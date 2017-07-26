The Makhnovist movement and the national question in the Ukraine, 1917-1921

Comments

Steven.
Jul 26 2017 11:19

Just wanted to say this is an excellent article, and doesn't have the same pitfall as a few texts on the Makhnovists in that it links extensively to external sources including documentary evidence.

It also picks apart very well the relationship between Makhno and Ukrainian nationalism. The charge of him being a Ukrainian nationalist is often thrown about by Trotskyists. One thing I didn't know before was that Makhno didn't even speak Ukrainian, but only spoke Russian!