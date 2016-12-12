Zapata of Mexico

A detailed look at one of the most iconic rebels in history: Emiliano Zapata by Peter E Newell. Chronicles the development of the Mexican revolution in southern Mexico.
|Attachment
|Size
|Zapata-Peter-Newell.pdf
|6.55 MB
