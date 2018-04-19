An online archive of journals produced by the Midnight Notes Collective.
- Midnight Notes vol 01 #01 (1979) – Strange Victories
- Midnight Notes vol 01 #02 – No Future Notes: the Work/Energy Crisis & The Anti-Nuclear Movement
- Midnight Notes vol 02 #01 (1980) – The Work/Energy Crisis and the Apocalypse
- Midnight Notes #04 (1981) – Space Notes
- Midnight Notes #05 (1982) – Computer State Notes
- Midnight Notes #06 (1983) – Posthumous Notes
- Midnight Notes #07 (1984) – Lemming Notes
- Midnight Notes #08 (1985) – Outlaw Notes
- Midnight Notes #09 (1988) – Wages-Mexico-Libya-India
- Midnight Notes #10 (1990) – New Enclosures
- Midnight Notes #11 (1992) – Midnight Oil: Work, Energy, War 1973-1992
- Midnight Notes #12 (1998) – One No, Many Yeses
Midnight Notes Journal
Comments
With this interesting series appearing just now it is worth another look at the Wildcat review of the related Midnight Notes book here;
https://libcom.org/library/darkness-midnight-review-midnight-oil-work-energy-war-1973-1992-midnight-notes
which especially with hindsight seems as lopsided in its asessment as Midnight Notes itself - like much else in the Autonomist Marxist tendency of that era.
Yes I think I read that Wildcat review a while back and am now finally reading the book itself so will reread it after that...
There is also an Aufheben review here: https://libcom.org/library/midnight-oil-review-aufheben-3
And a reply from a member of Midnight Notes here: https://libcom.org/library/escape-aufheben-5
Perhaps "lopsideness" is part of a dialectical process?
This is great, thanks! As this is an archive of a publication, I have added the "publications" tag (which is one of our best)