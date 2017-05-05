Red Notes' pamphlet charting the repression of Italy's 1970s extraparliamentary communist movement, when thousands of radical workers and intellectuals were swept into the country's jails.
Please note: the print-friendly higher quality version is split into two parts due to file size constraints.
|Attachment
|Size
|Italy 1980-81: After Marx, jail! The attempted destruction of a communist movement - Red Notes
|14.74 MB
|Print-friendly version pages 1-39
|15.79 MB
|Print-friendly version pages 40-78
|15.79 MB