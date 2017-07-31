Kronstadt 1921 - Paul Avrich

Kronstadt poster

A detailed book-length history of the Kronstadt uprising of workers and sailors against the burgeoning Bolshevik dictatorship during the Russian revolution.

Kronstadt 1921 - Paul Avrich.pdf13.28 MB

Comments

zugzwang
Jul 31 2017 12:07

I have better-quality scans, but the file sizes exceed the upload limit, and I didn't really want to split it in two parts. Feel free to replace it with something better; I searched but couldn't find any pre-existing pdf/ebook versions that didn't cost something.