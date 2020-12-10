That which will become the earth: anarcho-indigenous speculative geographies.

This essay utilizes an anarcho-indigenous/mestize lens to explore how the Guaraní concept of teko'a (tekoha) (settlement/village/community) can lead to different formations of the ways in which we relate to each other and to the earth. It is both a philosophical inquiry that aims to challenge the nation-state and capitalism, and also a practice of speculative geographies that imagines possible futures along with the creation of "a new world in the shell of the old" inspired by Indigenous epistemologies.
Comments
This is a great essay. A short example of one of the gems in there: