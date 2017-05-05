Italy 1980-81: After Marx, jail! The attempted destruction of a communist movement - Red Notes

Red Notes' pamphlet charting the repression of Italy's 1970s extraparliamentary communist movement, when thousands of radical workers and intellectuals were swept into the country's jails.

Please note: the print-friendly higher quality version is split into two parts due to file size constraints.

