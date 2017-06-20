Death in custody in Beckton - #justiceforedson
Edson, Edir Frederico Da Costa with his son

Twenty five year old Edir Frederico Da Costa, known as Edson, died yesterday having sustained multiple injuries during a police stop in Beckton, East London.

UK, Black Lives Matter movement, London, police
Grenfell Tower: A Tragedy Foretold
http---com.ft_.imagepublish.prod_.s3.amazonaws.com-68804fae-544a-11e7-80b6-9bfa4

The truth is, to the authorities, Grenfell Tower tenants didn’t really matter ...It has been left to the survivors themselves and the wider community to organise relief ... they organised in...

Initial notes on the first-ever strike at Volkswagen Bratislava, Slovakia

On June 20th, 2017, a strike began at the Volkswagen factory near Bratislava, Slovakia. This is the largest and most modern car factory in a country whose annual production of cars per capita is...

Comments (17)
SAFTU: The Tragedy and (Hopefully not) the Farce

The labour movement has been unable to de-link itself from its archenemy: capital. As its structures bureaucratise, as its leaders become career unionists, as it opens investment companies and...

Comments (1)

Library

Street Speech - Walter Rodney

A street speech in Guyana by Walter Rodney arguing against racial antagonism and explaining its role in the functioning of capitalism. Note: It is important to understand that the following...

class, Guyana, race, Walter Rodney

History

Photo of bodies being burned at Auschwitz taken by resistance member
Life in the century's midnight

A history of the left wing and Jewish resistance movement in the Auschwitz concentration camp during the holocaust, by Marcus Barnett.

German Resistance, Germany, Jewish, Kampfgruppe Auschwitz, KPD, Marcus Barnett, Poland, Polish resistance, World War II, WWII resistance, holocaust