful and the cooperative laundry failed.

In late July a picnic was held with 5,000 to 6,000 thousand

people in attendance. $1,200 was collected for the Collar Laundry Union.

Local Labor Leader Dugald Campbell read a letter from National Labor

Union President William Sylvis in which he praised "the Troy Girls for

working hard, doing what they could in a practical way to work out their

own salvation." He noted "They have acted out the old saying, ‘Who

would be free must themselves strike the [first] blow."10

The struck employers did not give up. They used the Troy

newspapers to malign and vilify the members of the Collar Laundry Union.

They offered to rehire the laundry women at slightly higher wages on

the condition they give up their union membership. One manufacture

established a laundry in New York City.

Undaunted, Kate and the members decided to form the Union Line

Collar and Cuff Manufactory. Kate was appointed President and began to

sell shares for $5 a piece. Kate stated, "The stock is only an

investment that will directly benefit working girls, not a charity.

Interest will be paid regularly." 11

Mr. William Jessup, President of the New York Workingmen’s

Assembly, stated that the ironers’ strike was an effort for them to

maintain their right to protect themselves from employers and

manufacturers who were trying to destroy the union by starving its

members into subjection to accept the employers’ terms. He stated that

the Collar Laundry Union shared trade unionists’ goal of avoiding

coercive strategies like strikes in favor of producers’ cooperatives.

The collar laundresses were taking the "higher step" of attaining

self-sufficiency by establishing a producers’ cooperative. "The object

is feasible," he said, so "let us all contribute with a willing heart

and an open hand.12

In December, 1869, the Workingman’s Advocate announced that

"the merchant prince of New York, A.T. Stewart" agreed to take all the

goods manufactured by the Union Line Collar and Cuff Manufactory.13 Kate

and the other members of the Union were overjoyed and believed their

endeavor to be a success.

Sensing that the Union Line Collar and Cuff Manufactory might

be successful, the manufacturers advertised that they were putting a new

paper collar on the market.

This move proved to be the last straw and sales of the

laundresses’ cooperative collars dropped precipitously. The molders’

union, weakened by the failure of their cooperative and the death of

President William H. Sylvis, had to stop contributing to the strikers.

In February 1870 Kate and the other officers decided to

dissolve the union. All members other than the leaders went back to work

at their old wages.

The union had lasted more than twice as long as other women’s

unions and was certainly a model for the creation of the Starchers Union

and the Joan of Arc Assembly of the Knights of Labor.

Kate and other laundresses continued to be part of a network

of women labor activists. They were authors of the Working Women’s State

Labor Union of New York’s resolution in support of cooperatives. They

believed that producers’ cooperatives were the "true way in which the

wealth of the country can be more evenly distributed, and that the

laboring classes may enjoy the full profits of their labor." 14

Kate continued to work in the cooperative until 1870. She was a member of the Starchers Union and married John Fogarty.

Kate Mullany died on Friday, August 17, 1906 and was buried

from St. Peter’s Church on Monday August 20, 1906. Kate is buried in St.

Peter’s Cemetery.

Footnotes

1 Turbin, Working Women of the Collar City. Page 45, 51.

2 Turbin, Working Women of the Collar City. Page 128.

3 Turbin, Working Women of the Collar City. Page 110-111.

4 Foner, Women and the American Labor Movement From Colonial Times to the Eve of World War I. Page 127.

5 Turbin, Working Women of the Collar City. Page 125.

6 J.B. Andrews & W.D.P. Bliss. History of Women In Trade Unions. Page 255.

7 Turbin, Working Women of the Collar City. Page 112 - 113.

8 Turbin, Working Women of the Collar City. Page 162.

9 Turbin. Working Women of the Collar City. Page 159.

10 Turbin, Working Women of the Collar City. Page 162.

1 1 Foner, Women and The American Labor Movement From Colonial Times to the Eve of World War I. Page 155.

12 Turbin, Working Women of the Collar City. Page 121 - 122.

13 Foner. Women and The American Labor Movement From Colonial Times to the Eve of World War I. Page 156.

14 Turbin. Working Women of the Collar City. Page l64.

Special Thanks To . . .

Margaret Wexler, New York State Public Employees Federation

The staff at the George Meany Memorial Archives Library

The staff at the Troy Public Library

The staff at the Rensselaer Historical Society

The staff at St. Peters Church, Troy NY

Rachel B. Bliven, Historian

Taken from an article originally entitled "Kate Mullany: a trade union pioneer" by the New York State Public Employees Federation on the Kate Mullany National Historic Site website: http://www.katemullanynhs.org