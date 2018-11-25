The 1948 Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine - Ilan Pappe

In-depth article looking at the systematic preparations that were made for the ethnic cleansing of over 750,000 Palestinians from what would become Israel in 1948. The article highlights, among other things, the 'Village Files' project between 1940-47, which involved the systematic compilation of maps and intelligence on Arab villages and a series of military plans culminating in Plan Dalet, according to which the 1948 war was fought.
The article is an abridged version of early chapters from Pappe's book, The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine.
|Attachment
|Size
|papp2006.pdf
|2.16 MB